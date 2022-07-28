ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

3 Big Ten Teams That Can Make the College Football Playoff

By Donnavan Smoot
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

2 pleasant surprises from Week 1 of Commanders training camp

The Washington Commanders concluded their first week of training camp on Saturday. Several veterans were given rest days, including defenders Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat and offensive lineman Andrew Norwell and Charles Leno. With players expected to be in pads Monday, it’s totally understandable why the coaching staff gave these...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
FanSided

Ohio State football: Where does the 2023 recruiting class stand?

On Saturday, the Ohio State football team added a much-needed piece of the puzzle for their 2023 recruiting class when quarterback Brock Glenn announced his commitment. Unfortunately, bad news wasn’t far behind. Top-ten cornerback Dijon Johnson de-committed from the Buckeyes. There are quite a few members of Buckeye Nation...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy