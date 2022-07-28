Read on clarksvillenow.com
James Winfree
James Dwight “Jimmy” Winfree, 61, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his residence. Jimmy was born February 2, 1961 in Montgomery County son of the late, James Orman and Peggy Jenkins Winfree. He was a truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Dwight Winfree. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Pamela Jean Brake; his brother, Robert Lee Winfree; nieces, Tracy (Kevin) Marrs; and Gracie Winfree’ nephews. Caleb “Hillbilly” Winfree and Chris (Jennifer) Brake; great niece, Abigail Marrs; great nephew, Bentley Marrs; grandchildren, Zachary Winfree and Alie Bandy; and daughter-in-law, Kellie Porter; nephew and great nephews, Briliey, Mason and Dylan, Brake.
Laura Louise Lowry
A graveside service for Laura Louise Lowry, age 93, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Ray Lowry, Jr. Thurman Muzzle will officiate. Laura was born on December 25, 1928 in...
Shirley Ann Underwood-Mullins
Shirley Ann Underwood-Mullins, age 87, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born on April 22, 1935 in Erin, TN to the late Carl Finch and Mary Alice Parrott Finch. Left to cherish her memories are her children,...
Michael Gilbert Nulty
Michael Gilbert Nulty, age 33, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1989 in Nashville, TN. Michael was a butcher at Hilltop Grocery, a great cook, and was excited to soon be a new father. He loved his motorcycle and dogs: Cooper, Copper, and Molly.
Christopher Scott Hall
Christopher Scott Hall, age 54, of Clarksville, TN passed away at his home on July 24, 2022. Christopher was born September 29, 1967 in Fort. Campbell, KY to the late Alvin Hall and Betty Kiser. He had a career as an excellent construction worker and loved to spend his alone time on a quiet fishing trip.
Judicial shakeup: Ben Dean of Robertson County defeats longtime Chancellor Laurence McMillan
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a surprise turn of events, political newcomer and Robertson County attorney Ben Dean defeated longtime District 19 Chancellor Laurence McMillan of Clarksville, who has been in the judicial seat for 17 years. “I wanted to say from the very beginning my opponent ran...
Burkhart narrowly wins Republican nomination to new District 75, Vallejos wins primary in 67
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a tight three-way race, Jeff Burkhart will be the Republican nominee to the new state House District 75. “Right now I am still sitting in my chair blown away,” he told Clarksville Now. “I feel good. I don’t even have words right now.”
Operation Homefront provides military families with supplies, backpacks for return to school
CLARKSVILLE, TN — On Friday, July 29, national nonprofit Operation Homefront, in partnership with CSX, distributed hundreds of backpacks with essential school supplies to military children in the Clarksville area as a part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade. The event took place at Clarksville Regional Airport. “The...
Weekend top picks: County Fair, Downtown @ Sundown, LGBT Festival and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a full weekend ahead in Clarksville, with festivals, a fair, concerts and theatre. Montgomery County Fair: Come by Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road, all weekend to enjoy live entertainment, amusement rides, and famous fair food. Attractions include carnival rides, pig racing, the Enduro Race and more. Fair admission is $7. Ride ticket and armband prices vary. The fair continues every night through Saturday, Aug. 6.
New Schools Director Jean Luna-Vedder on what to expect at CMCSS this year | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As students get ready to head back to Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, let’s get to know the new director of schools, Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder. This week, Luna-Vedder joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share her experience with the district as...
DoubleTree By Hilton confirmed for downtown Clarksville’s former Riverview Inn
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s official: The former Riverview Inn downtown will become a DoubleTree By Hilton. BNA Associates, based in Nashville, announced today it has signed a franchise agreement with Hilton to open a DoubleTree as part of its Riverview Square project, to be constructed next to the new F&M Bank Arena.
$47,200 in checks seized after Montgomery County investigation into PO Box thefts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seized 116 personal and business checks, 76 credit/debit cards, cash, computers, smart phones, firearms and a specialized post office box key following an investigation into a fraud scheme that led them to Nashville. During the execution of a...
Fourth Publix supermarket opens in Clarksville, on Trenton Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Publix at Walker Farms Shopping Center opened its doors for shopping Wednesday morning. The supermarket at 2300 Trenton Road joins three other Publix stores in Clarksville, one on Tiny Town Road, another on Madison Street and another on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
Ogburn gets life in prison plus 100 years for murder of Tanesha Hardy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A life sentence plus 100 years was handed down by Judge Robert Bateman to convicted murderer Timothy Ogburn in the Montgomery County Courts Center on Thursday. Earlier this year, Ogburn was convicted of the murder of Tanesha Hardy in a drive-by shooting on May...
26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
Pass and Go event coming up Saturday to reward students who passed AP exams
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 14th annual “Pass and Go” Event is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 6. Eligible Advanced Placement students from seven area high schools have been invited to attend the Pass and Go Event. Students must have scored a 3 or higher on their Advanced...
Rotary Park summer camps wrap up, spur outdoor interest
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation wrapped up the last of seven complete week-long summer camps on July 29 at Rotary Park. This year, County Parks held camps for 95 total students at capacity for each week. The first six sessions were for campers from eight to 11-year-olds, and the seventh session was for campers in the 12 to 14-year-old age range.
APSU graduates first students from nationally recognized Grow Your Own teacher residency program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – When he was younger, Malachi Johnson always helped his siblings with their homework. He enjoyed coaching and encouraging them, and his family quickly noticed that teaching came naturally to the high school student. During his senior year, Johnson toyed with the idea of becoming a teacher,...
Who should pay for property tax reappraisals? Clarksville and Montgomery County work out deal
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Since 2016, the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County have been at an impasse over who should pay for property tax reappraisals, and how much they should pay. The governments are now working out a deal to resolve the issue. County Mayor Jim Durrett...
TRAFFIC ALERT: School bus and truck crash on Sango Road, no children injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pickup truck and a school bus with children on board collided Friday morning on Sango Road. At about 11:20 a.m., the vehicles crashed near 360 Sango Road, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Wojnarek. “Children were on the bus and...
