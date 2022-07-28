Rural La Salle County Schools Get Full-Time School Resource Officer

www.starvedrock.media
starvedrock.media
La Salle County's new COVID cases up slightly
La Salle County Health Department has recorded one coronavirus-related death in the past week. It was a woman in her 80's. On Friday, new cases tallied 274...compared to 259 last week and just under 300 on July 15. One hundred thirty-three new cases are age 39 or younger. The county remains in the medium community spread level as determined by the CDC.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three teenagers are facing charges of deadly conduct with a weapon after a shooting that damaged a home and a business. The incident happened on July 11 when Laredo Police were called out to Guerrero and Pine Street at around 7 a.m. There was a shooting...
kgns.tv
Delays expected after two-vehicle crash on San Bernardo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident causes a road closure in downtown Laredo. On Friday, Laredo police were dispatched to the intersection of San Bernardo and Frankfort. According to witnesses, one of the individuals did not stop at the stop sign which caused the accident. No word on injuries.
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton man charged with Murder near Blackhill
The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a deceased body on the side of Lucas Road in Pleasanton. After arriving on the scene, deputies and investigators discovered a male that allegedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge Jackie Bodden ordered an autopsy.
kgns.tv
Driver killed; two others injured in accident near Freer
FREER, TX (KGNS) - An attempt to get away from law enforcement ends in a fatal crash outside of Freer Wednesday afternoon. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at around 2 p.m. A DPS official says, six people were inside the SUV going down Highway...
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
