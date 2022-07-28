ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Backstage Update on Jonathan Gresham Situation With AEW & ROH

By Jeffrey Harris
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout

Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
NASHVILLE, TN
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV

Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
WWE
Controversial Ending Concludes Smackdown Women’s Title Match At WWE Summerslam

Liv Morgan is still technically the Smackdown Women’s Champion after WWE Summerslam, but not without controversy. Ronda Rousey dominated the match and looked to win with an armbar, but Morgan moved her into a pinfall for the three count. However, the replay showed that Morgan tapped out before the three, meaning she technically should have lost. After the match, Rousey attacked Morgan and put her in the armbar. She then attacked referee Dan Engler and put him in an armbar as well.
WWE
Medical Update On Ric Flair Following Last Match PPV

A new report has an update on Ric Flair following his bloody final bout at Ric Flair’s Last Match. As noted earlier, Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a match that saw him heavily bleed. According to PWInsider, doctors were waiting for him...
WWE
Jonathan Gresham
Tony Khan
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.29.22

This is going to be a weird one as it’s the go home show for Summerslam so there won’t be much in the way of moving forward to the show, but there is a #1 contenders match for the next major show. At the same time, this is the first television show with no influence from Vince McMahon following his departure from the company. Let’s get to it.
ATLANTA, GA
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)

As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
WWE
Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
WWE
Mick Foley Comments On His Own Plans In Response to Flair’s Last Match

Mick Foley completed his final singles match against Ric Flair on an IMPACT episode in October 2010. With Flair exiting retirement to wrestle the final match of his own career today, Foley was asked in a Conrad Thompson interview at Starrcast V if he would be open to a similar event.
WWE
The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles At WWE Summerslam (Clips)

Their match at Money in the Bank had a controversial finish but Summerslam did not, as The Usos cleanly beat the Street Profits. With Jeff Jarrett as the guest referee, the Usos hit a 1D on Angelo Dawkins to pick up the victory. The Usos have been Smackdown tag team...
WWE
Note On Marked Off Seats For WWE Summerslam Event

Wrestling Inc reports that there are seats at Nissan Stadium in Nashville which are covered and marked off. However, this was intentional on the part of WWE. WWE set up the seating for Summerslam like a TV taping and never planned on selling 60,000 to fill the venue. As previously reported, event sold a little over 35,000 tickets as of yesterday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Combat Sports
AEW
Wrestling
WWE
Sports
WWE Announces SummerSlam 2022 Programming Lineup

– WWE.com announced this full programming lineup ahead of today’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event, including a preview edition of The Bump, the SummerSlam Kickoff, and more:. WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for SummerSlam Saturday. Get set for SummerSlam with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE...
WWE
Highlights From WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, More

WWE SummerSlam took place last night with an eventful series of matches, and the official highlight videos are online. You can check out the videos below including highlights from Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, Bayley’s return with Dakota Kai and Io Skye, and more:
WWE
Dexter Lumis Says He’s Still In Touch With Triple H and Shawn Michaels

In an interview with the House of Hardcore podcast (via Fightful, Dexter Lumis spoke about his time in WWE NXT and said that he keeps in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Here are highlights:. On his favorite NXT moment: “I have to go with the wedding. It seems...
WWE
Pat McAfee Reflects On His Summerslam Match, Acknowledges His Mistakes

In the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Pat McAfee spoke about his match at WWE Summerslam and admitted that it didn’t go exactly like he wanted it to. He spoke about the things that went wrong and how he’d never performed a Code Red before. Here are highlights:
WWE

