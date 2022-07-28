Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Aces Will Lead Favorites to Big Wins)

fansided.com
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
Yankees Rumors: Could Bombers pull off Shohei Ohtani blockbuster?
So, you’re disillusioned with the Yankees‘ Juan Soto pursuit and worried about giving up too much of your top-end talent? Understandable. That’s a hefty price to pay for one player who can only do so much in four at-bats per night. What about paying a similar price for a guy who gets four at-bats a night, then pivots to throwing six shutout innings the next day?
Josh Hader trade details: Brewers deal star closer to the Padres
After year of flirting with a trade, the Milwaukee Brewers are finally moving star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres were a rumored destination for quite some time, as they weren’t thrilled with the recent work of their bullpen, and ninth-inning man Taylor Rogers. Despite...
MLB Best Bets Today (Fade Patrick Corbin, Trust Giants' Logan Webb and One NRFI to Bet Monday)
Betting on MLB hasn't been too kind to me this season, but I'm hanging up my NBA hat and putting on my spikes to get into the nitty gritty for some MLB picks on Monday, Aug. 1. I have a couple of prop bets, including the ultimate fade of Patrick...
Scott Effross trade details: Yankees get desperately-needed bullpen help, but at a cost
New York Yankees acquire Scott Effross from Chicago Cubs for a top-10 prospect. The Yanks got the bullpen help they needed. The New York Yankees have had more bullpen issues than most other teams around the league this year. While Clay Holmes has emerged as a relief-ace, Aroldis Chapman has struggled mightily and each of Zack Britton, Chad Green and Michael King are out for the year.
Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Picks Today (Patrick Corbin Sees Pete Alonso in His Nightmares)
It’s a new week and a new month, which gives us an opportunity to turn over a page of our longest slump of the season in our “Daily Dinger” home run prop selections. After Sunday’s picks of Los Angeles Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman failed to capitalize with a massive total at Coors Field in Colorado, we’re looking in a different direction tonight; focusing on three players in very ideal hitting conditions with great pitching matchups.
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis could break trends with trade for pitcher
With the trade deadline looming and the St. Louis Cardinals expected to make some moves, it would be something to see them back one move that could break a trend. The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to make some moves for pitching as the trade deadline approaches. One move could break that would buck a trend dating back to 1997.
Josh Hader trade: 3 teams the Padres beat to the punch
The Milwaukee Brewers surprisingly dealt their longtime closer to the San Diego Padres. What three teams missed out on Josh Hader?. In a surprising turn of events, the Milwaukee Brewers, who are leading the National League Central at the moment, traded their longtime closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.
NFL Hall of Fame Game Prediction and Odds: Raiders vs. Jaguars Kicks off Preseason in Canton
I could not be more excited to see players wearing NFL uniforms play in a somewhat almost real football game, even though almost none of those players will likely make the actual NFL roster. The Hall of Fame Game is a yearly tradition where we all get so excited for the return of football and then quickly lose interest by the second quarter.
Los Angeles Rams 2022 win total: Hard not to like the defending champs
Needless to say, things worked out for the Los Angeles Rams last season. They made the big move in the offseason to bring in quarterback Matt Stafford from Detroit, and it paid off in the form of a Super Bowl title. This offseason they have done their best to keep...
MLB Power Rankings Based on World Series Odds Before Trade Deadline (Who Can Make a Big Move?)
The Seattle Mariners got the party started in the trade market, acquiring Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo on Friday, but things have been relatively quiet since then ahead of Tuesday's upcoming trade deadline. Several contenders have a chance to make a major splash, especially is someone acquires Juan Soto in...
Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure
New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
Mets need Jacob deGrom insurance now more than ever
The New York Mets have the best playoff odds in the NL East division, but they may be in trouble if they don’t get Jacob deGrom insurance. The New York Mets are looking into star player Juan Soto. However, he’s an unrealistic target, and not much is expected to happen for New York by the trade deadline. The team has great playoff odds, and it’ll take a great player to increase those even more.
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
Braves fans disappointed by Juan Soto-less trade with Nationals
The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals have made a Juan Soto-less trade. The Atlanta Braves announced earlier today that Ehire Adrianza has returned for his second stint in a Braves uniform, this time in a minor trade with the Washington Nationals in exchange for minor league outfielder Trey Harris. Robinson Canó has been DFA’d to make room for Adrianza on both the 40-man and active roster.
How much money did Deshaun Watson lose with six-game suspension?
With at least a six-game suspension now given to him, how much money will Deshaun Watson lose?. After a lengthy wait, Sue L. Robinson finally released her decision on whether and to what extent suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson Monday morning. He’s getting a six-game ban after more than two dozen known allegations of sexual misconduct attached to massages.
Deshaun Watson suspension: Browns should still prepare for the worst
The Cleveland Browns should still prepare for the worst when it comes to Deshaun Watson. While Judge Sue Robinson recommended Deshaun Watson should be suspended for only six games this season, the Cleveland Browns must accept the ball is in Roger Goodell’s court now. The NFL can appeal Robinson’s...
