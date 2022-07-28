Mayor Bowser Requests D.C. National Guard To Support Migrants Being Bused Into Union Station

dcist.com
Local Organizers Say Bowser Administration Is Failing Migrants Being Bused To D.C.
Ruth and Ronald heard rumors when they arrived at the Texas-Mexico border that people in D.C. were offering free help to migrants like them. The couple from Venezuela, who declined to give their full names so as to not jeopardize their asylum application, were relieved to learn the rumors were true.
Overheard In D.C.: ‘No Small Children Day’ At The National Zoo
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Mayor Bowser Taps DC Health Veteran As New Interim Director
D.C. Mayor Bowser has selected Dr. Sharon Lewis as the new interim director of DC Health after longtime leader Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt leaves her post at the end of the month. Lewis, a 36-year employee of the health department, is a registered nurse with a PhD in health care administration. She currently serves as the Senior Deputy Director of the Health Regulation and Licensing Administration, overseeing 19 professional boards, 72 health profesions and managing a variety of other regulatory processes, including investigating licenses and inspecting health facilities.
Inside The Academy Working To Train D.C.’s Violence Intervention Workforce
Students listen to a session of the DC Peace Academy in an Anacostia conference room. William Johnson has always taken care of his neighbors. The 29-year-old grew up in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood, where he assumed a role early on that felt natural. “I’m always making sure everybody in the...
Large Numbers Of D.C.’s Youth Experiencing Homelessness Are LGBTQ+. Here’s What They Need
A parade attendee in Dupont Circle during the Capital Pride festival in 2017. This story was produced by our partner Street Sense Media and The DC Line. Olivia Rodriguez-Nunez still remembers dancing around in a jumper at the age of 4. If she undid the buttons on the side, it felt like she was wearing a dress. The thrill that thought gave her — commonly called gender euphoria — was one of the first sparks of joy she felt as part of her queer identity.
16 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
Cirque du Soleil is back in Tysons this summer w/ a new show, “Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities.”. JAZZ FEST: Soothe your ears with smooth jazz this Friday at the Capitol Stage Jazz Fest, which features four local musicians. Saxophone player Tony Craddock Jr. and singers Neika Simone, Marcus Johnson, and Chan Hall will take the stage and fill Capital Turnaround with their mellow melodies. (Capital Turnaround; 6 p.m.; $50)
What To Know About Heat Emergencies In The D.C. Region
Temperatures in the D.C. region have hovered in the 90s for nearly eight days in a row, one of the most intense heat waves in the area in several years. When temperatures reach between 90 to 95 degrees or higher, many localities activate heat emergency plans, opening cooling centers and other resources for vulnerable residents. While all of D.C. heats up in the summer, neighborhoods that lack trees and instead have high concentrations of pavement, asphalt, traffic, and buildings will be insignificantly hotter than others — a phenomenon known as an urban heat island.
Wes Moore Wins Democratic Primary, Will Face Trump-Backed Dan Cox For Maryland Governor
Wes Moore emerged as the winner of a crowded Democratic field for governor on Friday, setting up a contest between the political newcomer and Trump loyalist Dan Cox in November’s general election. The Associated Press called the race for Moore shortly before midnight on Friday, three days after polls...
D.C.’s Epic Snallygaster Beer Festival Is Back This Fall. Here’s How To Get Tickets
Snallygaster, the D.C. region’s biggest annual beer festival is back for its 10th year on Saturday, Oct. 8, and tickets go on sale Monday, organizers said Thursday. The event has grown from a niche event in Navy Yard to a major annual brewfest held on Pennsylvania Avenue that attracts visitors from far beyond the region. Named after the winged, legendary beast that’s said to have terrorized central Maryland and the D.C. area in the 18th century, the festival boasts more than 350 beers from from about 150 international, national, and regional breweries. The event features food trucks and live music on two stages — the set list is TBA.
Overheard In D.C.: It’s Just So Icky Out
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Maryland Primary Results: Trump-Backed Dan Cox Projected Winner Of GOP Governor Primary, Most Local Contests Remain Undecided
After months of legal challenges and partisan fighting over newly drawn congressional maps, Maryland’s delayed Primary Election Day is over, but a majority of local races – including the competitive race for county executive in Montgomery County – remain undecided, and are likely to be so for days or weeks to come.
Solitary Confinement Could Be Banned At D.C. Jail, Youth Detention Facilities Under New Bill
CA new D.C. Council bill could prohibit solitary confinement in D.C.’s jails and youth detention facilities. The bill, introduced by Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh, would also impose stricter limits on the D.C. Jail’s use of so-called “safe cells,” a form of solitary confinement that jail officials say is designed to prevent self-harm but which advocates, experts, and people in the jail have called out for being unnecessarily punitive.
These Are The Winners Of The 2022 RAMMY Awards
Can D.C. maintain its reputation as brunch capital when the region’s preeminent restaurant awards cuts in half the number of brunch categories from two to one? The grand experiment commenced last night at the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s annual RAMMY awards, where the consolidated “Best Brunch of the Year” accolades—which supplanted both “Upscale Brunch of the Year” and “Casual Brunch of the Year”—went to dim sum darling A&J Restaurant, which has locations in Annandale and Rockville.
Facing Protests And Harassment, Local Abortion Providers Call For Protection
A small crowd of anti-abortion protesters lingered a mere feet away from the entrance of D.C.’s Planned Parenthood clinic for several hours Saturday morning. While a few out of the seven or so protesters shouted bible verses or prayed silently along the sidewalk, most waited near the front door and approached anyone who entered or exited the clinic in NoMa, even a delivery food worker. They shared materials that contained misleading information about abortion and disparaged Planned Parenthood to whoever was around.
D.C. Could Take A Pivotal Piece Of The Criminal Justice System Back From Federal Control. Why Is It Taking So Long?
For decades now, the District of Columbia has been unable to make its own decisions around parole — that is, who gets released from prison on parole, and who gets put back in for violating it. Instead, these calls are made by an opaque federal agency with no substantive...
Yes, There’s Still Theater In August: Catch These Shows Around D.C. This Month
Nova Y Payton stars in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre this month. August traditionally is the slowest month for D.C. theater. And while there aren’t a zillion new openings to keep track of this month, there are still enough interesting shows to keep theatergoers satiated until new seasons kick off in September. Here are the highlights:
WTF Is An ‘Immersive Experience’ And Do These D.C. Things Count?
The Bridgerton Experience. The Friends Experience. The Office Experience. The Sleepy Hollow Experience. The Little Mermaid Experience. The Van Gogh Experience. The “immersive experience” is the latest trend in entertainment around D.C., seemingly replacing the D.C. pop-up bar mania of yore (see: the Game of Thrones pop-up, the short-lived Rick and Morty pop-up, the one that was literally just trash…again the list goes on). Most of the “experiences” are on national tours, taking place in vacated storefronts across the U.S. At most, they’re billed as a chance to escape reality and play pretend in a world resembling your favorite television show or Disney movie — and at the least, it’s an afternoon spent sitting on a couch in an abandoned retail space, and paying $40 to do so.
‘It’s Not Good To Be A Renter These Days’: Rents Are Climbing In The D.C. Area, With No Relief In Sight
The COVID deals are over: High-end apartments in the D.C. region are jacking up rents, fast. Chris knew he lucked out when he signed a lease on an apartment in NoMa last year. His new one-bedroom unit at Union Place cost $1,690 a month after factoring in two months of free rent. Not bad for a hot neighborhood near grocery stores and Metro.
D.C. Police Commander Who Reportedly Shot Man At Wharf Is Known For Aggressive Tactics
On Saturday evening, two off-duty police officers were dining at the Wharf, when they saw a someone outside brandishing a gun during a confrontation on the busy waterfront, according to police. The officers told the person to drop the weapon but he did not do it. “We know that one...
More Single Tracking Will Slow Down The Red Line This Weekend
This weekend we’re back to our regularly scheduled Metro…delays. Surprisingly, however, some lines are actually running faster than usual. But overall, we know the drill; strap in for some slow rides this weekend. Single tracking continues this week, slowing down Red line trains, which will run every 16...
