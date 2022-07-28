$400,000 Ferrari stolen from outside hotel in Maine, police say

www.wmur.com
WPFO
Boat crashes into moored boat on Sebago Lake
A boat crash in North Sebago late Saturday night leads to an investigation. The crash happened just off Nason’s Beach. Witnesses say the crash involving two boats happened while one was still moored. They say the man driving the other boat crashed while looking for Point Sebago Resort. Officials...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts couple charged in alleged armed robbery, chase, hostage-taking in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — An armed robbery in Hampstead led to a hostage situation early Monday morning, police said. Officials said a couple from Massachusetts was taken into custody after a robbery, police chase and hostage situation. Police said Jose Robles is charged with armed robbery, and his fiancée, Camille...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester police find man, wanted for driving into Lowe’s floral display, when he crashed into 3 cars on Second Street
BEDFORD, NH – A man accused of driving into a commercial building on South River Road in Bedford on July 28 was apprehended on Second Street on after a chase that led through multiple towns. Christopher Hayward, 43, of Epsom, allegedly struck a floral display at the Bedford Lowe’s...
WMUR.com
Plaistow police issue warning after string of burglaries
PLAISTOW, N.H. — The Plaistow Police Department is warning people to be careful after several nighttime burglaries in town. Police said three businesses were targeted in the burglaries. Officials are reminding people to lock their doors and make sure alarm and camera systems are working correctly. Anyone with information...
nbcboston.com
80-Year-Old Killed Trying to Remove Obstruction From I-93 in NH
An older man was killed while attempting to clear an obstruction from Interstate 93 in Sanbornton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, police said. Ernest Duncan, an 80-year-old from Bristol, was headed south on the highway when he noticed an obstruction in the middle of the road just before 11 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said.
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
WMUR.com
K9 units help search for person who ran away from crash in Gilmanton
GILMANTON, N.H. — Police K-9 units were out in Gilmanton to search for a person who ran away from a crash. Officers said the incident started in Barnstead, then the suspect drove to Gilmanton, crashed and ran off into the woods. Officials called off the search for the night...
NECN
Car Crashes into NH Apartment Building
A car crashed into an apartment complex in Hampton, New Hampshire, overnight. The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the building on Ocean Boulevard. No official information has been released on this incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
WMTW
Waterboro remembers victims of fatal crash on its one-year anniversary
WATERBORO, Maine — A remembrance ceremony was held in Waterboro on Sunday for 45-year-old Mark Schepis of Waterboro and 12-year-old Luke Stephenson,who were killed exactly one year ago by a car outside of Cozi Corner Cafe. The ceremony was organized by the York County Sheriff's Department, which responded to...
WMUR.com
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
Maine Police Officer Generously Buys New Bike for Boy Who Had His Stolen
Those who work in law enforcement can sometimes get a bad wrap, most because they're there to enforce the law. It's in their title. But when it comes right down to it, they're just like you and me. They live where we do, they have kids and families and they care about their communities and the people in them.
Five Charged With DUI During NH State Police Saturation Patrol
A Maine man was among 11 drivers arrested during a State Police DWI enforcement saturation patrol in the Concord area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. State Police said 93 vehicles were stopped during the patrol between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Five people were charged with DUI and four were taken into protective custody due to alcohol. Other charges included operating after a suspension, suspension of a vehicle registration, and a stop sign violation.
WCVB
Two drivers charged in connection with Boston drag racing crash that killed passenger
BOSTON — Two Boston men are facing charges in connection with a fatal June crash that occurred while they were allegedly intoxicated and drag racing, the prosecution said. Sean Desiree and Damiel Griffiths were racing one another at speeds of up to 71 miles per hour around 2 a.m. on Jun. 11 when the crash occurred in Dorchester, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.
Police: Drunken NH woman crashed into boy who was mowing his neighbor’s lawn
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A drunken New Hampshire woman was arrested Thursday after police say she crashed her car into a boy who was mowing his neighbor’s lawn. Rebecca Panyanouvong, 37, of Manchester, is facing charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief, according to the Hooksett Police Department.
WMUR.com
Concord man flees from police after threatening woman with a gun
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord police arrested a man for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun and fleeing from police. Police arrived in the area of Summer Street after a man reportedly had a handgun and was holding a woman against her will around 11 p.m. Friday. Vincent Perry,...
Fire Destroys Building at Epsom, NH Campground
A stubborn fire destroyed a building at the Epsom Valley Campground Friday night. The campground on its Facebook page said that the house and office, located at the entrance to the campground off Route 28, are a total loss. NEWS 603 reported that some of the hot spots reignited early...
whdh.com
Manchester, N.H. man allegedly shot self, lied to police
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested after Manchester Police said he shot himself and lied about the incident. On July 24, Tyson Morgan, 35, of Manchester, called police to say he was shot by an unknown male in a parking lot. He allegedly told them he got into a fight with another man who pulled out a gun and shot him during the incident.
whdh.com
Police officers show out in force to wish Happy Birthday to a Salem, N.H. man living with autism
A chorus of “Happy Birthday” was accompanied by the sounds of police sirens for the birthday of 30-year-old Nick Reina. Reina, a Salem, New Hampshire resident living with Autism, is a massive fan of law enforcement and police cruisers. To celebrate his third decade on earth, officers and police cruisers from several nearby departments gathered to assemble a convoy for Reina.
Three teens hospitalized with gunshot wounds after party in Dorchester
BOSTON — Three teenagers were transported to local hospitals Saturday night after sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a party in Dorchester, according to a spokesperson for Boston Police Department. Police said just before midnight officers responded to 77 Dakota Street for reports of a ‘large fight’ after a party....
