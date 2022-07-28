Library announces system to convert VHS to DVD

www.wytv.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel Maven
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel Maven
International travel destination in Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame.Everything Kaye!Canton, OH
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
Columbiana County Fair starts Monday
Opening ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. with the crowning of the 4H king and queen.
Former ODH director speaks at Jewish Community Center
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The woman who became known as the face of direction during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic returned to the Valley on Sunday. Youngstown native and former director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton returned to the Valley and made a stop at the Jewish Community Center.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR | Information, Sports activities, Jobs
Good As New Store, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Methodist Church; 50% off all tops and males’s objects. Log home Museum and Annex open to public, 2-4 p.m.; seventy fifth Anniversary of the 1947 CHS Class B Ohio State Championship. East Liverpool. Wheels and Meals automotive present, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., downtown,...
Local college to hold open house
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is having an open house Monday. That goes from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The center is on Palmyra Road in Canfield. Everyone is invited to come.
Kids create fishing pond for assisted living residents
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Student Fishing League created a unique opportunity for assisted living residents. SFL worked in collaboration with Covington Assisted Living and the East Palestine Fire Department. A large fishing tank was set up to allow Covington Residents to spend a fun day fishing in the sun.
Local discount movie theater to close Sunday
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A discount movie theatre in Niles has its final showing Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. Encore Cinema 6 in the Great East Plaza made the announcement on its Facebook page. There are four movies left. It will be permanently closed beginning Monday. It does not...
First Mahoning Valley Irish Festival held in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In 1796, Daniel Shehy of Tipperary, who was part of John Young’s surveying party, was the first Irishman to settle in Youngstown. 226 years later, the first Mahoning Valley Irish Festival is being held. Youngstown’s legendary Irish band The Bogtrotters opened the festival Friday...
Campbell church celebrates 100 years in community
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church celebrated 100 years in the community. At least 200 parishioners gathered for a ceremony that started at 3 p.m. Sunday and continued with a cocktail hour and banquet. A little history on the church. Many founding families of the church...
Wheatland, Hermitage residents to vote on potential merger
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents in Wheatland and Hermitage will decide in November whether or not to merge the two municipalities. Hermitage city commissioners unanimously approved the merger agreement at their meeting this week, putting it forward to the voters. The city already provides street and police services to...
Warren group rides bikes to support non-violence
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren group continues its effort to spread a message of non-violence in the Mahoning Valley. Saturday morning, Brothers Against Violence held its second annual Stop the Violence Bike Ride. It started with multiple speakers talking about stopping the violence in the community. It began...
East Liverpool car show benefits Toys for Tots
The First annual Wheels and Meals Car Cruise is happening Saturday until 10 p.m.
Mercy Health van to bring mammograms closer to you
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van will be in Canfield so women can get screened for breast cancer more easily. The van will be at two different primary care offices. Monday morning, it’s at Talsman Primary Care. Monday afternoon, it’ll be at Canfield Primary...
3827 Grace Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Come see this lovely 3 bedroom/1 bath brick home that features many updates. If you love to entertain, then you will enjoy a spacious living room that connects to a eat in kitchen and dining room. Enjoy backyard get togethers out on the covered patio that is a wonderful place to relax and take in the beautiful private wooded scenery. If you need to cool off from the summer heat, enjoy your 27 foot above ground pool! All pool equipment stays with the house and is in working order! The home sits on almost half an acre, has a fenced in yard, and is located on a dead end street. The location gives you a peaceful retreat, but also the perks of being close to shopping and expressways. The many updates include Roof (2021), plumbing (2022), flooring (2021 and 2022), furnace (approx 6 years old), water softener 2022, landscaping (2021), sliding glass door (2021), fresh paint (2022), and back patio is approx 8 years old. Schedule your showing right away!
2022 Trumbull County Fair sale
(Submitted photos and information) Buyer: Roman Supply Co. Inc. Buyer: Green & Golden Farm, in memory of Grandpa Richard Allen Houk.
Farrell native aims to stabilize neighborhoods by making renters homeowners
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — The Farrell Housing program broke ground on the final phase of The Home Program. First News met the Farrell Native who came back to her hometown to make this all possible. Donna Pyles is the owner of DC Construction, a company based out of North...
Niles discount movie theater to permanently close at start of August
A discount movie theater in Niles will be showing its final screenings on Sunday, July 31 before it officially closes for good. Encore Cinema 6 in Niles has announced via its Facebook page that the theater will be permanently closing beginning August 1. The theater will be showing the following...
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
