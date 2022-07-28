Yuba City woman allegedly burglarizes home while resident sleeps

www.crimevoice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Police follow trail of money to nab 'Foodie Cafe' burglary suspect
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for burglary in Chico early Sunday. Police said a trail of money and bank bags helped them track down the suspect. Angel Tapia, 29, faces charges of burglary, vandalism and probation violation. Chico police said Sunday around 4:30 a.m. they saw a man...
krcrtv.com
Burglary suspect arrested in Chico earlier Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. — A burglary suspect used a chainsaw to break into Chico cafe according to police. On July 31, around 4:30 a.m. a Chico Police Officer patrolling the area of Esplanade and Cohasset Road spotted a suspicious male walking out of the Garden Vila business park. Due to the businesses being closed and other suspicious behavior observed, the officer turned around to investigate and saw the male running north on the adjacent bike path.
davisvanguard.org
Man with 11 Open Cases Fails to Appear – He’s in Hospital after Jumping off Bridge onto Freeway
WOODLAND, CA – Despite 11 open cases against him, Alan Nelson was absent in Yolo County Superior Court Friday morning, with a warrant out for him after violating his pretrial release—turns out he’s in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, informed...
KCRA.com
8 U-Haul trucks in Sacramento damaged after fire; officials suspect fuel theft as possible cause
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire in Sacramento that seriously damaged seven U-Haul trucks might have stemmed from fuel theft, officials said. The Sacramento Fire Department said the cause remains under investigation but said there has been an increase in fuel thefts. This fire happened at the U-Haul center at Franklin Boulevard and Broadway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
None hurt after SUV smashes into Grass Valley CVS store
GRASS VALLEY -- No one was hurt Sunday when an SUV slammed into a CVS store in Grass Valley. The local police department says the crash happed around 1 p.m. at the pharmacy on the 1000 block of Sutton Way. Neither the driver nor anyone else was hurt. The store is closed for repairs but is expected to reopen Monday. Grass Valley is roughly 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
krcrtv.com
Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino
Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
kubaradio.com
YCSO Requesting Public Assistance to Find Missing Man
(Yuba County, CA) – The Yuba County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance locating Joseph Kearns of Brownsville. He was reported missing almost a month ago, July 6th, and has not been seen or heard from in almost 2 months, June 18th. While Kearns resides in...
Arrest made in Arden-Arcade homeless encampment shooting
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that it has made an arrest in a shooting near a homeless encampment that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Chad Jones, 36, of Sacramento County, was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place near Glendale Lane and Alta […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Grandparents of deadly Solano County crash victim urge everyone to 'wear a seatbelt'
VACAVILLE, Calif. — The grandparents of a teenager who died in a head-on crash that killed three others in Rio Vista are urging everyone to wear their seat belts and to drive sober. Bob Conway, 77, and wife Dianne, 72, say they are devastated by the death of their...
crimevoice.com
Three arrested after allegedly shoplifting Napa Sunglass Hut, leading police pursuit all the way to SF
Above: K9 Officer Mike with the recovered sunglasses | Photos courtesy of Napa PD. Three suspects were recently arrested after allegedly shoplifting a store in Napa and leading police on a pursuit all the way to San Francisco. On the evening of July 13, three individuals — two adult males...
krcrtv.com
Chico lawyer arrested for harboring fugitive client, boyfriend
CHICO, Calif. — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Chico armed robbery suspect arrested, gun found in tent at Windchime Park
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police arrested a man for an armed robbery on Tuesday, according to the police department. On Tuesday, a man said that two people robbed him at gunpoint along East Lindo Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The victim lived in a tent near one of the suspects at...
Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, warrants, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. July 15. Jose M. Cardoza Zetino, 46, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the Highway 49 and Shale...
8 box trucks damaged during fire at Sacramento U-Haul location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire that broke out Sunday at a Sacramento U-Haul facility damaging eight box trucks is now under investigation by the Sacramento Fire Department. According to fire officials, the fire broke out Sunday morning around 2:40 a.m. near Broadway and Franklin Boulevard. Seven box trucks were...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 20 [Sutter County, CA]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Acacia Avenue. Around 7:30 a.m., the incident took place on Highway 20 near Acacia Avenue on July 19th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a pedestrian was seen crossing the freeway before they were struck.
KCRA.com
1 injured in attempted carjacking in Sacramento County, authorities say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was injured after an attempted carjacking resulted in a shooting in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento, authorities said. The attack happened on Friday around 3:52 a.m. near Elkhorn Boulevard and Andrea Boulevard, which is just off of Interstate 80, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office told KCRA 3.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap a child from Oroville preschool
OROVILLE, Calif. - A woman was arrested after she walked into a preschool and attempted to kidnap a child, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers responded to A Bright Star Preschool located at 1276 Feather River Blvd. Thursday afternoon. Police said they received a report that a woman walked...
Sacramento police: Pedestrian seriously injured in crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a woman was struck by a driver at the intersection of Lindley Drive and Edgewater Road Friday night. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Police said the woman, who was walking in the area, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The driver of the car was […]
Comments / 0