ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2 sought after 2 shot dead, left in burning car near Bronx golf course: NYPD

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLzEw_0gwTOxzD00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two men are being sought by the NYPD in connection with the double homicide of two people shot and left in a burning car near a Bronx golf course in May.

Police said the bodies of 22-year-old Jesse Parrilla and Nikki Huang were found around 4:19 a.m. on May 16 in a burning sedan parked on the side of Shore Road near the Split Rock Golf Course.

Both were found with extensive burns and also had gunshot wounds to their heads and bodies, according to the city's medical examiner.

Cops are now seeking Jahmel Sanders, 30, who weighs 150 pounds and is 5'7" tall. The other man being sought is Steven Santiago, 34, who weighs 220 pounds and is 6'1" tall.

Sources told PIX 11 the slain pair may have been caught up in a gang war.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx worker accused of killing homeless man in store

NEW YORK - A smoke shop worker faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing a homeless man to death in the store. The NYPD says it happened just after noon on Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop in the University Heights section of the Bronx. Officers found 59-year-old Kenneth Fair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Golf Course#Violent Crime#Crime Stoppers
Daily News

Bronx smoke shop worker charged with fatally stabbing homeless man in dispute outside store

A Bronx smoke shop worker fatally stabbed a homeless man who violently argued with the 78-year-old shop manager outside the store, police said. Kenneth Fair, 59, was unconscious with a stab wound on his neck when cops found him outside the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on W. Fordham Road near Sedgewick Ave. in University Heights just after noon on Saturday. The argument began when Fair complained that as ...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
PIX11

Bronx store worker kills man who was fighting with manager: NYPD

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabbed a homeless man who got into a fight with the store’s manager, police said. The stabbing happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop at 174 West Fordham Rd. in University Heights, NYPD officials said. The manager at […]
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy