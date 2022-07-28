ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Aces Will Lead Favorites to Big Wins)

By Josh Yourish
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees Rumors: Could Bombers pull off Shohei Ohtani blockbuster?

So, you’re disillusioned with the Yankees‘ Juan Soto pursuit and worried about giving up too much of your top-end talent? Understandable. That’s a hefty price to pay for one player who can only do so much in four at-bats per night. What about paying a similar price for a guy who gets four at-bats a night, then pivots to throwing six shutout innings the next day?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FanSided

Scott Effross trade details: Yankees get desperately-needed bullpen help, but at a cost

New York Yankees acquire Scott Effross from Chicago Cubs for a top-10 prospect. The Yanks got the bullpen help they needed. The New York Yankees have had more bullpen issues than most other teams around the league this year. While Clay Holmes has emerged as a relief-ace, Aroldis Chapman has struggled mightily and each of Zack Britton, Chad Green and Michael King are out for the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Picks Today (Patrick Corbin Sees Pete Alonso in His Nightmares)

It’s a new week and a new month, which gives us an opportunity to turn over a page of our longest slump of the season in our “Daily Dinger” home run prop selections. After Sunday’s picks of Los Angeles Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman failed to capitalize with a massive total at Coors Field in Colorado, we’re looking in a different direction tonight; focusing on three players in very ideal hitting conditions with great pitching matchups.
MLB
FanSided

Josh Hader trade: 3 teams the Padres beat to the punch

The Milwaukee Brewers surprisingly dealt their longtime closer to the San Diego Padres. What three teams missed out on Josh Hader?. In a surprising turn of events, the Milwaukee Brewers, who are leading the National League Central at the moment, traded their longtime closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Zack Wheeler
FanSided

Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure

New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Rangers#Wrigley Field#Best Mlb Parlay#Bucs
FanSided

Mets need Jacob deGrom insurance now more than ever

The New York Mets have the best playoff odds in the NL East division, but they may be in trouble if they don’t get Jacob deGrom insurance. The New York Mets are looking into star player Juan Soto. However, he’s an unrealistic target, and not much is expected to happen for New York by the trade deadline. The team has great playoff odds, and it’ll take a great player to increase those even more.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Braves fans disappointed by Juan Soto-less trade with Nationals

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals have made a Juan Soto-less trade. The Atlanta Braves announced earlier today that Ehire Adrianza has returned for his second stint in a Braves uniform, this time in a minor trade with the Washington Nationals in exchange for minor league outfielder Trey Harris. Robinson Canó has been DFA’d to make room for Adrianza on both the 40-man and active roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

How much money did Deshaun Watson lose with six-game suspension?

With at least a six-game suspension now given to him, how much money will Deshaun Watson lose?. After a lengthy wait, Sue L. Robinson finally released her decision on whether and to what extent suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson Monday morning. He’s getting a six-game ban after more than two dozen known allegations of sexual misconduct attached to massages.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy