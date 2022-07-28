ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dakota Johnson stars in 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'

By Ashlyn Messier
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper is an Oscar-nominated American actor and filmmaker who made his first on-camera debut in "Sex and the City" in 1999. He would pursue other roles in film and television during the early 2000s, including shows like "The Street" and "Jack & Bobby" and movies such as "Wet Hot American Summer" and "Carnival Knowledge." Moreover, he played Will Tippin on the spy-action network television show "Alias" between 2001 and 2006.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Alina of Cuba’ Producer Responds to John Leguizamo’s Criticism of James Franco Casting as Fidel Castro: “His Comments Are Culturally Uneducated”

Following criticisms by John Leguizamo of James Franco’s casting as Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in the independent film Alina of Cuba, producer John Martinez O’Felan has responded, calling the comments “culturally uneducated.” Set to be directed by Miguel Bardem and based on a script written by Jose Rivera and Nilo Cruz, Franco stars opposite Mía Maestro, who portrays Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, a Cuban-born socialite with whom Castro becomes romantically entwined. The film is based on the true-life story of Alina Fernandez — played by Ana Villafañe — a Cuban exile turned social advocate who learns at age 10 that she is Castro’s daughter....
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie’ on Netflix, a Hyperactive Feature-Length Continuation of the Canceled Nickelodeon Series

As if TMNT wasn’t an unwieldy enough acronym, now we have ROTTMNT:TM, which does not translate to Rotten Mint Time: The Movie, although that might be fun, but rather, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, now on Netflix. Inventory: Rise was the fourth animated TMNT TV series that ran from 2018-2020, and updated the anthropomorphic reptiles for “today’s kids,” who, judging from the series, want things to be louder and faster than the loud, fast things previous generations enjoyed. It’s the first TMNT film since 2016’s live-action crudfest TMNT: Out of the Shadows, and the first animated...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Rosie O’Donnell responds to daughter’s claims about ‘not normal’ childhood

Rosie O’Donnell has clarified her comments about her daughter Vivienne’s childhood after the 19-year-old said her childhood was “not normal”.Vivienne has been sharing anecdotes from her upbringing with her TikTok followers, including the time she discovered Madonna and Oprah Winfrey were family friends.In a video earlier this week, the teenager said she had received dozens of comments about how O’Donnell had ensured her life was “normal” growing up.“No offence, Mom,” Vivienne said. “That never happened. She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything.”“She has done so much for me, and I’m so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but...
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

Woody Harrelson responds with poem for viral baby lookalike

There is always a debate about whether a baby resembles its mother or father. But when a woman in Northern Ireland posted a photo of her 9-month-old daughter and wondered why she resembled actor Woody Harrelson, the internet blew up. On Wednesday, Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a photograph of her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Mike Epps
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Fox News

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson call it quits after 9 months

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have gone their separate ways after nine months together. A source told E! News Kardashian and Davidson still have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but their schedules and the long distance "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." The source...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy