Kyler Murray feels disrespected by people questioning whether or not he is a student of the game

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. – First thing that stands out is my ability to make plays as a Nose Tackle. NT’s usually have 2-3 guys on them every play, so being able to handle the load of double teams and still making plays in the backfield is huge. Also, my work ethic and giving relentless effort in every play is something that I pride myself in and I think those are things that stand out the most in my qualities.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO