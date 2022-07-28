ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

James Winfree

James Winfree

James Dwight “Jimmy” Winfree, 61, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his residence. Jimmy was born February 2, 1961 in Montgomery County son of the late, James Orman and Peggy Jenkins Winfree. He was a truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Dwight Winfree. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Pamela Jean Brake; his brother, Robert Lee Winfree; nieces, Tracy (Kevin) Marrs; and Gracie Winfree’ nephews. Caleb “Hillbilly” Winfree and Chris (Jennifer) Brake; great niece, Abigail Marrs; great nephew, Bentley Marrs; grandchildren, Zachary Winfree and Alie Bandy; and daughter-in-law, Kellie Porter; nephew and great nephews, Briliey, Mason and Dylan, Brake.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Laura Louise Lowry

Laura Louise Lowry

A graveside service for Laura Louise Lowry, age 93, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Ray Lowry, Jr. Thurman Muzzle will officiate. Laura was born on December 25, 1928 in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Shirley Ann Underwood-Mullins

Shirley Ann Underwood-Mullins, age 87, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born on April 22, 1935 in Erin, TN to the late Carl Finch and Mary Alice Parrott Finch. Left to cherish her memories are her children,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Michael Gilbert Nulty

Michael Gilbert Nulty

Michael Gilbert Nulty, age 33, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1989 in Nashville, TN. Michael was a butcher at Hilltop Grocery, a great cook, and was excited to soon be a new father. He loved his motorcycle and dogs: Cooper, Copper, and Molly.
PALMYRA, TN
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Tennessee Obituaries
Christopher Scott Hall

Christopher Scott Hall

Christopher Scott Hall, age 54, of Clarksville, TN passed away at his home on July 24, 2022. Christopher was born September 29, 1967 in Fort. Campbell, KY to the late Alvin Hall and Betty Kiser. He had a career as an excellent construction worker and loved to spend his alone time on a quiet fishing trip.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
#Missionary#Mt Nebo#Montgomery Co
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: County Fair, Downtown @ Sundown, LGBT Festival and more

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a full weekend ahead in Clarksville, with festivals, a fair, concerts and theatre. Montgomery County Fair: Come by Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road, all weekend to enjoy live entertainment, amusement rides, and famous fair food. Attractions include carnival rides, pig racing, the Enduro Race and more. Fair admission is $7. Ride ticket and armband prices vary. The fair continues every night through Saturday, Aug. 6.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

DoubleTree By Hilton confirmed for downtown Clarksville’s former Riverview Inn

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s official: The former Riverview Inn downtown will become a DoubleTree By Hilton. BNA Associates, based in Nashville, announced today it has signed a franchise agreement with Hilton to open a DoubleTree as part of its Riverview Square project, to be constructed next to the new F&M Bank Arena.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fourth Publix supermarket opens in Clarksville, on Trenton Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Publix at Walker Farms Shopping Center opened its doors for shopping Wednesday morning. The supermarket at 2300 Trenton Road joins three other Publix stores in Clarksville, one on Tiny Town Road, another on Madison Street and another on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Rotary Park summer camps wrap up, spur outdoor interest

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation wrapped up the last of seven complete week-long summer camps on July 29 at Rotary Park. This year, County Parks held camps for 95 total students at capacity for each week. The first six sessions were for campers from eight to 11-year-olds, and the seventh session was for campers in the 12 to 14-year-old age range.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

