What's in the Manchin-Schumer tax hike and climate change bill?

www.foxnews.com
Related
Veteran burn pit bill headed for another vote in the Senate amid partisan turmoil
Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are embroiled in debate over a spending provision in the PACT Act, a bill that would help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, as the legislation heads to the floor for another vote. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, known as the PACT...
Sinema still undecided on Manchin social spending bill, will make determination after parliamentarian review
The fate of a social spending and tax bill agreed to by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hangs in the balance as another key moderate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still hasn't said if she'll support it. Manchin, D-W.Va., said he plans to talk with Sinema, D-Ariz., on...
Biden officials push electric cars on recession-weary Americans from their 'policy fantasyland': expert
White House cabinet officials' past comments on fossil fuels and switching to electric vehicles amid high energy costs is indicative of Beltway insiders living in a "policy fantasyland," Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. Roberts said officials like Department of Transportation Secretary...
Rand Paul vows to get answers on COVID-19 origins in gain-of-function hearing
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced the first ever hearing on gain-of-function research, which will be aimed at pinning down the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Throughout this pandemic, Dr. Rand Paul has led the effort to hold government officials accountable on the status of efforts being made to combat COVID-19, and the origins of this virus that has killed over 6 million people worldwide," a spokesperson for Paul told Fox News Digital. "This has been over a year-long process of getting Congressional Democrats to finally agree to a hearing, which will also be the first Congressional hearing on gain-of-function research. Dr. Paul looks forward to working with Subcommittee Chairwoman Hassan and hearing from expert witnesses during this critically important hearing that should’ve happened long ago."
RELATED PEOPLE
Working Americans 'are going to pay the price' for Biden's climate change agenda: The Big Sunday Show
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., opted to support President Biden's green energy agenda in the Senate last week. On the Big Sunday Show, panelists highlighted how the legislation would increase inflation and taxes despite Manchin's assurances to the contrary. Citing the Joint Committee on Taxation Analysis, co-host Anita Vogel said...
If China's threats to Pelosi lead to actual harm, it's a declaration of war, Republican says
President Biden needs to make clear to China that any harm to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her trip to Taiwan would be "tantamount to a declaration of war," Republican Florida lawmaker and retired Green Beret commander Michael Waltz told Fox News Friday. China's government has warned it will take...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
After Kamala Harris' introduced herself using pronouns, members of Congress react
WASHINGTON – Several members of Congress shared their reactions to a video of Vice President Kamala Harris introducing herself using her pronouns. "What's the big deal? Let people introduced themselves and represent themselves how they want," Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, told Fox News. Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez says fan, not Republicans, made 'misogynistic' comment prompting obscene gesture
Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif. says it wasn’t Republican lawmakers who made "an offensive and misogynistic comment" during the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday night that prompted her to flip the bird towards their dugout, but rather a fan in the stands. Sanchez told NBC News’ Frank Thorp that the...
Twitter torches PolitiFact for saying it's ‘false’ that White House is redefining recession: ‘Brazen hackery’
Conservatives on Twitter ripped PolitiFact apart after it published a fact-check denying a claim made in a social media post that the White House has "changed the definition of recession" in order to protect Joe Biden. The fact check came a day before the news broke that the U.S. economy...
James Carville sees no 'moral problem' with Democrats supporting 'extremist' Republican candidates
Democratic strategist James Carville pushed back on Saturday against CNN’s Jim Acosta over concerns about Democrat interference in Republican primaries. Acosta questioned the ongoing strategy of Democrat groups boosting "extremist Republicans" during the primaries to ensure their presence in the midterm elections. "This has been something that’s been talked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WaPo opinion writers rank who wins Democratic nomination 'if Biden doesn't' run
A group of Washington Post opinion writers ranked who they believe would be the Democratic nominee for president in 2024 on Friday if President Biden doesn't run for reelection. "Well, President Biden is who we’ve got, and he’s who the Democrats have got going into 2024. Unless …" the article...
Primary challenger to 'Squad' member Cori Bush blasts her call to defund the police, private security spending
EXCLUSIVE - The Democratic primary challenger to far-left "Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is calling her out over her defund the police position, as well as the massive amount of money she has spent on private security despite those calls, ahead of the Tuesday election. In an exclusive interview...
Fox News
State Department offers $10M reward for information on how Russian internet trolls interfere in US elections
The State Department under the Biden administration announced a $10 million reward for information on foreign interference in U.S. elections, specifically activity by a Russian troll factory. In a statement released on Thursday, the U.S. Department of State renewed calls for information on the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency LLC...
Biden admin convenes legal experts on protecting women's reproductive health after Supreme Court ruling
The Biden administration convened legal experts Friday to discuss ways to protect access to reproductive health care services in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The White House on Monday released a readout of the first meeting, which included White House counsel Stuart...
Biden scrambles to fix inflation problems he helped create
President Biden has reiterated that tackling surging inflation is his top priority, but economists have blamed rising prices on his giant COVID-19 stimulus package. Biden declared his administration's top priority was "getting price increases under control" earlier this month after the Department of Labor reported that inflation soared 9.1% over the last 12 months. The president also endorsed the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill that would increase tax revenue by $739 billion while attempting to lower pharmaceutical prices and investing in a wide swath of clean energy programs.
South Carolina Democratic governor candidate, Joe Cunningham, chooses ex-fighter pilot as running mate
Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina's first Democratic governor in 20 years. "She’s one of the most impressive people that I’ve ever met," said...
Wisconsin judge awards $163,000 in fees in election probe lawsuit
A judge Monday awarded about $163,000 in fees to attorneys for the liberal watchdog group American Oversight in an open records lawsuit it brought against the investigator hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to investigate the 2020 election. The fees will be paid by Wisconsin taxpayers and add to...
David Asman on 'Outnumbered': 'Would be disastrous' if Biden admin gives in to China
FOX Business anchor David Asman argued the Biden administration cannot give in to the threats from China as Speaker Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan. Asman explained on "Outnumbered" Monday that the administration's "weakness and mismanagement" have led to a number of issues around the world including the Afghanistan withdrawal, and he said canceling Pelosi's Taiwan trip would only amplify China's weak view of America.
Fox News
773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0