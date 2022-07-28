The 2022 Sabres Prospects Challenge has six teams

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) The Sabres will once again be hosting the Prospects Challenge, but they have added two additional teams.

Joining Buffalo, The New Jersey Devils, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins are the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators.

The Sabres have released the schedule of games and it’s $10 to attend at Harborcenter.

Thursday, September 15

• Buffalo vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 16

• Boston vs. Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.

• Montreal vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

• Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

• Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

• Ottawa vs. Montreal, 12 p.m.

Monday, September 19

• New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m.

• Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.