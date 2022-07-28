ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bragging about fatal shooting on social media gets 19-year-old arrested, Texas cops say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
 4 days ago

A 19-year-old was arrested after bragging about a robbery and fatal shooting on Instagram, Texas media reported, becoming the third suspect in the incident outside a hookah lounge.

Takhai Charles Michael , 20, his girlfriend, and some other friends were in a car outside Blow Hookah Lounge in San Antonio, Texas, on May 29, KSAT reported.

One of their friends in the vehicle got into an argument with a man in the parking lot, News 4 San Antonio reported, citing an arrest report.

The man pulled the friend out of the vehicle by her hair and pistol whipped her, Fox San Antonio reported.

Five more people surrounded the car, punching Michael, and then took his gold necklace and his girlfriend’s purse, KSAT reported.

Michael asked for the purse back and attempted to retrieve it from the thieves, Fox San Antonio reported.

“That’s when one of the suspects fired multiple shots at Michael, who fell to the ground after being hit several times,” the arrest report said, according to News 4 San Antonio.

Surveillance video footage showed one suspect yelling at Michael after he fell and firing an AR-15 rifle at him, Fox San Antonio reported.

Another suspect robbed Michael again after he was shot, taking his backpack, News 4 San Antonio reported.

The attackers fled in different vehicles, according to KSAT.

An hour later, a 19-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of the same backpack and its contents – a handgun, blue package, and white cellphone, News 4 San Antonio reported.

The San Antonio Police Department arrived on the scene to find Michael shot and killed, according to its July 26 news release.

The suspects evaded arrest until late July, the release said.

Two suspects fled to Hutchinson, Kansas , about 645 miles north of San Antonio, Express-News reported.

One 20-year-old suspect remained in Hutchinson, where the Hutchinson Police Department arrested him on July 25, the release said. The other 22-year-old suspect took a train back to San Antonio where police arrested him the same day.

Police arrested the third suspect, who had bragged on social media, on July 27, Express-News reported.

All three suspects are facing charges of aggravated robbery, KSAT reported. Jail records show that one, Nathan Cruz Sanchez, 22, is also facing a charge of capital murder.

Two suspects are being held at Bexar County Jail; the third is being extradited there from Reno County Detention Center, according to jail records.

McClatchy News has requested clarification on the charges from police.

