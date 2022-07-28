Beyoncé rules the internet with historic Twitter emoji celebrating her wildly anticipated new album

abc13.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_com
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Houston teen has raised $1.6 million in 72 hours for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
TMZ.com
Migos Divide Further with New Gucci Mane Song, Offset Album Details
Migos are still looking like they're at a musical fork in the road … because their latest moves are not as a “group” of 3. On Friday, Quavo and Takeoff continued their rollout as “Unc & Phew” … opting to team with Gucci Mane as their third -- instead of Offset -- for the track “Us vs. Them.”
Travis Scott to headline September nightclub residency in Las Vegas
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott announced Monday that he will be performing a seven-show residency this September in Las Vegas. The residency, called Road to Utopia, will begin on Sept. 17. It will take place at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, one of the newest hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.
Beyoncé Addresses Elevator Scandal on 'Renaissance' Album
"Might I suggest you don't f*** with my sis," Beyoncé sings, eight years after footage leaked of her sister, Solange, attacking her husband, Jay-Z, in an elevator.
Stereogum
Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo
For the last few months, it’s been heavily rumored that Migos are now a duo consisting of just Quavo and Takeoff. Now, a new performance poster seems to prove as much. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands (the annual event celebrating Black college marching bands) has some promotional materials out on their Instagram, and there’s a show poster showing Quavo and Takeoff (but no Offset). Meanwhile, the video says the event will feature “a live performance by the Migos: Quavo and Takeoff.”
Kandi Burruss fears Martell Holt is using Shereé Whitfield ‘for publicity’
Kandi Burruss is questioning the validity of Martell Holt’s relationship with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Shereé Whitfield. “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” the former singer, 46, said on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station when asked about the budding romance. Burruss went on to tell Shamea Morton a story about one of her friends and fellow reality stars, whom she didn’t name, going on a date with the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star, 40, “earlier this year” at her Blaze restaurant. “[She] was like … ‘We’re gonna have someboy...
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan's Sister Mourns His Death In Heartbreaking Instagram Post
Rising Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was pronounced dead at 24 years old after he was fatally shot. His father also suffered gunshot wounds, and police confirmed that he was in stable condition. JayDaYoungan's sister Kenya Janell issued a heartbreaking statement after police confirmed that he died. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images. "Javorious, no...
Young Dolph’s Fiancée, Mia Jaye, Writes Heartfelt Letter to Rapper on His Birthday
There are Young Dolph lyrics suitable for any occasion, and a specific line the celebrated Memphis rapper certainly lived up to in his 36 years is "Live life to the fullest ’cause you only get one." The words he rapped on his 2016 track, "Real Life," highlight the way he approached both his professional and personal journey. Whether it was his independent success or the countless ways in which he gave back to the community, Dolph Gabbana was nothing like the rest. In the eight months since his death, family, friends and fans continue to honor his legacy. On what would've been his 37th birthday today (July 27), his fiancée, Mia Jaye, writes a heartfelt letter to the father of their two children. The missive, shared exclusively with XXL in visual and written form, details Mia and her children's experience in the wake of the rapper's passing due to gun violence last year.
Instagram Model Gena Tew Receives Outpouring of Support For AIDS Battle
"Because I was so sick to the point of death, [doctors] said I had to have had [AIDS] for eight to 10 years," Tew, 27, said in a TikTok video posted this week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To JayDaYoungan: "Louisiana Legend"
Boosie Badazz shared a series of posts in tribute to JayDaYoungan following news of his passing. He shared one post of the two of them together after they recorded "All Cancer" together and extended his prayers to Jay's loved ones. "TiP @JayDaYoungan prayers for your family lil n***a," he wrote. "The night we did 'Cancer' !!"
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby's BM Ashley Says She Suffers "Emotional Scars" From Dating The Rapper
The effects of failed romances can be hard to shake and Lil Baby's ex seems to be having a difficult time. Ayesha Howard is more affectionately known online as Little Ms. Golden and is the mother to the rapper's eldest child. Every once in a while, Howard will make headlines over rumors that she may have rekindled some romance with Baby, but this time, she has gone viral over a few tweets about what dating has been like since their breakup.
AOL Corp
Why this major city often looks like a 'ghost town'
It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
Billie Eilish Is Gorgeous In Plunging Green Top For New Selfie
Billie Eilish looks fierce in two new photos posted to her Instagram page on August 1. The singer kicked off a new month by rocking a sexy, summery look, donning a plunging green top which she paired with an open button down to show off the shirt. She completed the look with casual, layered necklaces, and wore minimal makeup on her face. Her freckles were on full display, with her green eyes popping against the shirt of the same color.
Surfer Maya Gabeira Talks New Picture Book 'Maya and The Beast'
Big wave surfer Maya Gabeira joins Cheddar News to discuss her new picture book, 'Maya and The Beast.' She also dishes on whether or not she'd like to see her books come to life on the big screen for television or film.
New Yellowstone Regular Wendy Moniz Teases 'Killer' Story Ahead of Season 5
Click here to read the full article. As if we weren’t already anticipating the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone as eagerly as a ranch hand does the sound of the dinner bell! On Monday, new series regular Wendy Moniz dropped on Instagram a series of photos that only served to make us want to get home to the range even faster. “It is a gift to work doing something I love; and specifically working on this show,” said the actress, who had recurred as Governor Lynelle Perry since Season 1. “It’s a gift to be in and around this nature. It’s...
adventure.com
Beyond soul food: The chefs and innovators behind Houston’s Black food renaissance
In Texas’s largest city, Black chefs and entrepreneurs are revitalizing the food and drink scene across an estimated 600-700 Black-owned restaurants, bars, food trucks and coffee shops. Sheryl Nance-Nash makes a reservation. Houston’s Black history has always been a rich one. Freedman’s Town, established in 1865 by newly freed...
TODAY.com
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi swoon over baby Legendary in sweet new family pics
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are swooning over their baby. On Friday, the model, 31, shared a few photos of herself and Cannon, 41, holding their new baby, Legendary Love, and playing with his tiny feet. "It's still so surreal to me that we MADE this angel," Tiesi wrote on...
bravotv.com
Kenya Moore Has a Lot of Opinions About Sanya Richards-Ross’ House
Kenya had thoughts on everything from the “patterned rug” to the “gray” wall color in her RHOA castmate’s house. On the July 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sanya Richards-Ross was excited to have her castmates over to her house for the first time. Of course, the ladies were quick to weigh in on the home. (Press play on the clip above to get a full tour of Sanya’s pad.)
hotnewhiphop.com
Foolio Justifies Dissing JayDaYoungan Following Death
As fans continue to mourn the death of JayDaYoungan, one of his long-standing rivals appeared to diss him on Instagram Live. Foolio hopped on IG yesterday where he took aim at the Lousiana rapper with sarcastic posts addressing his death. In one post, he wrote, "Rip Jaydayoungan u will be missed lol." In another, he made it clear that he still harbors resentment towards JayDaYoungan due to their long-standing beef. "Dude use to diss me jus to be cool wit da ops even got them boys tatted now look," he wrote with a laughing emoji.
19 Photos That Prove Just How Bad Inflation Has Been In 2022 And My Wallet Is Weeping
Be right back as I go console my wallet.
50 Cent Receives Humanitarian Award For Philanthropic Efforts In Houston
Click here to read the full article. In honor of his philanthropic efforts in his new home state of Texas, rapper and TV executive Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was a recipient of a humanitarian award at The Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards on Sunday (July 24). According to FOX 26 Houston, the black tie gala was held at the Royal Sonesta Houston and emceed by local news anchor Melissa Wilson and the Isiah Factor Uncensored‘s Isiah Carey. Jackson was among the 12 civic and business leaders, philanthropists, and non-profit founders figures recognized for their unselfish contributions and kindness to the community....
