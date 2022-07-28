Commercial Point Karting Classic Kicks off First Week in August

“One of the best places in the Columbus Metro [area] to unwind is the Blu Note Jazz Café. The cozy upscale restaurant on East Main Street offers great music, great food and great people. … They offer the finest in live local and international jazz, which I love. I have a background as both a musician and a singer. This family-owned business was one of the first local establishments I ventured out to during the pandemic. Some late nights, I would be the only customer, which allowed me time to really get to know the owners. … The Blu Note managed to stay afloat during the COVID pandemic and is thriving.”

