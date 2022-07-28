Bryan Police Arrest Two Men Following Gunfire South Of The City Cemetery

wtaw.com
kwhi.com
FIVE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND ON DRUG CHARGES
Five people were arrested over the weekend on various drug charges by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday at 2:40 in the afternoon, Sgt. Ashley Burns and Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for Disregarding a Stop Sign. Upon approaching the vehicle a strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and the driver along with two passengers were asked to exit while the vehicle was searched. During a search of the vehicle and persons, Officers located marijuana, THC oil and a Vape Pen, and edible THC. The driver, Alexander Yuhas, 25 of Frisco, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled.
Police search for multiple people involved in credit card abuse case
Police are asking for the public's assistance for the identities of individuals involved in a credit card abuse case.
KBTX.com
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence. Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard. Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest College Station Man On Drug Charges
Bryan police officers were waiting outside a ground floor apartment on Wednesday when a man dove through a bedroom window. BPD’s tactical response team executed a search warrant where according to an arrest report, officers seized more than $14,000 dollars, 224 T-H-C edibles weighing more than 16 pounds, ten ounces of marijuana, and two handguns.
fox26houston.com
Man killed following road rage incident in Conroe, suspect charged with murder
CONROE, Texas - A man is dead and another charged in his murder following a road rage incident in Conroe on Thursday afternoon. According to the Conroe Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance where shots were fired in the 900 block of Fife Drive, just before 6 p.m. When...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
STABBING IN RIVER PLANTATION
12:30am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with Caney Creek Fire and Conroe Fire, MCHD in the 500 block of Gunston Ct. in the River Plantation Subdivision. Report of a male stabbed multiple times.
kwhi.com
BRAZOS COUNTY INMATE GOING TO PRISON FOR ASSAULTING OFFICERS
An inmate in Brazos County learned that it is not a good idea to attack officers while you are already in jail. 26-year-old Dylan Currie, who was already in the Brazos County Jail for a Burglary of a Habitation charge, pled guilty to three separate altercations he had with detention officers.
KBTX.com
Bryan man previously arrested for arson now charged with 11 total counts of arson
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is accused of using fireworks to ignite at least 11 grass fires in Bryan during the final week of June, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. William Garrett Spangler, 35, was first arrested on July 8 on four counts of arson and...
KCEN TV NBC 6
ARRESTED: Temple Police capture hitchhiker wanted for murder
TEMPLE, Texas — Rockdale Police Department assisted in locating 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell, according to their Facebook. Saturday morning Rockdale Police Officer Lauren Hensley arrested Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79 without any issues, according to police. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays...
wtaw.com
More Arson Charges Against A Bryan Man That Are Related To Fireworks
For the second time in three weeks, a Bryan man was arrested on charges of shooting fireworks that ignited grass fires the week before July 4. The Bryan fire marshal’s office accuses 36 year old William Spangler of setting a total of 11 grass fires in east, west, and north Bryan.
KBTX.com
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found at College Station park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department is currently at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found. A cause of death has not been determined and the person has not yet been identified. This is a developing story. We will update it as more details become...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MURDER CHARGES FILED ON CONROE MAN IN ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
On 07-28-2022, at around 5:53 pm, the Conroe Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance where shots were fired in the 900 block of Fife Dr. Officers arrived shortly after and discovered one male with a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Brent Purvis, 28 years of age, and was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation revealed the disturbance started as a road rage incident which led to the shooting. The suspect identified as Justin Clarabut, 29 years of age, was taken into custody and charged with murder. Clarabut was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
KBTX.com
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department responded to a call at St. Andrews Park Saturday morning where a body was found. According to CSPD, the cause of death was determined to be suicide. If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency you can...
kwhi.com
TRIAL BEGINS SOON FOR MAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING, BLINDING FAYETTE CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY
The trial of a man accused of shooting a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy and leaving him blind is set to begin in Bellville. Jury selection is slated for Friday, August 5th for 53-year-old Shazizz Mateen, who is charged with six counts of Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant after an incident on November 1, 2018 at the Carter Motel in La Grange. Deputy Calvin “C.J.” Lehmann was seriously wounded and lost his eyesight after being shot in the face while attempting to serve a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan man arrested in connection to 11 June grass fires
A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly starting at least 11 grass fires in Bryan from June 28-30, according to the Bryan Fire Department. William Spangler, 36, was charged with 11 counts of arson — four on July 9 and seven on July 27. All counts were second-degree arson, a felony punishable by 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine per count.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WARNING-HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES- MCSO AND SHENANDOAH DO NOT TAKE LIGHTLY TO BIG BOX STORE THEFTS
Shenandoah and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are not taking lightly to the large number of thefts from the big box stores along the. I-45 corridor. Going back on records over the past year, 73% of the big box store theft arrests along the I-45 corridor were persons from Harris County. Earlier this year County Judge Mark Keough, using his campaign funds posted a sign at the Montgomery/Harris County line warning criminals coming into the county that Montgomery County will prosecute. Multiple arrests have been made this past week from the Big 3, Lowes, Home Depot, and Walmart. Below is the response from last weekend that these thieves met after a theft from the stores on College Park.
mocomotive.com
MULTI-AGENCY PURSUIT ENDS IN CRASH
Just after 10 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a white dually pick traveling north on I-69 near SH 99. A Montgomery County Deputy spotted the truck at Roman Forest and attempted to stop it. THe driver conti…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/multi-agency-pursuit-ends-in-crash/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT IN PROGRESS
1020PM-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is in pursuit of a dually southbound I-69 approaching Humble. 1115pm UPDATE- VEHICLE CRASHED AT TIDWELL AND C.E. KING PARKWAY -SUSPECT ARRESTED.
wtaw.com
Brazos County’s County Attorney Declines To File Charges Following The Arrest Of Texas A&M Football Player Ainias Smith
Brazos County’s county attorney decides not to prosecute Texas A&M football player Ainias Smith following an arrest by Texas A&M police. Earl Gray tells WTAW News one of the primary reasons for not pursuing a DWI charge after Smith was stopped for speeding, was because Smith’s two breath alcohol samples were under the legal limit.
