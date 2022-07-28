ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City, AR

22 suspected Northeast Arkansas drug dealers arrested

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kait8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A man and woman are dead after a Friday night fire. According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, Friday night, July 29, around 8:30 fire crews responded to a house fire at 10214 Arkansas Highway 37 in Beedeville. This is just south of Newport.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forrest City, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Forrest City, AR
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Francis County, AR
KTBS

Man arrested in Hope for double murder in Memphis

HOPE, Ark. – A man accused of a double homicide in Memphis was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers on Thursday in Hope, Ark. The stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son took place around 3:30 a.m. in Memphis on Thursday and later that afternoon the suspect was apprehended in Hope.
HOPE, AR
whiterivernow.com

KAIT: Stabbing incident reported at Watermelon Festival

KAIT Region 8 News is reporting one man was stabbed during an altercation at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. The Jonesboro television outlet says Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight that lead to a knife being pulled and one person being stabbed.
CAVE CITY, AR
WREG

30 charged in St. Francis County for drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty-two people have been arrested by the Arkansas State Police (ASP) after an eleven-month investigation by undercover officers in St. Francis County. State police said they are still searching for eight more that have evaded arrest. According to the ASP, all of the arrests were based...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Parker
Person
Robert Smith
Person
Joey Jones
Person
Antonio Neal
Kait 8

One dead in tractor-trailer crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig. According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, a Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on East Highland Drive, west of Barnhill at 10:22 p.m on Sunday, July 31.
LAKE CITY, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas police arrest 22 people for alleged drug operation

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested 22 people in connection to an alleged narcotics operation in St. Francis County. According to reports, authorities underwent the 11-month undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of the previously mentioned members of the alleged drug operation. Police have said...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Stuttgart teen found dead inside vehicle, homicide investigation underway

STUTTGART, Ark. — Officers with the Stuttgart Police Department found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson Street. Special agents with the Arkansas State Police have been dispatched to investigate the apparent homicide that claimed the life...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Dealers#City Police#Forrest City Freddie Gray
WREG

Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police. Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
magnoliareporter.com

Boy, 15, found slain inside car in Stuttgart

Arkansas State Police Special Agents have been requested by the Stuttgart Police Department to investigate an apparent homicide that has claimed the life of a teenager. Stuttgart police officers found Kyler Stigger, 15, dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson St. on the west side of Stuttgart.
Kait 8

1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Horseshoe Bend man died after Arkansas State Police said he failed to yield to another vehicle. The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and Highway 14 in Newport. According to the preliminary fatal crash...
NEWPORT, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement has 14 people behind bars after a joint operation. On July 29, Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force and Appling Farms Station Task Force conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime.
Kait 8

The end of the road for the old Craighead County jail

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Say goodbye to the old Craighead County jail, as the almost 100-year-old building will be torn down for a new project. The building, which is attached to the Craighead County Courthouse, has not been used for the last 30 years, and Judge Marvin Day said they needed to expand.
neareport.com

2nd DTF: Joint Operation results in multiple narcotic eradications

Agents assigned to the Second Judicial Drug Task Force (2nd DTF) completed a multi-county counter-drug operation today in Poinsett, Craighead, and Greene Counties. Today’s operation concludes the same two-week operation reported earlier in Clay, Mississippi, Crittenden, and Lawrence counties. Over 50 officers assigned to the 2nd DTF participated in...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy