Freddie Prinze Jr. on How Triple H Would Treat CM Punk in WWE, Calls Triple H a ‘Petty Betty’

411mania.com
Related
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Riddle and Seth Rollins Brawl in a Surprise Segment
Despite being sidelined with a storyline injury, Riddle still appeared on WWE SummerSlam to call out Seth Rollins. The King of Bros hit the ring to demand that Rollins come out and face him, which Rollins responded to by rushing the squared circle and brawling with his rival. Security would attempt to separate the two, but not before Rollins landed a stomp to Riddle's injured neck. Rollins would slowly retreat as Riddle tended to his neck, shouting that Riddle should have never called him out in the first place.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
411mania.com
Note On Ronda Rousey & Becky Lynch’s Internal Listings On WWE Roster
UPDATE: PWInsider has tweaked their article, which now reads that Rousey is still listed as the top babyface on Smackdown. ORIGINAL: A new report has an update on how Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch are listed on WWE’s internal roster. As reported, Rousey appeared to turn heel at SummerSlam this past weekend when she attacked Liv Morgan and a referee after their match on the PPV. Meanwhile, Lynch gave Bianca Belair a show of respect and backed her up after their match when Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Skye came out as a group to confront Belair.
411mania.com
Various News: Sheamus Reunites With Claudio Castagnoli, WWE Now’s Full Summerslam Preview, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed he reunited with Claudio Castagnoli, his former tag team partner in The Bar. Claudio had his ROH World title with him. He wrote: “He didn’t just set the bar, he is… @ClaudioCSRO”. – WWE has posted the following highlights...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
WWE Couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Share Their Adorable Love Story (Exclusive)
WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have a cute-meet story, though it almost never happened because Ford was a little hesitant to get the ball rolling!. The loving couple invited ET's Rachel Smith to their Orlando home where they spoke about their adorable love story (#goals), the possibility of expanding their family and how they want to celebrate their next wedding anniversary. Ford's the first one to admit that it was Belair who took initiative, even if there was mutual interest.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
FOX Sports
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
ComicBook
Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
wrestlinginc.com
Multiple Women Wrestlers Return At WWE SummerSlam
Bayley has made her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Bayley had been sidelined since July 2021 with a torn ACL. The injury had occurred during training at the WWE Performance Center. The former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion wasn’t the only one to make her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Former...
wrestlinginc.com
Top Star Seemingly Injured At WWE SummerSlam
Big news coming out of last night centered around the first match of the show when Bianca Belair successfully defended her “Raw” Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. This was, by all means, a full circle moment for ‘The EST of WWE,’ considering last year’s SummerSlam featured the same singles match but for the “SmackDown” Women’s Title. On that particular occasion, Lynch would defeat Belair in a rapid 26 seconds — a far cry from how the competitive, back-and-forth match played out last night at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”
411mania.com
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch Again to Retain the Raw Women's Championship
Bianca Belair finally completed her road to redemption at SummerSlam on Saturday night, once again successfully defeating Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Lynch infamously beat Belair in 26 seconds at last year's SummerSlam and it took until WrestleManai 38 for Belair to finally pick up a clean win over "Big Time Becks." She talked about her goal during a media scrum on Friday.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals Roman Reigns' Title Challenger for Clash at the Castle on SmackDown
There's been a lot of buzz surrounding WWE's Clash at the Castle event, and one of the biggest matches on the card involves the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed Title, but his opponent hadn't been determined yet. That was set to be decided on tonight's SmackDown, as Sheamus was taking on Drew McIntyre in a Donnybrook match. As you would expect, it was a rather physical affair with broken tables laid out across the ring, and it was McIntyre who stood tall and earned the shot at Roman's Title at Clash at the Castle.
411mania.com
Lacey Evans Doesn’t Compete On Smackdown, ‘Not Medically Cleared’
Aliyah did not get her match with Lacey Evans on tonight’s Smackdown, as Evans was “not medically cleared” for the bout. Aliyah was scheduled to face Evans on tonight’s show, but was announced just before the bout that Evans wasn’t cleared and Shotzi instead came out to face Aliyah, having apparently talked her way into the match via Adam Pearce. Shotzi ended up picking up the win.
411mania.com
Various News: This Week’s Being the Elite Online, Extreme Legends Video Looks At Undertaker’s Pre-WWE Career
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, as the upcoming AEW Trios Tournament causes some tension in the Elite. You can see the video below, titled “Trios” and described as follows:. “What does Adam Cole think about the most recent reunion? Hangman makes a...
Comments / 0