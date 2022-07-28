Backstage Update on Jonathan Gresham Situation With AEW & ROH

411mania.com
Related
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
411mania.com
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
411mania.com
Controversial Ending Concludes Smackdown Women’s Title Match At WWE Summerslam
Liv Morgan is still technically the Smackdown Women’s Champion after WWE Summerslam, but not without controversy. Ronda Rousey dominated the match and looked to win with an armbar, but Morgan moved her into a pinfall for the three count. However, the replay showed that Morgan tapped out before the three, meaning she technically should have lost. After the match, Rousey attacked Morgan and put her in the armbar. She then attacked referee Dan Engler and put him in an armbar as well.
411mania.com
Medical Update On Ric Flair Following Last Match PPV
A new report has an update on Ric Flair following his bloody final bout at Ric Flair’s Last Match. As noted earlier, Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a match that saw him heavily bleed. According to PWInsider, doctors were waiting for him...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.29.22
This is going to be a weird one as it’s the go home show for Summerslam so there won’t be much in the way of moving forward to the show, but there is a #1 contenders match for the next major show. At the same time, this is the first television show with no influence from Vince McMahon following his departure from the company. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
411mania.com
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
411mania.com
Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE News: More Names Backstage At Tonight’s Summerslam Event, Today’s Episode of The Bump, The Rock and Kevin Hart Roast Each Other
– PWInsider reports that Booker T, Jerry Lawler and Michelle McCool are all backstage at tonight’s WWE Summerslam event in Nashville. There have also been reports of several other Hall of Famers backstage, including The Undertaker and Sharmell. – The Rock and Kevin Hart took turns roasting each other...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Comments On His Own Plans In Response to Flair’s Last Match
Mick Foley completed his final singles match against Ric Flair on an IMPACT episode in October 2010. With Flair exiting retirement to wrestle the final match of his own career today, Foley was asked in a Conrad Thompson interview at Starrcast V if he would be open to a similar event.
411mania.com
The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles At WWE Summerslam (Clips)
Their match at Money in the Bank had a controversial finish but Summerslam did not, as The Usos cleanly beat the Street Profits. With Jeff Jarrett as the guest referee, the Usos hit a 1D on Angelo Dawkins to pick up the victory. The Usos have been Smackdown tag team...
411mania.com
Note On Marked Off Seats For WWE Summerslam Event
Wrestling Inc reports that there are seats at Nissan Stadium in Nashville which are covered and marked off. However, this was intentional on the part of WWE. WWE set up the seating for Summerslam like a TV taping and never planned on selling 60,000 to fill the venue. As previously reported, event sold a little over 35,000 tickets as of yesterday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
WWE Announces SummerSlam 2022 Programming Lineup
– WWE.com announced this full programming lineup ahead of today’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event, including a preview edition of The Bump, the SummerSlam Kickoff, and more:. WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for SummerSlam Saturday. Get set for SummerSlam with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE...
411mania.com
WWE News: Montez Ford & Bianca Belair on How They Got Together, After the Bell Predicts SummerSlam, Sheamus Comments on Loss to Drew McIntyre
– ETOnline.com recently spoke to WWE Superstars and real-life married couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford about how they met and got together. – Corey Graves and Vic Joseph shared their predictions on WWE SummerSlam 2022 on After the Bell this week:. – While Drew McIntyre beat Sheamus on last...
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have Shoulder Surgery Before Wrestlemania
In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that Vince McMahon wanted him to get shoulder surgery before Wrestlemania, but he refused. Lashley was written out of storylines at Elimination Chamber due to a shoulder issue, but returned just before Wrestlemania to challenge Omos. He...
411mania.com
Highlights From WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, More
WWE SummerSlam took place last night with an eventful series of matches, and the official highlight videos are online. You can check out the videos below including highlights from Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, Bayley’s return with Dakota Kai and Io Skye, and more:
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Says He’s Still In Touch With Triple H and Shawn Michaels
In an interview with the House of Hardcore podcast (via Fightful, Dexter Lumis spoke about his time in WWE NXT and said that he keeps in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Here are highlights:. On his favorite NXT moment: “I have to go with the wedding. It seems...
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre Beats Sheamus On Smackdown, Will Face Universal Champion at WWE Clash At the Castle
Drew McIntyre has punched his ticket to WWE Clash At the Castle, defeating Sheamus on tonight’s WWE Smackdown to get an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. McIntyre defeated his longtime rival on Friday’s show in a Donnybrook Match to earn the #1 contendership, granting him the right to face the champion at the September 3rd event.
411mania.com
Pat McAfee Reflects On His Summerslam Match, Acknowledges His Mistakes
In the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Pat McAfee spoke about his match at WWE Summerslam and admitted that it didn’t go exactly like he wanted it to. He spoke about the things that went wrong and how he’d never performed a Code Red before. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 07.30.22 – Liv Morgan, Baron Corbin, and The Street Profts All Hype Tonght’s SummerSlam!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 07.30.22. -Jackie Redmond, alone in the studio, welcomes us to the show and brings in Sam Roberts from his studio. Matt Camp will be joining the show from Nashville later. -We start with the awesome Sheamus/Drew McIntyre HOSS FIGHT. Just a war between...
Comments / 0