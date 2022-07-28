ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyler Murray feels disrespected by people questioning whether or not he is a student of the game

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Of The Game#Nfl Draft#American Football#Cardinals#Arizonasports Com
ClutchPoints

‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could […] The post ‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dejounte Murray-Trae Young debut comes early for Hawks fans, thanks to Jamal Crawford

Former NBA star Jamal Crawford is giving Atlanta Hawks fans a huge treat this offseason by giving them the first look at the Dejounte Murray – Trae Young pairing. On Twitter, Crawford announced that Murray, Young and big man John Collins will be playing together in his CrawsOver League on Sunday, marking the first time fans will see the new Hawks backcourt duo in action.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday. Murray's symptoms are considered minor, per Kingsbury. While the NFL no longer has COVID-19 protocols, the league informed teams in June...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Lincoln Riley reacts to Kyler Murray controversy

Kyler Murray’s work ethic has been a topic of discussion in recent days but one person who doesn’t think the Arizona Cardinals quarterback needs to work harder is his former college football coach, Lincoln Riley. After a very protracted negotiation, the two sides agreed to terms on a...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Weslee Moea’i, DT, Rocky Mountain College

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. – First thing that stands out is my ability to make plays as a Nose Tackle. NT’s usually have 2-3 guys on them every play, so being able to handle the load of double teams and still making plays in the backfield is huge. Also, my work ethic and giving relentless effort in every play is something that I pride myself in and I think those are things that stand out the most in my qualities.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for July 31, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

49ers sign WR Deebo Samuel to a massive three year extension. Buccaneers activated CB Don Gardner from the PUP list. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
NFL
Washington Examiner

NFL personalities fabricate a racial controversy over Kyler Murray's contract

NFL personalities can't go more than a few months without fabricating another racism controversy. The latest one is just as dumb as the ones that came before. The Arizona Cardinals gave quarterback Kyler Murray a $230 million contract extension, but the news was quickly soured by a peculiar clause. The team had included a requirement that Murray “complete at least four (4) hours of independent study” during game weeks and that he not spend those study hours “watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet.” Murray had agreed to the contract, so the clause obviously was not a big deal to him.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Trey Creamer, CB, UNC Charlotte

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My physicality on the perimeter I am not afraid to stick my nose in there and get physical. I just know when I am on my game I can’t be stopped and I am willing to go against anyone to prove that I belong.
CHARLOTTE, NC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Zach Howard, DT, Northwest Missouri State

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I am a Physical Education Major. I have been part of the PE club on campus as well as a Leader in Student Mobilization. My GPA is solid, and I pride myself in doing well in the classroom. I want to represent myself as well as the football team within the classroom on campus.
MARYVILLE, MO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyler Kulka, QB, Lawrence Technological University￼

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I have gotten the opportunity to start the program at Lawrence Tech and have been a 4-year starter and captain to build the program from the ground up. With 3 all-conference honors in the MSFA while leading the conference in passing. Last year finishing with 19TDs and 2200 yds passing in only 8 games. I have a quick release and I am deadly accurate.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy