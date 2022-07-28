Kyler Murray feels disrespected by people questioning whether or not he is a student of the game

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Judge recommends that Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games
Former Federal Judge Sue Robinson has recommended that Deshaun Watson is suspended for six games. This does not mean he will only be suspended for six games. The NFL may not agree with the Judge. According to Dan Graziano the NFL would like Watson suspended at least 12 plus games,...
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Warren Moon Calls Kyler's Contract Clause 'Embarrassing,' 'Slap In Face' To Black QBs
Warren Moon was appalled by the homework clause the Cardinals put into Kyler Murray's contract this month ... calling it not only "embarrassing," but a "slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks." The Hall of Famer didn't mince words when breaking down his thoughts on the infamous addendum to...
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could […] The post ‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About ‘Weird’ Criticisms Black QBs Face
The Chiefs quarterback commented on criticisms he faces in light of Kyler Murray’s controversial contract clause.
NBA Fans React To JaVale McGee Being Upset About His Face On NBA 2K23: "They Made JaVale Look Like Goofy"
It's that time of the year when fans get insights into the upcoming NBA 2K games and this year's edition promises to be the best ever. As more and more information starts getting out, fans and players alike, in general, are hyped for the game, but not everyone is too happy with what they have seen.
Dejounte Murray-Trae Young debut comes early for Hawks fans, thanks to Jamal Crawford
Former NBA star Jamal Crawford is giving Atlanta Hawks fans a huge treat this offseason by giving them the first look at the Dejounte Murray – Trae Young pairing. On Twitter, Crawford announced that Murray, Young and big man John Collins will be playing together in his CrawsOver League on Sunday, marking the first time fans will see the new Hawks backcourt duo in action.
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday. Murray's symptoms are considered minor, per Kingsbury. While the NFL no longer has COVID-19 protocols, the league informed teams in June...
Lincoln Riley reacts to Kyler Murray controversy
Kyler Murray’s work ethic has been a topic of discussion in recent days but one person who doesn’t think the Arizona Cardinals quarterback needs to work harder is his former college football coach, Lincoln Riley. After a very protracted negotiation, the two sides agreed to terms on a...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sundiata Anderson, DL, Grambling State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I kind of always played it growing up but I played 3 sports so it really didn’t stick but when I got interest as a sophomore and I got my first offer as a junior. I knew what I wanted to do.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Weslee Moea’i, DT, Rocky Mountain College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. – First thing that stands out is my ability to make plays as a Nose Tackle. NT’s usually have 2-3 guys on them every play, so being able to handle the load of double teams and still making plays in the backfield is huge. Also, my work ethic and giving relentless effort in every play is something that I pride myself in and I think those are things that stand out the most in my qualities.
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Praises Kyler Murray's Defense of Himself
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Kyler Murray's mental toughness has grown over the past year.
NFL Transactions for July 31, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
49ers sign WR Deebo Samuel to a massive three year extension. Buccaneers activated CB Don Gardner from the PUP list.
NFL personalities fabricate a racial controversy over Kyler Murray's contract
NFL personalities can't go more than a few months without fabricating another racism controversy. The latest one is just as dumb as the ones that came before. The Arizona Cardinals gave quarterback Kyler Murray a $230 million contract extension, but the news was quickly soured by a peculiar clause. The team had included a requirement that Murray “complete at least four (4) hours of independent study” during game weeks and that he not spend those study hours “watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet.” Murray had agreed to the contract, so the clause obviously was not a big deal to him.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dalton Godfrey, LS, University of South Dakota
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Being able to snap and block consistently as well as being an asset in coverage is what I believe makes me a top prospect. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Trey Creamer, CB, UNC Charlotte
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My physicality on the perimeter I am not afraid to stick my nose in there and get physical. I just know when I am on my game I can’t be stopped and I am willing to go against anyone to prove that I belong.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Zach Howard, DT, Northwest Missouri State
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I am a Physical Education Major. I have been part of the PE club on campus as well as a Leader in Student Mobilization. My GPA is solid, and I pride myself in doing well in the classroom. I want to represent myself as well as the football team within the classroom on campus.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyler Kulka, QB, Lawrence Technological University￼
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I have gotten the opportunity to start the program at Lawrence Tech and have been a 4-year starter and captain to build the program from the ground up. With 3 all-conference honors in the MSFA while leading the conference in passing. Last year finishing with 19TDs and 2200 yds passing in only 8 games. I have a quick release and I am deadly accurate.
