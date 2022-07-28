Bryan Police Arrest Two Men Following Gunfire South Of The City Cemetery

On 07-28-2022, at around 5:53 pm, the Conroe Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance where shots were fired in the 900 block of Fife Dr. Officers arrived shortly after and discovered one male with a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Brent Purvis, 28 years of age, and was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation revealed the disturbance started as a road rage incident which led to the shooting. The suspect identified as Justin Clarabut, 29 years of age, was taken into custody and charged with murder. Clarabut was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

CONROE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO