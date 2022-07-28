profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Patrick Mahomes: It’s weird when Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and I get criticism others don’t
The “homework clause” that the Cardinals said they removed from Kyler Murray‘s new contract has been making waves across the league all week. Those extended to Missouri on Friday, where quarterback Patrick Mahomes held an early camp press conference. The 2018 MVP was asked if, given recent anonymous comments about him being a “streetball” quarterback and the revelations about Murray’s contract, he feels he’s evaluated differently because he’s a Black quarterback.
Discipline officer requires Deshaun Watson to get massages from Browns’ staff only
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is...
Arthur Smith ends Falcons practice after a pair of fights
As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart. Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose...
WR Gabe Davis primed to take on bigger role in Bills offense
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Gabe Davis still finds himself torn between the near future and the immediate past. As much as the Bills receiver prefers looking ahead to his long-awaited opportunity of becoming a full-time starter entering his third year, Davis can’t help but reflect on how last season ended with an emotional thud. The trouble he’s having is putting into perspective an AFC divisional playoff game in which Davis set an NFL postseason record by scoring four touchdowns receiving in a game where the Bills squandered a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of an eventual 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City. In one breath, he said: “Kind of already over it. You know, people bring it up to me all the time and kind of tired of hearing of it.”
Los Angeles Rams 2022 win total: Hard not to like the defending champs
Needless to say, things worked out for the Los Angeles Rams last season. They made the big move in the offseason to bring in quarterback Matt Stafford from Detroit, and it paid off in the form of a Super Bowl title. This offseason they have done their best to keep...
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
Report: Decision on Deshaun Watson suspension expected Monday
It’s finally decision time. After weeks of deliberation and months of speculation, the NFL reportedly is expected to hand down a suspension on Monday for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson first reported the news. Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson has been tasked with...
Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension
It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: With Patrick Mahomes back there, we can pretty much do anything
Kansas City’s offense will look different without receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022. But the team’s expectations for the unit haven’t diminished. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the receivers the Chiefs brought in over the offseason. While it’s still early in training camp, he told reporters that the offense should still be productive with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list
The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
How Jimmy G's throwing progress looked at 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo might not have a future with the 49ers, but he was present at practice Saturday in front of a large crowd at the team’s Santa Clara complex. At the start of the day of work, Garoppolo was the center of attention as he ran conditioning sprints along the back of the end zone near the southern fence of the practice field.
Curran: Patricia makes his pitch as head engineer of Patriots' offense
FOXBORO -- Despite Bill Belichick’s effort to keep folks in the dark on who’s doing what for his coaching staff, it’s become fairly clear Matt Patricia is head engineer for the Patriots offense. Monday morning, Patricia -- whose official title is "Offensive line coach/Senior Football Advisor" --...
Three more Deshaun Watson lawsuits settle, leaving only one active case
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has now settled all but one of the lawsuits brought against him by female massage therapists who say he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct during therapy sessions. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented two dozen women who sued Watson, told John Barr of ESPN that three...
Do Eagles already have their next DC in waiting?
If the Eagles defense improves the way some think it will in 2022, Jonathan Gannon is probably gone. After all, Gannon already had three head coaching interviews this past offseason coming off his first year as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. So if that unit exceeds expectations, it stands to reason that another team will probably hire him away.
Dean Pees: People are going to start talking about Falcons’ defense like Patriots, Ravens
Dean Pees has won a Super Bowl ring as the defensive coordinator of the Patriots, and another as the defensive coordinator of the Ravens. Now he’s the defensive coordinator of the Falcons, and he says he’s expecting to hold his players to the same standard. In a training...
Deshaun Watson suspended six games
The long wait for word on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension came on Monday morning. PFT has confirmed that Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Watson be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and sued in civil court by more than 20 women who were hired to massage him while he was a member of the Texans ahead of this year’s trade to Cleveland.
Eagles stock up, stock down after 1st week of training camp
Don’t forget that when you read this stock report from Eagles training camp. The Eagles have had three practices so far this summer. One lasted 58 minutes, one lasted 1:15 and one lasted 1:30. There’s a long way to go. But every true off day of the summer,...
Food poisoning lands Eagles receiver Zach Pascal in hospital
Zach Pascal was hospitalized on Sunday after being stricken with a particularly severe bout of food poisoning last week, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the veteran receiver is starting to feel better. Pascal has not practiced yet in training camp, which began last Wednesday. Pascal tweeted on Thursday...
Brave 49ers fan wearing Kittle jersey booed at Cowboys camp
The rivalry between the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys runs deep, and for the fans of both teams, it runs even deeper. There is no love lost between the fanbases of two of the most storied franchises in the NFL. So when someone walks into enemy territory wearing the colors of...
