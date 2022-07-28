Commercial Point Karting Classic Kicks off First Week in August

www.sciotopost.com
unioncountydailydigital.com
Junior Fair Wraps Up With Annual Auction
MARYSVILLE – The 2022 Union County Fair wrapped up Saturday with the annual Junior Fair auction, which was conducted in the Rural King Poultry and Rabbit Barn. The auction is the culmination of a week where hundreds 4-H members exhibitors – showing everything from ducks and turkeys to steer and goats – were rewarded by selling their animals, sometimes realizing thousands of dollars for the work the exhibitors put in over the past months and during Fair Week.
New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Beer Garden Patios in Columbus
When is a patio more than just a patio? When it’s a beer garden!. We asked our readers to help us out by picking their favorite patios in Columbus, and the number one spot for “Best Beer Garden” went to Gemüt Biergarten in Olde Towne East.
Columbus Food Truck Festival is back! With a few changes.
Voted Best Food Truck FestivalArturo Rey, Upsplash. If you attended the Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival last year, you would have noticed it was in a new location. The Franklin county fairgrounds turned out to be a great venue! So this year they are returning with the Food Truck Festival -Hillard Edition!
buckeyesports.com
BSB Interview Issue: Carlos Snow Returns To Ohio State For Degree
This is an excerpt of a story from the July print edition of the Interview Issue at Buckeye Sports Bulletin. For four free issues of the print edition, no card required, sign up at the link here: http://www.buckeyesports.com/subscribe-4issue-trial/. Carlos Snow laughed – a lot – during a 25-minute chat with...
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
cityscenecolumbus.com
wdrb.com
WDRB honored with 16 Emmy awards at 2022 awards ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night. WDRB News was honored with Overall Excellence and News Excellence at the ceremony hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. “It is an honor to be recognized...
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Overwhelms Notre Dame, 34-20
We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
Eleven Warriors
Despite a Rough Recent Stretch for Ohio State in Recruiting, Ryan Day Believes the Buckeyes Will Finish with A Top Class in 2023
Recruiting has been a whirlwind for Ohio State’s 2023 class. Earlier this summer, it looked like Ohio State couldn’t be stopped on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes landed three straight wide receiver commitments from Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers, then landed three cornerback commitments a week later, which they thought concluded their cornerback recruiting at the time.
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert Day: Watching for strong to severe storms
Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68. Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. Round one of the storms is...
Ohio State football: Where does the 2023 recruiting class stand?
On Saturday, the Ohio State football team added a much-needed piece of the puzzle for their 2023 recruiting class when quarterback Brock Glenn announced his commitment. Unfortunately, bad news wasn’t far behind. Top-ten cornerback Dijon Johnson de-committed from the Buckeyes. There are quite a few members of Buckeye Nation...
columbusnavigator.com
9 Terrific Tattoo Shops In Columbus
Some people are obsessed with working out. Others find joy in creating art. But for some hardcore Columbusites, adding new art to their body is the perfect hobby. Tattooing has been a part of the culture of humanity since the Neolithic Era. Evidence of this ancient art form exists on mummified skin, with the oldest example dating back to between 3,370-3,100 B.C.E.
cityscenecolumbus.com
2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases new houses across central Ohio
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association has brought homebuyers and builders together through its Parade of Homes. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade showcases more than 50 new builds each year. In previous years, the builds have been centered on one street in a...
columbusmonthly.com
Best of Columbus 2022: Favorite Things from Dee Haslam, Andrew Kinsey and Other Notables
“One of the best places in the Columbus Metro [area] to unwind is the Blu Note Jazz Café. The cozy upscale restaurant on East Main Street offers great music, great food and great people. … They offer the finest in live local and international jazz, which I love. I have a background as both a musician and a singer. This family-owned business was one of the first local establishments I ventured out to during the pandemic. Some late nights, I would be the only customer, which allowed me time to really get to know the owners. … The Blu Note managed to stay afloat during the COVID pandemic and is thriving.”
FOX Sports
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud on what he learned losing to Michigan | Big Ten Media Days | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young spoke with Ohio State Buckeyes' QB CJ Stroud at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Stroud reveals the "sign from God" that helped him pick going to Ohio State, what he learned from the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines losses, and how he is dealing with the pressure of being a Heisman favorite heading into 2022.
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Restaurant Patios in Columbus
This summer we asked our readers to help select the best patios in the city across a wide variety of genres. Competition was fierce in the “best restaurant patio” category, but Basi Italia topped the list with the most votes. This Victorian Village staple first opened its doors in 2003, almost 20 years ago. Since then it has become a go-to for both romantic date night adventures as well as casual happy hour gatherings. The small interior seats few guests, but the external patio tucked out back provides more options for diners to enjoy the outdoors while feeling like they’ve been whisked far away from home.
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: Irish history against the Ohio State Buckeyes
The Notre Dame football team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 of the college football season, and here is the history between the two schools. In Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame football team will head to Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. A preseason favorite to go to the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are manned with some of the best talent in the country, including a possible Heisman trophy winner in CJ Stroud.
What 5-star RB Richard Young’s Alabama commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There was a time when it was realistic to think that Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class would repeat the success of 2021 with two top 100 running backs. Instead, it’s had to watch Alabama accomplish that feat using the exact players the Buckeyes hoped to...
