ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The 2022 Sabres Prospects Challenge has six teams

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpZ2Q_0gwTRYZt00

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) The Sabres will once again be hosting the Prospects Challenge, but they have added two additional teams.

Joining Buffalo, The New Jersey Devils, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins are the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators.

The Sabres have released the schedule of games and it’s $10 to attend at Harborcenter.

Thursday, September 15
•   Buffalo vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 16
•   Boston vs. Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.
•   Montreal vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 17
•   Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.
•   Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 18
•   Ottawa vs. Montreal, 12 p.m.

Monday, September 19
•   New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m.
•   Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Photo credit Losi & Gangi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Flyers’ 3 Early Trade Candidates For the 2022-23 Season

The Philadelphia Flyers did not make any major offseason signings due to their tight cap situation. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher commented they were not in consideration for any free agent acquisitions such as South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. New head coach John Tortorella has a tough task to get this franchise back to contention that has become irrelevant in a passionate sports city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at free agent RW Phil Kessel

In his peak throughout the 2010s, Phil Kessel was a consistent 30-goal threat, displaying his electric shooting talent en route to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins. While Kessel’s move to Arizona for the last three seasons may have left him forgotten in some circles, he’s coming off his best season in three years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

REPORT SUGGESTS NAZEM KADRI TO NEW YORK ISLANDERS IS A DONE DEAL

With the offseason in the doldrums, we are jumping on any & all hockey content that surfaces. While this is not a fully credible rumor, I'm willing to share it & see what happens:. According to Seidel, a source who is in-the-know suggested to him that Nazem Kadri already has...
NHL
NBC Sports

Milan Lucic documents sizable Bruins reunion at Tuukka Rask's wedding

As we await official word on several longtime Boston Bruins, allow Milan Lucic to take you on a trip down memory lane. Lucic, who spent his first eight NHL seasons in Boston and won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011, joined a host of current and former Bruins players in Italy this weekend to celebrate the wedding of retired goaltender Tuukka Rask and his longtime partner, Jasmiina Nikkila.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Blue Jays eyeing Tigers reliever for bullpen help

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into the 2022 MLB trade deadline knowing that they desperately need help in their bullpen. If they can shore up their bullpen, or even their pitching staff as a whole, Toronto will have a really good shot to lock up a wild card spot in the American League.
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Jhas Williams Leaving WIVB: Where Is the Buffalo News Anchor Going?

WIVB-TV is undergoing several changes in its lineup. One of Buffalo residents’ favorite morning show anchors is departing the station. Jhas Williams announced she is leaving News4 at the end of July 2022. The young journalist’s longtime viewers naturally have questions about her departure from WIVB. They are wondering why she is leaving and where she’s going next. But, viewers especially want to know if Williams will stay in Buffalo. Here’s what Jhas Williams said about leaving WIVB.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prospects Challenge#The New Jersey Devils#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Boston Bruins#Losi Gangi
Yardbarker

Flyers coaching staff might be a bright spot in the 2022-2023 season

There’s no doubt after what can be described as a rough free agency period, many of the Philadelphia Flyers’ hopeful are wondering what- if any- silver linings are left for the team. General manager Chuck Fletcher has angered a team that saw its 2021-2022 Stanley Cup run end due to a combination of the league’s worst penalty kill percentage (74.6) and the NHL’s most goals against at 3.56 per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
788
Followers
3K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy