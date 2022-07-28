ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Climate Change Could Cost Ohio Communities Billions a Year by 2050

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Report Confirms Rents are Skyrocketing in Ohio

A new study shows there is no place in Ohio - or the United States, for that matter - where a person who's working at minimum wage full-time can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The 2022 Out of Reach report reveals a significant gap between renters' income and their housing...
Cleveland.com

With Ohio about to become a chips-making hub, the time is now to embrace renewable energy: Mitchell Ticoras

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Semiconductors are all around us; they are inside your phone, your car, and the light bulbs above your head. The widespread use of these “chips” is why they are at the heart of the bipartisan CHIPS Act passed by the U.S. House yesterday. The legislation should support Intel’s plans to turn Ohio into a hub for chip manufacturing.
WDTN

See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio

The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
Great Lakes Now

Scientists work to understand cause of Great Lakes earthquakes

It was a Friday like many others for John Patterson, a history teacher in Jefferson, Ohio. He was in front of his students when the school building started to rumble. “It sounded like people were working on the roof, but it was January, so that couldn’t be the case,” he said.
Lima News

DeWine expands PIPP eligibility

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order Thursday afternoon that approves an expansion of the Utility Assistance Program. The Ohio Department of Development is now in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to carry out this new action. The partnership changed the financial threshold for Ohioans in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan.
WHIO Dayton

More Ohioans should be eligible for help paying utility bills, under DeWine executive order

COLUMBUS — More Ohioans should now be eligible to get help paying their electric and natural gas bills. Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed Executive Order 2022-12D, which authorizes the Ohio Department of Development to work in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to implement emergency rules that increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP).
Cleveland Scene

Mental Health Worker Shortage Grows in Ohio

This story provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism together with the Cleveland Observer. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to the community. Unprecedented demand and a sparse employee pipeline are adding stress to Ohio’s...
WOWK 13 News

What could happen to same-sex marriage in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that would protect the legitimacy of same-sex marriage after the House of Representatives approved the legislation with bipartisan support.  The Respect for Marriage Act would require a state to recognize a marriage from elsewhere regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio tries to eliminate statute of limitations again, but this time for wrongful convictions

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill about to be introduced into the Ohio House would […] The post Ohio tries to eliminate statute of limitations again, but this time for wrongful convictions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Fox 19

Ohio triples deployment to Eastern Kentucky disaster zone

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another 31 members of Ohio Task Force 1 will travel to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky Friday night. The request comes as disaster-response coordinators anticipate the need for additional flood rescue efforts. OH-TF1 initially deployed a 16-member team specializing in aquatic search and rescue efforts Thursday. The total deployment...
WHIZ

Six-State Trooper Move Over Law

Ohio State Troopers issue more than 400 citations and educated motorists about the state’s Move Over Law during a six-state trooper project. The entire initiative issued nearly 1,000 move over citations across the six partnering states that besides Ohio included Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Ohio law requires...
Cleveland.com

Despite Ohio’s depressing life expectancy, I’m as young as I feel -- somewhere between 35 and 50: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I just found out Ohio ranks 42nd of the 50 states in average life expectancy. This is not cool. It’s also not cool that there is a generation-size gap in life expectancy between people living in Cleveland’s inner-city neighborhoods and those living in nearby suburbs. I would have liked to write about that for this column, but I’ve been waiting for weeks for a call back from Mayor Justin Bibb’s folks in the city’s Department of Aging.
WTRF- 7News

Hiker found dead in Ohio has been identified

OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]
WTRF- 7News

Ohio TV stations file lawsuit against Cedar Point

Three Ohio TV news stations are taking legal actions against Cedar Points parent company Cedar Fair and its police department for allegedly not allowing access to public records. According to WBNS, Ohio TV stations WKYC, WTOL, and WBNS are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to weigh in. The station’s investigative reporters have been investigating multiple […]
