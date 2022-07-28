ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Point, OH

Commercial Point Karting Classic Kicks off First Week in August

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

Junior Fair Wraps Up With Annual Auction

MARYSVILLE – The 2022 Union County Fair wrapped up Saturday with the annual Junior Fair auction, which was conducted in the Rural King Poultry and Rabbit Barn. The auction is the culmination of a week where hundreds 4-H members exhibitors – showing everything from ducks and turkeys to steer and goats – were rewarded by selling their animals, sometimes realizing thousands of dollars for the work the exhibitors put in over the past months and during Fair Week.
UNION COUNTY, OH
10TV

New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Beer Garden Patios in Columbus

When is a patio more than just a patio? When it’s a beer garden!. We asked our readers to help us out by picking their favorite patios in Columbus, and the number one spot for “Best Beer Garden” went to Gemüt Biergarten in Olde Towne East.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Commercial Point, OH
buckeyesports.com

BSB Interview Issue: Carlos Snow Returns To Ohio State For Degree

This is an excerpt of a story from the July print edition of the Interview Issue at Buckeye Sports Bulletin. For four free issues of the print edition, no card required, sign up at the link here: http://www.buckeyesports.com/subscribe-4issue-trial/. Carlos Snow laughed – a lot – during a 25-minute chat with...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases homes in Dublin

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has brought more than 60 new residential builds to the Dublin community. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade strives to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than a dozen builders display their newest homes in central Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH
wdrb.com

WDRB honored with 16 Emmy awards at 2022 awards ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night. WDRB News was honored with Overall Excellence and News Excellence at the ceremony hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. “It is an honor to be recognized...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Racetrack#Karting#Free Music
Eleven Warriors

Despite a Rough Recent Stretch for Ohio State in Recruiting, Ryan Day Believes the Buckeyes Will Finish with A Top Class in 2023

Recruiting has been a whirlwind for Ohio State’s 2023 class. Earlier this summer, it looked like Ohio State couldn’t be stopped on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes landed three straight wide receiver commitments from Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers, then landed three cornerback commitments a week later, which they thought concluded their cornerback recruiting at the time.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Weather Alert Day: Watching for strong to severe storms

Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68. Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. Round one of the storms is...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Where does the 2023 recruiting class stand?

On Saturday, the Ohio State football team added a much-needed piece of the puzzle for their 2023 recruiting class when quarterback Brock Glenn announced his commitment. Unfortunately, bad news wasn’t far behind. Top-ten cornerback Dijon Johnson de-committed from the Buckeyes. There are quite a few members of Buckeye Nation...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
columbusnavigator.com

9 Terrific Tattoo Shops In Columbus

Some people are obsessed with working out. Others find joy in creating art. But for some hardcore Columbusites, adding new art to their body is the perfect hobby. Tattooing has been a part of the culture of humanity since the Neolithic Era. Evidence of this ancient art form exists on mummified skin, with the oldest example dating back to between 3,370-3,100 B.C.E.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases new houses across central Ohio

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association has brought homebuyers and builders together through its Parade of Homes. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade showcases more than 50 new builds each year. In previous years, the builds have been centered on one street in a...
PICKERINGTON, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Best of Columbus 2022: Favorite Things from Dee Haslam, Andrew Kinsey and Other Notables

“One of the best places in the Columbus Metro [area] to unwind is the Blu Note Jazz Café. The cozy upscale restaurant on East Main Street offers great music, great food and great people. … They offer the finest in live local and international jazz, which I love. I have a background as both a musician and a singer. This family-owned business was one of the first local establishments I ventured out to during the pandemic. Some late nights, I would be the only customer, which allowed me time to really get to know the owners. … The Blu Note managed to stay afloat during the COVID pandemic and is thriving.”
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Restaurant Patios in Columbus

This summer we asked our readers to help select the best patios in the city across a wide variety of genres. Competition was fierce in the “best restaurant patio” category, but Basi Italia topped the list with the most votes. This Victorian Village staple first opened its doors in 2003, almost 20 years ago. Since then it has become a go-to for both romantic date night adventures as well as casual happy hour gatherings. The small interior seats few guests, but the external patio tucked out back provides more options for diners to enjoy the outdoors while feeling like they’ve been whisked far away from home.
COLUMBUS, OH
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: Irish history against the Ohio State Buckeyes

The Notre Dame football team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 of the college football season, and here is the history between the two schools. In Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame football team will head to Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. A preseason favorite to go to the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are manned with some of the best talent in the country, including a possible Heisman trophy winner in CJ Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy