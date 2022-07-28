How to win with the Tennessee Titans in Madden 23

titansized.com
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
Derrick Henry: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is nearly upon us, which means one thing. It’s time to prepare for fantasy football. The Tennessee Titans are an intriguing team right now as there are several solid fantasy options within the offense. However, each of them does come with some sort of risk. For that reason, we’re going to […] The post Derrick Henry: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys fans, was Stephen Jones right after all (Collins, Cooper, Gregory)?
The Dallas Cowboys, namely Stephen Jones, fell under much scrutiny this offseason when they parted ways with Amari Cooper, La’el Collins, and Randy Gregory this offseason. Seen as a team on the cusp, many expected the Cowboys to go all-in in 2022. Instead, the Cowboys cut bait with some of their highest profile players.
Insider: WR Cole Beasley, Brian Daboll could reunite on Giants
The New York Giants can use all the assistance they can get to turn the offense and quarterback Daniel Jones into a viable force in 2022, and one NFL insider believes Cole Beasley could be a training camp acquisition that helps to achieve that goal. Beasley is one of the...
Bad camp luck could have Buccaneers without another veteran
It is never a sight that anyone wants to see, but it looks like the Buccaneers could be without another veteran after more bad practice luck. Breshad Perriman is far from a lock to make the roster for the Buccaneers. Tampa already has a very deep room of receivers competing for the last two or three spots on the depth chart, and while Perriman has the talent, frame, and speed to be a great depth receiver for the Bucs, his age relative to some of his counterparts made his odds a bit longer.
Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
Los Angeles Rams 2022 win total: Hard not to like the defending champs
Needless to say, things worked out for the Los Angeles Rams last season. They made the big move in the offseason to bring in quarterback Matt Stafford from Detroit, and it paid off in the form of a Super Bowl title. This offseason they have done their best to keep...
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual. “It’s a business. The team will do...
EXPLAINER: Watson discipline didn't require legal charges
When two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal complaints stemming from allegations of sexual assault or harassment by 24 women, it didn’t clear the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback from facing consequences from the NFL. Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of his punishment on Monday, when he was suspended six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He won’t be paid while suspended, though he won’t lose as much as he would have if the NFL had its way. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the decision after the NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and Watson’s legal team argued for no punishment during a three-day hearing that concluded June 30. A look at the issue:
