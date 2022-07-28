Eddie Kingston Rants on Christian Cage, Adam Cole, and More

411mania.com
Related
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
411mania.com
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.29.22
This is going to be a weird one as it’s the go home show for Summerslam so there won’t be much in the way of moving forward to the show, but there is a #1 contenders match for the next major show. At the same time, this is the first television show with no influence from Vince McMahon following his departure from the company. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston Says He Has a ‘Bad Feeling’ About Jonathan Gresham
Eddie Kingston is known for taking issue with some of his wrestling colleagues, and we can add Jonathan Gresham to that list. As previously reported, Gresham requested his AEW and ROH release following Death Before Dishonor during a meeting where he was heated over frustrations due to communication issues with Tony Khan. Kingston has faced Gresham a few times in his career and was asked about the man during a Highspots Superstore signing.
411mania.com
Various News: Sheamus Reunites With Claudio Castagnoli, WWE Now’s Full Summerslam Preview, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed he reunited with Claudio Castagnoli, his former tag team partner in The Bar. Claudio had his ROH World title with him. He wrote: “He didn’t just set the bar, he is… @ClaudioCSRO”. – WWE has posted the following highlights...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE Announces SummerSlam 2022 Programming Lineup
– WWE.com announced this full programming lineup ahead of today’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event, including a preview edition of The Bump, the SummerSlam Kickoff, and more:. WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for SummerSlam Saturday. Get set for SummerSlam with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE...
411mania.com
Highlights From WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, More
WWE SummerSlam took place last night with an eventful series of matches, and the official highlight videos are online. You can check out the videos below including highlights from Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, Bayley’s return with Dakota Kai and Io Skye, and more:
411mania.com
The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles At WWE Summerslam (Clips)
Their match at Money in the Bank had a controversial finish but Summerslam did not, as The Usos cleanly beat the Street Profits. With Jeff Jarrett as the guest referee, the Usos hit a 1D on Angelo Dawkins to pick up the victory. The Usos have been Smackdown tag team...
411mania.com
Lacey Evans Doesn’t Compete On Smackdown, ‘Not Medically Cleared’
Aliyah did not get her match with Lacey Evans on tonight’s Smackdown, as Evans was “not medically cleared” for the bout. Aliyah was scheduled to face Evans on tonight’s show, but was announced just before the bout that Evans wasn’t cleared and Shotzi instead came out to face Aliyah, having apparently talked her way into the match via Adam Pearce. Shotzi ended up picking up the win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Note On Ronda Rousey & Becky Lynch’s Internal Listings On WWE Roster
UPDATE: PWInsider has tweaked their article, which now reads that Rousey is still listed as the top babyface on Smackdown. ORIGINAL: A new report has an update on how Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch are listed on WWE’s internal roster. As reported, Rousey appeared to turn heel at SummerSlam this past weekend when she attacked Liv Morgan and a referee after their match on the PPV. Meanwhile, Lynch gave Bianca Belair a show of respect and backed her up after their match when Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Skye came out as a group to confront Belair.
411mania.com
Medical Update On Ric Flair Following Last Match PPV
A new report has an update on Ric Flair following his bloody final bout at Ric Flair’s Last Match. As noted earlier, Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a match that saw him heavily bleed. According to PWInsider, doctors were waiting for him...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live Ric Flair’s Last Match Coverage
Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’d be lying if I said that I was always excited about the idea of this show. Ric Flair setting foot into a wrestling ring and trying to have a match at the age of 73 isn’t exactly my idea of a good time. I’d planned on not giving the show any of my interest, but three things changed my mind.
411mania.com
Note On Marked Off Seats For WWE Summerslam Event
Wrestling Inc reports that there are seats at Nissan Stadium in Nashville which are covered and marked off. However, this was intentional on the part of WWE. WWE set up the seating for Summerslam like a TV taping and never planned on selling 60,000 to fill the venue. As previously reported, event sold a little over 35,000 tickets as of yesterday.
411mania.com
MLW Adds Sam Leterna To Announce Team As Fusion Correspondent
Major League Wrestling has announced that Sam Leterna has joined the MLW broadcast team and will serve as the correspondent for Fusion. The show returns in the fall. When MLW FUSION kicks off its fall season it will have a new face joining the broadcast team with Sam Leterna serving as a correspondent for Major League Wrestling.
411mania.com
Mark Henry Believes Wardlow Will Become The Most Dominant Force Since Brock Lesnar
Mark Henry is very high on Wardlow, proclaiming that the AEW star will become the most dominant force in wrestling since Brock Lesnar. Henry spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and had plenty of praise for the AEW TNT Champion when he was asked how a best of three match between himself and Wardlow would go.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Ric Flair Moment of the Week, Scott D’Amore on Attending Fandom Party at SDCC, Turning Point 2006 Full Video
– Impact Wrestling released the latest Ric Flair Moment of the Week for Starrcast V:. – Impact’s Scott D’Amore, Rosemary, and Madison Rayne attended the Fandom party at SDCC 2022 earlier this month. D’Amore commented on the event via Twitter:. – Lastly, Impact released the following vintage...
411mania.com
WWE News: Rey Mysterio On Playlist, Liv Morgan Sneaker Shopping, Xavier Woods Plays WWE 2K22
– WWE Playlist’s most recent episode features Rey Mysterio, described as follows:. Watch Rey Mysterio in rare showdowns against Shawn Michaels, Sabu and more Superstars. – Complex posted a video featuring Liv Morgan going sneaker shopping, described as follows:. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan goes Sneaker Shopping with...
Comments / 0