Maple Heights, OH

Family of man fatally shot by Maple Heights Police releases body cam footage

 4 days ago
Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
Police involved leaves man dead

Lorain Police have been involved in a shooting in the area of Oberlin Avenue and W. 20th street that has left a man dead sources have told the Morning Journal. Elyria Police are handling the investigation. No further have been released at this time.
Lorain police fatally shoot suspect who allegedly attacked K-9 with knife

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police officer shot and killed a 48-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he attacked a police K-9 during his attempted arrest, according to Elyria police. K-9 Rye received stabbing injuries, Elyria police said, and was taken to an emergency animal clinic for surgery. According to...
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him

ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
Shooting in West Akron injures 2 women; suspect arrested

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from an unrelated crime story in the City of Akron. A shooting in West Akron on Saturday afternoon has left 2 women in the hospital and the suspect arrested. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Ohio cop convicted of assaulting Black man at traffic stop

A Cleveland-area police officer was convicted of assault and interfering with civil rights for punching and attacking a Black man during a 2017 traffic stop. A jury found Michael Amiott guilty Friday on those two counts and not guilty on a second assault count. Dashboard and cellphone camera captured Amiott...
Drunk man found lying in the road: Rocky River police blotter

On July 24, a caller reported a man on the ground in the road near the railroad tracks. Police arrived and found the 50-year-old Rocky River man. The suspect exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and turned over to a sober adult to look after him until he was able to appropriately care for himself.
Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic Lorain boy

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old autistic boy is back safe with his family after being missing for almost two weeks, but there are still a lot of questions surrounding his disappearance. 19 News has learned Austin Lauer was found Thursday night at Brick Oven Bistro on Cleveland Road in...
