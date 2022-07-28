Dakota Johnson stars in 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'

Rosie O’Donnell has clarified her comments about her daughter Vivienne’s childhood after the 19-year-old said her childhood was “not normal”.Vivienne has been sharing anecdotes from her upbringing with her TikTok followers, including the time she discovered Madonna and Oprah Winfrey were family friends.In a video earlier this week, the teenager said she had received dozens of comments about how O’Donnell had ensured her life was “normal” growing up.“No offence, Mom,” Vivienne said. “That never happened. She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything.”“She has done so much for me, and I’m so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but...

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO