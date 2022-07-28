Report: Climate Change Could Cost Ohio Communities Billions a Year by 2050

www.clevescene.com
Cincinnati CityBeat
Report Confirms Significant Gap Between Ohio Renters' Incomes and Housing Costs
A new study shows there is no place in Ohio - or the United States, for that matter - where a person who's working at minimum wage full-time can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The 2022 Out of Reach report reveals a significant gap between renters' income and their housing...
Cleveland Scene
Report Confirms Rents are Skyrocketing in Ohio
A new study shows there is no place in Ohio - or the United States, for that matter - where a person who's working at minimum wage full-time can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The 2022 Out of Reach report reveals a significant gap between renters' income and their housing...
With Ohio about to become a chips-making hub, the time is now to embrace renewable energy: Mitchell Ticoras
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Semiconductors are all around us; they are inside your phone, your car, and the light bulbs above your head. The widespread use of these “chips” is why they are at the heart of the bipartisan CHIPS Act passed by the U.S. House yesterday. The legislation should support Intel’s plans to turn Ohio into a hub for chip manufacturing.
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio
The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
Great Lakes Now
Scientists work to understand cause of Great Lakes earthquakes
It was a Friday like many others for John Patterson, a history teacher in Jefferson, Ohio. He was in front of his students when the school building started to rumble. “It sounded like people were working on the roof, but it was January, so that couldn’t be the case,” he said.
Lima News
DeWine expands PIPP eligibility
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order Thursday afternoon that approves an expansion of the Utility Assistance Program. The Ohio Department of Development is now in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to carry out this new action. The partnership changed the financial threshold for Ohioans in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan.
More Ohioans should be eligible for help paying utility bills, under DeWine executive order
COLUMBUS — More Ohioans should now be eligible to get help paying their electric and natural gas bills. Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed Executive Order 2022-12D, which authorizes the Ohio Department of Development to work in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to implement emergency rules that increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP).
Cleveland Scene
Mental Health Worker Shortage Grows in Ohio
This story provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism together with the Cleveland Observer. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to the community. Unprecedented demand and a sparse employee pipeline are adding stress to Ohio’s...
WOUB
Ohio joins a lawsuit against the Biden administration over gender discrimination protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined 21 other states Thursday suing the Biden Administration over policy updates to Title IX and food assistance programs for schools. The updates prohibit discrimination of gender identity and sexual orientation. They will require schools receiving food benefits, like SNAP,...
What could happen to same-sex marriage in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that would protect the legitimacy of same-sex marriage after the House of Representatives approved the legislation with bipartisan support. The Respect for Marriage Act would require a state to recognize a marriage from elsewhere regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of […]
Ohio tries to eliminate statute of limitations again, but this time for wrongful convictions
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A bill about to be introduced into the Ohio House would […] The post Ohio tries to eliminate statute of limitations again, but this time for wrongful convictions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Fox 19
Ohio triples deployment to Eastern Kentucky disaster zone
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another 31 members of Ohio Task Force 1 will travel to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky Friday night. The request comes as disaster-response coordinators anticipate the need for additional flood rescue efforts. OH-TF1 initially deployed a 16-member team specializing in aquatic search and rescue efforts Thursday. The total deployment...
WHIZ
Six-State Trooper Move Over Law
Ohio State Troopers issue more than 400 citations and educated motorists about the state’s Move Over Law during a six-state trooper project. The entire initiative issued nearly 1,000 move over citations across the six partnering states that besides Ohio included Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Ohio law requires...
WFMJ.com
Legal experts: 'Disappear if you win the big $1 billion lottery'
So what if by some miracle you become the big winner of the billion dollar lottery?. Legal experts say "get lawyered up and disappear." "In this day and age you really can't tell anyone. You have to keep your mouth shut," said Mahoning County Probate Judge, Robert Rusu Jr. Before...
Ohio man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle
A neighbor notified the Ohio DNR who turned the case over to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Despite Ohio’s depressing life expectancy, I’m as young as I feel -- somewhere between 35 and 50: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I just found out Ohio ranks 42nd of the 50 states in average life expectancy. This is not cool. It’s also not cool that there is a generation-size gap in life expectancy between people living in Cleveland’s inner-city neighborhoods and those living in nearby suburbs. I would have liked to write about that for this column, but I’ve been waiting for weeks for a call back from Mayor Justin Bibb’s folks in the city’s Department of Aging.
Hiker found dead in Ohio has been identified
OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]
Ohio TV stations file lawsuit against Cedar Point
Three Ohio TV news stations are taking legal actions against Cedar Points parent company Cedar Fair and its police department for allegedly not allowing access to public records. According to WBNS, Ohio TV stations WKYC, WTOL, and WBNS are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to weigh in. The station’s investigative reporters have been investigating multiple […]
Ohio children told to pay to move parents’ remains buried in wrong plots
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio family says their parents were robbed of their final wishes when they were buried in the wrong plots at a Delaware County cemetery. When the family was told they had to pay to move their parents to the correct spots, they contacted NBC4 Investigates. Annetta and Bee Slone’s […]
