2 sought after 2 shot dead, left in burning car near Bronx golf course: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two men are being sought by the NYPD in connection with the double homicide of two people shot and left in a burning car near a Bronx golf course in May.

Police said the bodies of 22-year-old Jesse Parrilla and Nikki Huang were found around 4:19 a.m. on May 16 in a burning sedan parked on the side of Shore Road near the Split Rock Golf Course.

Both were found with extensive burns and also had gunshot wounds to their heads and bodies, according to the city's medical examiner.

Cops are now seeking Jahmel Sanders, 30, who weighs 150 pounds and is 5'7" tall. The other man being sought is Steven Santiago, 34, who weighs 220 pounds and is 6'1" tall.

Sources told PIX 11 the slain pair may have been caught up in a gang war.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.