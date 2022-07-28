3 Big Ten Teams That Can Make the College Football Playoff

fansided.com
Related
A cruel (crystal ball) twist for Florida State Football
Florida State football fans were hoping to get some good news on Saturday from Brock Glenn, but it looks like that won’t happen. Not much has gone right for Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell since he took over the job of leading the Seminoles. The performance on...
Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?
Here's what an Ole Miss offer looks like and includes.
2 pleasant surprises from Week 1 of Commanders training camp
The Washington Commanders concluded their first week of training camp on Saturday. Several veterans were given rest days, including defenders Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat and offensive lineman Andrew Norwell and Charles Leno. With players expected to be in pads Monday, it’s totally understandable why the coaching staff gave these...
NFL Hall of Fame Game Prediction and Odds: Raiders vs. Jaguars Kicks off Preseason in Canton
I could not be more excited to see players wearing NFL uniforms play in a somewhat almost real football game, even though almost none of those players will likely make the actual NFL roster. The Hall of Fame Game is a yearly tradition where we all get so excited for the return of football and then quickly lose interest by the second quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State football: Where does the 2023 recruiting class stand?
On Saturday, the Ohio State football team added a much-needed piece of the puzzle for their 2023 recruiting class when quarterback Brock Glenn announced his commitment. Unfortunately, bad news wasn’t far behind. Top-ten cornerback Dijon Johnson de-committed from the Buckeyes. There are quite a few members of Buckeye Nation...
FanSided
270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0