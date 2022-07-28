Mayor Bowser Requests D.C. National Guard To Support Migrants Being Bused Into Union Station

The Bridgerton Experience. The Friends Experience. The Office Experience. The Sleepy Hollow Experience. The Little Mermaid Experience. The Van Gogh Experience. The “immersive experience” is the latest trend in entertainment around D.C., seemingly replacing the D.C. pop-up bar mania of yore (see: the Game of Thrones pop-up, the short-lived Rick and Morty pop-up, the one that was literally just trash…again the list goes on). Most of the “experiences” are on national tours, taking place in vacated storefronts across the U.S. At most, they’re billed as a chance to escape reality and play pretend in a world resembling your favorite television show or Disney movie — and at the least, it’s an afternoon spent sitting on a couch in an abandoned retail space, and paying $40 to do so.

