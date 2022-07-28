romesentinel.com
Free clothing distribution at Lowville Baptist Church on Aug. 6
LOWVILLE — Loving Lewis County will have a free clothing distribution from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The distribution will take place at Lowville Baptist Church, in the classrooms. There will be a huge variety of clothing in good and excellent condition for men and...
Rescue Hook and Ladder Company topic of talk Aug. 4
OLD FORGE — Old Forge Library and Town of Webb Historical Association are offering a series — Local History and Stories — featuring presentations on a variety of subjects, primarily of historical significance, on Thursdays at 5 p.m. throughout July and August. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the...
CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7
ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
Rome church hosts Pioneer Ham Dinner Aug. 5
ROME — First United Methodist Church, 400 N. George St., will celebrate Honor America Days with a Pioneer Ham Dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. The meal, featuring a menu of baked ham, mashed potatoes with milk gravy, green beans, cabbage salad, Johnny cake and homemade pies, will cost $15 — eat in or take out. Call 315-336-1740 for more information.
UCP conference draws experts on developmental disabilities
UTICA — Upstate Cerebral Palsy’s recent two-day conference, Contemporary and Compassionate Approaches to Support People with Developmental Disabilities, drew national and international experts in the field of developmental disabilities. The sold-out event, geared toward practitioners working in the field of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), highlighted innovative research, evidence-based...
Residents air concerns over continued closure of senior center in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — Although COVID restrictions have eased over the past year, the continued closure of the New Hartford Senior Center has garnered frustration on both sides of the issue. Volunteers, instructors, and attendees of the New Hartford Senior Center have criticized changes to the center, including its move...
Boonville Police to host community meeting
BOONVILLE — The Village of Boonville Police Department will host a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Town/Village Offices, 13149 Route 12. The meeting will discuss the Public Nuisance Abatement Law and other public safety issues impacting Boonville residents. This meeting is open to the public...
Instacart services added at Boonville Tops
BOONVILLE — Tops Friendly Markets has expanded its contactless options to its customers in 13 new store communities, including the Tops Market at 261 Utica Blvd. “We’re excited to bring even more convenience to the shoppers across our various markets,” said Jillian Sirica, manager, digital marketing for Tops Friendly Markets. “This expansion marks our 13th and largest expansion since Tops launched Instacart services in 2017.”
Bishop marks first anniversary of Anglican church
WASHINGTON MILLS — The new Anglican Mission of Christ the King, 3810 Oneida St., is hosting its bishop, the Right Reverend Julian Dobbs at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a special Mass of Thanksgiving. Christ the King is a new plant of the Anglican Church in North...
Funeral notices — July 30, 2022
BAKER — Jacob M. Baker, 42, of Rome, on July 20, 2022. Services were held June 26 at Sodom Community Church, North Creek. Memorial at a time to be announced in Rome. Arrangements by Alexander Funeral Home, Warrensburg. COUSIN — Karl Matthew Cousin, formerly of Rome, on July 26,...
Lee crash sends both drivers to local hospitals
LEE — Both drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on Lee Center-Taberg Road Saturday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, of Rome, was westbound on Lee Center-Taberg Road around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when she crossed the center line while rounding a curve. Deputies said Iglesias's 2004 Buick sedan struck the back end of an oncoming 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Paul Taylor, 52, of Lee.
Busy summer for American Legion Post in Inlet
INLET — The Leonard-Mick-Roberts American Legion Post #1402 has had a very busy first half of summer, according to a report by Adjutant Bruce O’Hara. On the Fourth of July, the members offered a program by Gordy Rudd explaining the American flag’s origins, proper displaying techniques, and the appropriate method of retiring the flag when it becomes faded and/or tattered.
Births — July 30, 2022
BARTLETT — To David Bartlett and Kaylee Swetmon, of Rome, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Oneida Health, a daughter, Kennedy Lyn. BOICE — To Allan and Rachel Boice, of Madison, on Sunday, July 20, 2022, at Oneida Health, a daughter, Zoey Jean. BOLSTER — To Amber Bolster,...
Richard F. Nasby
Richard Nasby was welcomed into Heaven on July 24, 2022. Rich was born and raised in Utica, NY, where he attended Utica Free Academy and Conkling School. He served as an altar boy at St. Louis Gonzaga Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. In later years,...
St. David’s Episcopal Church welcomes new priest
BARNEVELD — Pastor Naomi Sorrwar is the new priest at St. David’s Episcopal Church, located on Mappa Avenue, Barneveld. Randall is at the church for the Sunday 10 a.m. services, except for the second Sunday of each month. She also has office hours at the church from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursdays.
SNAPSHOT: Albanese Longhorns part of Madison County Open Farm Day
Albanese Longhorns — a Cazenovia farm that has been in the Texas longhorn cattle business for 30 years — recently opened their doors in Cazenovia and happily welcomed the public to tour the farm for Open Farm Day in Madison County. Owners Ellen and Michael Albanese have kept...
Jacob M. Baker
ROME — Jacob M. Baker, 42, of Rome, NY, passed away from this earth unexpectedly at Rome Hospital on July 20, 2022. Jacob came into this world on December 21, 1979 to Michael Baker and the late Catherine (Allen) Baker. He grew up in Johnsburg, NY, graduating from Johnsburg High School in 1998. Jacob earned his Master’s Degree from Syracuse University in Computer Engineering. He was fortunate enough to have worked as a computer engineer for over 20 years.
Herkimer romance author celebrates release of third book
HERKIMER — Janine Phillips, of Herkimer, saw one dream come true in 2019 when her romance novel, “Ten Bucks and a Wish,” written under her pen name, Janina Grey, was published. Now, with two more contemporary romance novels to her credit and a third due out next...
Packet boat removed, more demolitions expected at Erie Canal Village
ROME — Some progress has recently been made at the former Erie Canal Village property on Rome-New London Road. City officials reported that the packet boat had been removed from the property close to two weeks ago. “No demolition permit was needed for the boat, and we advised that...
Bikes, beer and history in Rome
ROME — On Monday, Aug. 1, Rome Historical Society Educator Miranda Sherrock and Bob Allers will lead a brand-new bike tour around Rome. This tour will retrace Rome’s brewing history and revisit 19th century brewery locations within the city. Allers is a retired earth science teacher, former re-enactor...
