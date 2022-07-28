Beyoncé rules the internet with historic Twitter emoji celebrating her wildly anticipated new album

There are Young Dolph lyrics suitable for any occasion, and a specific line the celebrated Memphis rapper certainly lived up to in his 36 years is "Live life to the fullest ’cause you only get one." The words he rapped on his 2016 track, "Real Life," highlight the way he approached both his professional and personal journey. Whether it was his independent success or the countless ways in which he gave back to the community, Dolph Gabbana was nothing like the rest. In the eight months since his death, family, friends and fans continue to honor his legacy. On what would've been his 37th birthday today (July 27), his fiancée, Mia Jaye, writes a heartfelt letter to the father of their two children. The missive, shared exclusively with XXL in visual and written form, details Mia and her children's experience in the wake of the rapper's passing due to gun violence last year.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO