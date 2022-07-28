ROME — Jacob M. Baker, 42, of Rome, NY, passed away from this earth unexpectedly at Rome Hospital on July 20, 2022. Jacob came into this world on December 21, 1979 to Michael Baker and the late Catherine (Allen) Baker. He grew up in Johnsburg, NY, graduating from Johnsburg High School in 1998. Jacob earned his Master’s Degree from Syracuse University in Computer Engineering. He was fortunate enough to have worked as a computer engineer for over 20 years.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO