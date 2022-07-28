That stinks! Car covered in “a lot of manure” in Seymour area

www.wbay.com
WBAY Green Bay
Mile-long grass fire brings crews to the Town of Schleswig
TOWN OF SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WBAY) - A mile-long section of ditch line was on fire along Country Road XX Sunday. Kiel Fire & Rescue says firefighters arrived to 22414 County Road XX just before 2 p.m. Firefighters activated a mutual Aid Box Alarm Card 6-1-4 to bring additional crews to...
WBAY Green Bay
Crews rescue 2 kayakers in Oconto over the weekend
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto emergency responders are notifying the public on the importance of wearing lifejackets after rescuing two kayakers who weren’t wearing any over the weekend. According to Oconto Fire Rescue, two people were hanging on the side of the kayak on Saturday at the bay of...
wearegreenbay.com
Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good lifejacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Seymour gets in ‘stinky’ situation, firefighters remind drivers to give truckers room
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – That may take a while to wash out, as one driver in Seymour found out the hard way that manure does not look good on a white car. According to the Seymour Firefighters, a vehicle was provided with a smelly surprise after it got manure spilled on it. The department was called in for ‘accident cleanup’.
WNCY
Sheriff Speaks Out on Fox River Hit and Run Boat Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out about the July 9 boat crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh. It says the investigation and all information has now been handed over to the county’s district attorney’s office to handle. The powerboat,...
WBAY Green Bay
Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for murder in Mississippi has been arrested in Manitowoc. The Sheriff’s Office says SanMarco V. Houston, 30, was taken into custody on July 28. Houston was wanted on an active homicide warrant through the state of Mississippi. Houston and two other men...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We’re all welcoming’: Green Bay Classics & Vendor Show welcomes all types of cars
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Engines revved in Brillion on Sunday as several cars made a pit stop at the 4th annual Green Bay Classics and Vendor Show. Three and a half acres of land were reportedly lined with all types of cars and for just $10 residents were able to check them all out.
doorcountydailynews.com
Grass fire burns in Kewaunee County
The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department asked motorists to stay away from an intersection south of Kodan Saturday afternoon. The department issued the warning just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for motorists to stay away from the intersection of County Road D and Washington Road as the Algoma Fire Department and other local units tend to a grass fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a SWAT situation near Fond du Lac Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the situation was located at a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah, northeast of Fond du Lac.
WBAY Green Bay
Salmonella cases traced to loose peas at Wisconsin farmers markets
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says at least six people in Wisconsin were sickened by salmonella linked to shelled peas. Three people were hospitalized. The loose peas were sold at local farmers markets in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Ripon and Madison and a Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac on Friday night, shell casings found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the area of North Hickory Street and Thomas Street on Friday evening after receiving reports of gunshots. According to a release, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on July 29, when officers arrived at the...
whbl.com
New Holstein Man Dies, Sheboygan Driver in Crash is Identified and Awaiting Charges
A 48-year-old man has died, and the Sheboygan woman driving the car in which he was riding has been identified. 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan is awaiting formal charges in Calumet County as the accident investigation continues. The Calumet County Sheriff said that Hall’s car left County Highway”A” north of...
WBAY Green Bay
Hortonville native dies after being hit by car in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marquette University student from Hortonville was killed when he was hit by a car in Milwaukee, according to the university. Payton Claybaugh was a student in the prestigious Pre-Dental Scholars program. Claybaugh was hit July 31 while walking on the Marquette Interchange. The university says...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - July 30, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 30, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged after taking car from Green Bay dealership during test drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is facing multiple charges stemming from incidents that included taking a vehicle from a local car dealership and the alleged sexual assault of a teenager. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Robert Starnes is accused of two charges for...
seehafernews.com
Hartman’s Owners Start GoFundMe to Help Their Employees Following Fire
The outpouring of support the Manitowoc community has shown Luisa and Austin Rehrauer, the owners of Hartman’s Bakery, is nothing short of heartwarming. The couple who has owned the iconic bakery since 2019 spoke with WOMT News and voiced their appreciation for everyone that has reached out. Austin said...
WBAY Green Bay
‘One Week Wonder’ team builds plane in less than a week at EAA AirVenture once again
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As the World’s Largest Aviation Celebration wraps up in Oshkosh, so too does a lot of hard work by a group of volunteers who built an airplane in less than a week. The ‘One Week Wonder’ program returns at EAA AirVenture, proving yet again that...
WBAY Green Bay
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Someone purchased a $1 million Mega Millions ticket in Kaukauna. The winning ticket was sold Friday, July 29, at Lighthouse Corner on 1005 Crooks Ave. The Kaukauna million dollar prize winner matched all five numbers but not the megaplier. The winning numbers are 13, 36, 45,...
Interstate 41 source of crime in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC — Interstate-41 is bringing more to Fond du Lac County than just traffic. According to local law enforcement, this is also a huge source of crime for the area. The 176-mile-long interstate connects northeast Wisconsin with the metropolitan areas of Chicago and Milwaukee. “Drugs, which spill...
wiproud.com
Truck driver crashes into house, kills 8-month-old
WINNEBAGO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A semi-truck crashed into a house in Winnebago County killing a baby inside the home. Officials say a 63-year-old man was driving the truck on i-41 near Oshkosh around six p.m. when the truck left the road, crashed through a fence line, crossed a nearby frontage road, and smashed into the house. Deputies say the baby boy who died in the crash was 8 months old. The truck driver had minor injuries.
