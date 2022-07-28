2023 Chevrolet Colorado Grows Up, Techs Out, And Goes Turbo

www.carscoops.com
Carscoops
Stellantis Investing $99M In North American Plants For Hybrid Engine Production
Stellantis will invest $99 million across three North American plants to prepare them for the production of a new 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine. The investments will be made at the Dundee Engine Complex in Michigan, the Kokomo Casting Plant in Indiana, and the Etobicoke Casting Plant in Ontario, Canada. The new...
