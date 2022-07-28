ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What's in the Manchin-Schumer tax hike and climate change bill?

By Jason Donner
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Rand Paul vows to get answers on COVID-19 origins in gain-of-function hearing

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced the first ever hearing on gain-of-function research, which will be aimed at pinning down the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Throughout this pandemic, Dr. Rand Paul has led the effort to hold government officials accountable on the status of efforts being made to combat COVID-19, and the origins of this virus that has killed over 6 million people worldwide," a spokesperson for Paul told Fox News Digital. "This has been over a year-long process of getting Congressional Democrats to finally agree to a hearing, which will also be the first Congressional hearing on gain-of-function research. Dr. Paul looks forward to working with Subcommittee Chairwoman Hassan and hearing from expert witnesses during this critically important hearing that should’ve happened long ago."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
John Barrasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Care Act#Climate Change#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Senate#Democrats#Medicare#Americans#Obamacare#Aca
Fox News

Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
POTUS
Fox News

James Carville sees no 'moral problem' with Democrats supporting 'extremist' Republican candidates

Democratic strategist James Carville pushed back on Saturday against CNN’s Jim Acosta over concerns about Democrat interference in Republican primaries. Acosta questioned the ongoing strategy of Democrat groups boosting "extremist Republicans" during the primaries to ensure their presence in the midterm elections. "This has been something that’s been talked...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Fox News

Biden scrambles to fix inflation problems he helped create

President Biden has reiterated that tackling surging inflation is his top priority, but economists have blamed rising prices on his giant COVID-19 stimulus package. Biden declared his administration's top priority was "getting price increases under control" earlier this month after the Department of Labor reported that inflation soared 9.1% over the last 12 months. The president also endorsed the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill that would increase tax revenue by $739 billion while attempting to lower pharmaceutical prices and investing in a wide swath of clean energy programs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

David Asman on 'Outnumbered': 'Would be disastrous' if Biden admin gives in to China

FOX Business anchor David Asman argued the Biden administration cannot give in to the threats from China as Speaker Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan. Asman explained on "Outnumbered" Monday that the administration's "weakness and mismanagement" have led to a number of issues around the world including the Afghanistan withdrawal, and he said canceling Pelosi's Taiwan trip would only amplify China's weak view of America.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Fox News

773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy