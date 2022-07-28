Menlo Balance initiative sparks fervent debate among residents

almanacnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Palo Alto residents oppose safe parking program
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Palo Alto is planning to set up a parking lot at a church to house those living in cars and RVs, but residents who live nearby are concerned about safety. The parking lot at First Congregational Church of Palo Alto is on its way to be the […]
Silicon Valley
UC Berkeley can begin construction of $312 million housing development at historic People’s Park, judge rules
UC Berkeley’s proposal to develop housing at People’s Park dodged another bullet Friday — more than a half-century after a similar plan sparked a violent clash that established People’s Park as a hotbed of social dissent. An Alameda County Superior Court judge issued a tentative ruling...
Santa Clara County mine project threatens 400 acres of sacred tribal land and wildlife
A PROPOSED SAND and gravel mine in South County could spell danger for the land and local wildlife, but the landowner isn’t calling it quits just yet. On July 22, Santa Clara County released a draft environmental impact report for the mine proposed at Sargent Ranch, just south of Gilroy. The land is called Juristac in the language of the local Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and is considered sacred.
Atherton's draft housing element banks on ADUs to meet future housing needs
City Council cuts multifamily housing overlays from the plan, which is headed to the state. Atherton is sending its housing element to the state, leaning on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and SB 9 applications to meet its housing goals through 2031 while shying away from zoning for multifamily housing. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara official accused of living out of state
Questions are swirling about whether a Santa Clara elected official, who holds a critical role handling everything from city records to council meeting details, lives in the city he serves. Emails to councilmembers this week claim the city clerk, Hosam Haggag, now lives in Washington, and asked if elected officials...
calmatters.network
Residents fight church's plan to host safe-parking program for homeless
More than two dozen residents near the First Congregational Church of Palo Alto are protesting a proposal by the Louis Road institution to allow overnight parking for homeless individuals at the back of its parking lot. The residents filed an appeal earlier this month seeking to overturn the city’s recent...
November election: More candidates enter local council, school board races
Election season is well underway as more candidates pull papers to run for office across the Midpeninsula. Here's a roundup of those who are looking to run for local city councils and school boards on the ballot in the November general election. Candidates have until Friday, Aug. 12, to file candidate papers, subject to a five-day extension if no incumbents run for reelection.
San Jose mayor says sorry for COVID exposure
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after he shook hands and spoke closely to a dozen people. “Mayor Liccardo began experiencing symptoms (Thursday) afternoon, and tested immediately,” Esmeralda Bautista, spokesperson for Liccardo, told San José Spotlight. “He learned he was positive and immediately left City Hall.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFist
Day Around the Bay: SF Judge Strikes Down Law Allowing Noncitizen Parents to Vote in School Board Elections
An SF law that allowed noncitizen parents to cast their votes in local school board elections was overturned by a judge Friday. Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer ruled in court today that a 2016 ordinance that gave voting rights to noncitizen parents — which include "green card holders, work visa holders, refugees and undocumented immigrants" — is “contrary to the California constitution and state statutes and thus cannot stand.” [Chronicle/ SF Standard]
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area
(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
East vs. West: San Jose mayoral candidate breaks barriers
Eight years ago, progressive San Jose mayoral candidate Dave Cortese lost his bid to the business-backed Sam Liccardo, despite an overwhelming win in the primary election with support from East San Jose. Liccardo pulled ahead of Cortese, now a state senator, in November 2014 to become the city’s 65th mayor....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County ranked second most expensive place to live in the country
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz County has the disturbing but not surprising distinction of now being the second least affordable community in the entire country. It even ranks ahead of Silicon valley as far as rental affordability. The report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition was jointly...
Housing coalition finds San Francisco rents largely unattainable
The National Low Income Housing Coalition has found it costs triple San Francisco’s minimum wage to comfortably afford a two-bedroom apartment in the city.
point2homes.com
255 Hardwick RD, Woodside, San Mateo County, CA, 94062
Listed by Len Stone Group with KW Peninsula Estates. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Stunning new construction home featuring sweeping Bay views, located on large private lot. The modern design of this one of a kind home offers a spacious and open floor plan, with high-end finishes and jaw dropping views from every room. Impressive floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors provide a seamless indoor outdoor living space, with a grand fireplace acting as the perfect centerpiece. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is ideal for entertaining, with a massive center island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The spacious main bedroom features a generous walk-in closet, a luxurious en suite bathroom, and access to the deck with Bay views. A courtyard off of the kitchen offers a lovely dining area and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ. The lower level of the home offers a wet bar, wine cellar, and a large theater room prewired and ready for movie nights. Ideally located in the highly desirable community of Woodside, with quick access to all the Bay Area has to offer.
San Jose dedicates funds to maintain its oldest park
The oldest municipal park in California just celebrated its 150th birthday, and yet its upkeep doesn’t get the love and respect it deserves. Nestled amid the rugged foothills of the Diablo mountains, Alum Rock Park offers 720 acres for residents and became critical open space during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were stuck indoors. Children who sat for hours in front of computers during distance learning escaped from the pandemic in nature, rolling hills and playgrounds.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tests positive for COVID-19, 2nd time in 3 months
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Thursday. Liccardo also contacted the virus on May 23, just more than two months ago. “I regret to report that I’ve just tested positive for COVID—again,” he said in a tweet. “Symptoms are minor, with intermittent grumpiness. My […]
sfstandard.com
Meet Chesa Boudin’s #1 Hater, Now Running To Represent SF’s Sunset District
Former District Attorney Chesa Boudin might be jogging along Ocean Beach these days, but his recall continues to reverberate and may even spawn a new crop of politicians. One of his loudest critics—the brash public safety advocate Leanna Louie—is now testing the limits of the city’s dislike of Boudin and its receptiveness to candidates with the kind of pugilistic campaigns that attract law-and-order voters.
Menlo Park's Burgess Pool contract is up for approval, would extend operations by one year
A proposal to have Tim Sheeper operate Burgess Pool in Menlo Park for another year is up for approval by the City Council tonight at the July 26 council meeting. The contract, negotiated between city staff and Team Sheeper, Inc., would extend Sheeper's operations of Burgess Pool through Aug. 31, 2023. The rest of the terms remain unchanged from the current agreement, despite a request from Sheeper for a five-year contract extension and compensation for revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Bay Area
Valley Water Offering to Buy Morgan Hill Homes Impacted by Anderson Dam Retrofit Project
Work to retrofit the Anderson Dam has left some homes unsafe in Morgan Hill. Some homeowners said they have been told engineers are unable to stabilize their homes as the seismic retrofit project continues. The impacted residents expressed their concerns during a recent Valley Water meeting. Valley Water said it...
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
654
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0