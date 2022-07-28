Illinois lawmakers hold virtual hearing to discuss solutions to gun violence

www.cbsnews.com
Denise LaShawn Bowers
4d ago
nothing is going to change until the people in the communities who are affected by these crimes start speaking up and taking their communities back attending those meetings complaining not everyone in Chicago is the same
Reply(1)
2
Michael Cor
4d ago
vote out all dems that pushed anti police/pro criminal legislation. replace with anyone willing to put people in jail.
Reply
3
Related
CBS News
Prison officials investigate 3rd inmate slaying within a week in Northern California
SACRAMENTO — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked...
What should the Mega Millions winner do with $1.337 billion? A couple who won millions may serve as an example.
The winner of the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot may never be revealed to the public, but whoever has the ticket for the second-largest prize in the game's history is coming into a life-changing amount of money. Many winners have seen their luck run out, suffering personal setbacks, dealing with lawsuits or becoming the victims of scams.
Deadly California wildfire explodes in size
The McKinney fire in California has become the largest wildfire in the state this year. In only 48 hours, it grew to more than 55,000 acres. Some residents said they saw trees explode into flames. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
McKinney Fire, California's biggest of year, turns deadly
Des Moines, Iowa — California's largest fire this year has taken at least two lives and was forcing thousands of people to evacuate as it destroyed homes and ripped through the state's dry terrain, whipped up on Sunday by strong winds and lightning storms. The McKinney Fire was zero...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eye Opener: Dozens of people are dead and many are unaccounted for in historic Kentucky floods
Dozens of people are dead and many more are still unaccounted for after historic floods in Kentucky. Also, California's largest wildfire is spreading fast after exploding in size. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Police bodycam footage raises questions in death of Georgia woman who fell out of patrol car
Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a Georgia woman after she fell out of a moving patrol car. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the incident, and now they're demanding answers. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 52,000 acres
The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 52,498 acres as of Sunday night and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California's largest this year, began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
Death toll from flooding in Kentucky climbs to at least 30
Flash floods in Kentucky have killed at least 30 people, and Governor Andy Beshear says he expects the death toll to rise as search and rescue efforts continue. WKYT reporter Jim Stratman has the latest from Breathitt County, and then meteorologist Jim Caldwell tells us what's in the forecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky floods death toll climbs amid renewed threat from heavy rain
The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky climbed to 26 on Sunday and several dozen people remained missing amid a renewed threat of more heavy rain. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC's "Meet The Press" that the death toll had risen by one since Saturday from last week's storms.
At least 2 dead after homemade helicopter crashed in Florida, officials say
A helicopter that authorities said appeared to be homemade crashed in Florida on Saturday, killing at least two people who were onboard. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the helicopter landed between two buildings on a private property in Clay County around 10 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officials found the helicopter engulfed in flames and badly damaged.
Death toll rises, dozens still missing after catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
Rescue crews are working to assist and recover as many people as possible following severe flooding in Kentucky. More thunderstorms are expected in the area. WKYT's Jim Stratman joins "CBS News Mornings" from Breathitt County with the latest.
CBS News
Five Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
MIAMI - While jackpot winning ticket in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky Floridians also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
First Alert Weather Saturday Night Forecast
Meteorologist Darren Peck has the latest on 2 Northern California wildfires and the Bay Area microclimate forecast. (7-30-22)
Comments / 5