Family of man fatally shot by Maple Heights Police releases body cam footage

Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
Assault suspect dead after being shot by Lorain Police Officer; K9 stabbed by suspect during struggle
LORAIN, Ohio — A man is dead, and a Lorain Police K-9 is in critical condition after an incident at a Lorain residence Saturday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 5 p.m., a...
Solon Police officer punched by 14-year-old at Home Days on Saturday
A 14-year-old boy punched a Solon Police officer on Saturday night at the Home Days event, according to a news release from the Department.
‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
Gun battle outside apartment building in West Akron leaves 2 women wounded
AKRON, Ohio — Two women were wounded Saturday after a man and woman exchanged gunfire outside an apartment building in West Akron, police say. A male suspect, Jason Turkovich, 39, has been arrested and is charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say more charges likely will be filed against Turkovich.
Morning Journal
Police involved leaves man dead
Lorain Police have been involved in a shooting in the area of Oberlin Avenue and W. 20th street that has left a man dead sources have told the Morning Journal. Elyria Police are handling the investigation. No further have been released at this time.
cleveland19.com
Lorain police fatally shoot suspect who allegedly attacked K-9 with knife
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police officer shot and killed a 48-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he attacked a police K-9 during his attempted arrest, according to Elyria police. K-9 Rye received stabbing injuries, Elyria police said, and was taken to an emergency animal clinic for surgery. According to...
whbc.com
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
Strongsville Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after early morning car crash
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The Strongsville Police Department is investigating a crash involving a single vehicle that killed two people and injured another early Sunday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to a report...
Shooting in West Akron injures 2 women; suspect arrested
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from an unrelated crime story in the City of Akron. A shooting in West Akron on Saturday afternoon has left 2 women in the hospital and the suspect arrested. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Homeowner’s camera captures babysitter raiding child’s piggy bank: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Theft: Bailey Road. A homeowner called the police department at 12:50 p.m. on June 30 to report he witnessed a babysitter taking money from his child’s bank via a home security camera. When officers asked the babysitter if she knew about the missing money,...
nypressnews.com
Ohio cop convicted of assaulting Black man at traffic stop
A Cleveland-area police officer was convicted of assault and interfering with civil rights for punching and attacking a Black man during a 2017 traffic stop. A jury found Michael Amiott guilty Friday on those two counts and not guilty on a second assault count. Dashboard and cellphone camera captured Amiott...
Eastlake police cruiser struck at scene of crash, officers jump over concrete median for safety
An Eastlake police cruiser that was blocking a portion of state Route 2 was struck and badly mangled Monday morning while officers were assisting at the scene of an accident, the Eastlake Police Department said in a Facebook post. The department said that "both officers were able to jump over...
Woman shot in Akron bar dead; Suspect shot by police in stable condition
The 21-year-old woman shot inside the Oasis Bar in Akron Friday morning has died, according to Akron police.
Drunk man found lying in the road: Rocky River police blotter
On July 24, a caller reported a man on the ground in the road near the railroad tracks. Police arrived and found the 50-year-old Rocky River man. The suspect exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and turned over to a sober adult to look after him until he was able to appropriately care for himself.
Chilling new video released of suspect in Cleveland officer’s murder
The FOX 8 I-Team is revealing new video of a woman accused of killing Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek.
Update: Four shot, one killed in Friday night shooting on Cleveland's east side
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening on the city's southeast side on East 154th Street. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 9:44 p.m.,...
cleveland19.com
Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic Lorain boy
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old autistic boy is back safe with his family after being missing for almost two weeks, but there are still a lot of questions surrounding his disappearance. 19 News has learned Austin Lauer was found Thursday night at Brick Oven Bistro on Cleveland Road in...
OSHP: Elderly man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Perry Township
A three-vehicle crash left an elderly man dead Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
