PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Gabe Davis still finds himself torn between the near future and the immediate past. As much as the Bills receiver prefers looking ahead to his long-awaited opportunity of becoming a full-time starter entering his third year, Davis can’t help but reflect on how last season ended with an emotional thud. The trouble he’s having is putting into perspective an AFC divisional playoff game in which Davis set an NFL postseason record by scoring four touchdowns receiving in a game where the Bills squandered a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of an eventual 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City. In one breath, he said: “Kind of already over it. You know, people bring it up to me all the time and kind of tired of hearing of it.”

9 MINUTES AGO