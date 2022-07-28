ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

ifiberone.com

Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan

MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
MANSON, WA
ncwlife.com

East Wenatchee orchard firm fined and banned from H-2A program

EAST WENATCHEE — A family-owned orchard firm has been fined $64,000 by the federal government, and barred from hiring foreign workers under the popular H-2A guest labor program. Welton Orchards and Storage of East Wenatchee allegedly housed its Mexican H-2A employees in unsafe conditions, cheated them out of wages...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
lakechelannow.com

A Message from School Superintendent Brad Wilson

Greetings Students, Staff, Families, and Community Members:. I hope this finds each of you doing well and enjoying all that our tremendous community has to offer during the summer months. Personally, it is continually rewarding to see so many of our students out in the community serving a vital role in the successes of our local businesses and/or taking part in the numerous summer learning activities we are fortunate to offer, such as our MOE Summer STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) program and summer athletic opportunities!
CHELAN, WA
ncwlife.com

City pursues noise citation over events at Grace City Church

WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is pursuing a noise violation complaint against a major local church, and appealing a judge’s decision to throw it out. City attorneys for Wenatchee filed an appeal May 25 in Chelan County Superior Court, saying a District Court pro tem judge improperly dismissed a nuisance noise citation brought against Grace City Church, a Sunnyslope evangelical church that frequently hosts large outdoor events on its 12-acre campus, 277 Melody Lane.
WENATCHEE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Man drowns in the Wenatchee river after innertube flipped

On Saturday near Dryden, Wash. a man drowned in the Wenatchee river after his innertube flipped according to a release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The 60-year-old man and six friends and family went on a river rafting trip when they approached rapids known as “Rock and Roll,” when the man flipped from his tube and struggled to get to shore.
DRYDEN, WA
kpq.com

Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning

The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
WENATCHEE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash

The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
SEATTLE, WA
102.7 KORD

Washington State Invaded by New Revolting Bugs

First Washington State was terrorized by the spongy moth, the apple maggot, or the now well known Asian giant hornet. Now Washington has a new revolting bug enemy that the state is trying to quarantine and exterminate before they take over. The new insect species they are trying to catch...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
ELMO, MT

