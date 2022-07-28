Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Aces Will Lead Favorites to Big Wins)

The New York Mets have the best playoff odds in the NL East division, but they may be in trouble if they don’t get Jacob deGrom insurance. The New York Mets are looking into star player Juan Soto. However, he’s an unrealistic target, and not much is expected to happen for New York by the trade deadline. The team has great playoff odds, and it’ll take a great player to increase those even more.

QUEENS, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO