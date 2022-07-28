Dakota Johnson stars in 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'

Read on www.foxnews.com
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Bradley Cooper is an Oscar-nominated American actor and filmmaker who made his first on-camera debut in "Sex and the City" in 1999. He would pursue other roles in film and television during the early 2000s, including shows like "The Street" and "Jack & Bobby" and movies such as "Wet Hot American Summer" and "Carnival Knowledge." Moreover, he played Will Tippin on the spy-action network television show "Alias" between 2001 and 2006.
‘Alina of Cuba’ Producer Responds to John Leguizamo’s Criticism of James Franco Casting as Fidel Castro: “His Comments Are Culturally Uneducated”
Following criticisms by John Leguizamo of James Franco’s casting as Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in the independent film Alina of Cuba, producer John Martinez O’Felan has responded, calling the comments “culturally uneducated.” Set to be directed by Miguel Bardem and based on a script written by Jose Rivera and Nilo Cruz, Franco stars opposite Mía Maestro, who portrays Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, a Cuban-born socialite with whom Castro becomes romantically entwined. The film is based on the true-life story of Alina Fernandez — played by Ana Villafañe — a Cuban exile turned social advocate who learns at age 10 that she is Castro’s daughter....
Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal
Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie’ on Netflix, a Hyperactive Feature-Length Continuation of the Canceled Nickelodeon Series
As if TMNT wasn’t an unwieldy enough acronym, now we have ROTTMNT:TM, which does not translate to Rotten Mint Time: The Movie, although that might be fun, but rather, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, now on Netflix. Inventory: Rise was the fourth animated TMNT TV series that ran from 2018-2020, and updated the anthropomorphic reptiles for “today’s kids,” who, judging from the series, want things to be louder and faster than the loud, fast things previous generations enjoyed. It’s the first TMNT film since 2016’s live-action crudfest TMNT: Out of the Shadows, and the first animated...
Rosie O’Donnell responds to daughter’s claims about ‘not normal’ childhood
Rosie O’Donnell has clarified her comments about her daughter Vivienne’s childhood after the 19-year-old said her childhood was “not normal”.Vivienne has been sharing anecdotes from her upbringing with her TikTok followers, including the time she discovered Madonna and Oprah Winfrey were family friends.In a video earlier this week, the teenager said she had received dozens of comments about how O’Donnell had ensured her life was “normal” growing up.“No offence, Mom,” Vivienne said. “That never happened. She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything.”“She has done so much for me, and I’m so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but...
‘Virgin River’: Mel’s Baby Was Originally Going to Be Her Late Husband’s Child
On 'Virgin River' the baby that Mel is carrying is Jack's but originally the baby was going to be her late husband's child.
Woody Harrelson responds with poem for viral baby lookalike
There is always a debate about whether a baby resembles its mother or father. But when a woman in Northern Ireland posted a photo of her 9-month-old daughter and wondered why she resembled actor Woody Harrelson, the internet blew up. On Wednesday, Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a photograph of her...
People Are Talking About Horror Movies They Watched As Kids That Traumatized Them, And Their Stories Are YIKES
"My mom saw It had a clown in it and assumed it was a kids film, so she put it on for me and my sister to watch when we were 9 and 10."
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson call it quits after 9 months
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have gone their separate ways after nine months together. A source told E! News Kardashian and Davidson still have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but their schedules and the long distance "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." The source...
James Franco slammed by John Leguizamo for being cast as Fidel Castro: 'This F'd up'
James Franco is stirring up controversy yet again, with news that he has been cast to play former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in a new film, "Alina of Cuba," according to Deadline. This will be one of Franco's first acting roles since he was sued for sexual misconduct in 2019. But the sexual scandal is not the only reason people are upset with the casting news.
