Florida State

VIDEO: Florida plane makes emergency landing in Everglades

By Deanna Williamson
WESH
 4 days ago
www.wesh.com

WCTV

LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
WCTV

Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday afternoon. According to TFD, the fire occurred at the 1900 block of Chimney Swift Hollow around 3:45 p.m. Upon TFD’s arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of a single-story house.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Stabbing leaves one person injured, Tallahassee Police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A stabbing overnight in Tallahassee left on person injured. The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a call just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3200 Block of Mahan Drive. Nicole Cox, 46, stabbed the victim in the back, TPD told WCTV Sunday morning. The victim suffered...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mother arrested after 11-month-old dies in hot car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made following the death of an 11-month-old that died after being left in a hot vehicle. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the child’s mother, 28-year-old Tia Washington, has been charged with felony aggravated manslaughter of a child after an investigation determined she inadvertently left her infant son in the vehicle for hours while she worked her shift at Big Bend Hospice.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Sneads officer shot in line of duty released from TMH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Sneads police officer who was shot in the line of duty on July 23 was released from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday. Dozens of officers from departments around the area lined the road as Sgt. Brett Preston was transported to another rehabilitation facility in Jackson County, where Sneads Police Chief Mike Miller said they expect him to make a full recovery.
SNEADS, FL
WCTV

Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee has died, according to a press release. FCI’s public information officer says inmate Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive at the detention center around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Responding staff immediately tried to save Kirkland’s life and requested...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Two arrested for drug and traffic violations charges in Tift and Cook County

On Monday, two men were arrested by members of the Tift County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Cook County Sheriff's Office on drug and traffic violation charges. According to the Tift County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Chadwick Estrada, of Doraville, Georgia, was pulled over in Cook County by GSP for traffic offenses. GSP requested the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit's.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta teen involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy has been indicted in the case, according to the Southern Judicial Circuit. Jadan Stephan McCutchin,17, will be tried as an adult and is facing cruelty to children in the second-degree and second-degree murder charges.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested for woman’s murder

VALDOSTA – A 70-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested for the shooing death of a woman he was in a relationship with. Arrested: George Tucker, African American male, 70 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Pansy Fulton, African American female, 55 years of age, Valdosta resident. On July 22,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Covid numbers surge in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — "My freshman year was very chaotic and like a lot of information was not very well distributed," says Jarrett Bucken. Valdosta State Junior Jarrett Bucken says due to recent covid numbers spiking he is nervous about the new semester. "There were instances where you know,...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA

