VIDEO: Florida plane makes emergency landing in Everglades

www.wesh.com
Related
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
WCTV
Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday afternoon. According to TFD, the fire occurred at the 1900 block of Chimney Swift Hollow around 3:45 p.m. Upon TFD’s arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of a single-story house.
WCTV
Stabbing leaves one person injured, Tallahassee Police say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A stabbing overnight in Tallahassee left on person injured. The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a call just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3200 Block of Mahan Drive. Nicole Cox, 46, stabbed the victim in the back, TPD told WCTV Sunday morning. The victim suffered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Mother arrested after 11-month-old dies in hot car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made following the death of an 11-month-old that died after being left in a hot vehicle. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the child’s mother, 28-year-old Tia Washington, has been charged with felony aggravated manslaughter of a child after an investigation determined she inadvertently left her infant son in the vehicle for hours while she worked her shift at Big Bend Hospice.
WCTV
Sneads officer shot in line of duty released from TMH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Sneads police officer who was shot in the line of duty on July 23 was released from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday. Dozens of officers from departments around the area lined the road as Sgt. Brett Preston was transported to another rehabilitation facility in Jackson County, where Sneads Police Chief Mike Miller said they expect him to make a full recovery.
FDOH: Latest Withlacoochee River water tests met water quality standards
The Florida Department of Health announced Friday that a river in three area counties has improved its water quality to acceptable levels.
WCTV
Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee has died, according to a press release. FCI’s public information officer says inmate Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive at the detention center around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Responding staff immediately tried to save Kirkland’s life and requested...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
Two arrested for drug and traffic violations charges in Tift and Cook County
On Monday, two men were arrested by members of the Tift County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Cook County Sheriff's Office on drug and traffic violation charges. According to the Tift County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Chadwick Estrada, of Doraville, Georgia, was pulled over in Cook County by GSP for traffic offenses. GSP requested the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit's.
WCTV
More deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County; one man arrested
CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County, according the Chattahoochee Police Department. The news adds to a growing death toll in recent weeks attributed to street drugs laced with the potent killer. In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, police said a...
WALB 10
Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta teen involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy has been indicted in the case, according to the Southern Judicial Circuit. Jadan Stephan McCutchin,17, will be tried as an adult and is facing cruelty to children in the second-degree and second-degree murder charges.
Former Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Gets 10 Months For Connection To Narcotics Trafficking
A former deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., 54, of Chattahoochee, Florida, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of giving a false statement to a federal officer. Court documents show that during an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating incident on Fairbanks Ferry Road
The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a traffic incident Sunday afternoon.
Gov. DeSantis appoints Moore to Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that a resident of Havana was appointed to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested for woman’s murder
VALDOSTA – A 70-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested for the shooing death of a woman he was in a relationship with. Arrested: George Tucker, African American male, 70 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Pansy Fulton, African American female, 55 years of age, Valdosta resident. On July 22,...
Covid numbers surge in Lowndes County
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — "My freshman year was very chaotic and like a lot of information was not very well distributed," says Jarrett Bucken. Valdosta State Junior Jarrett Bucken says due to recent covid numbers spiking he is nervous about the new semester. "There were instances where you know,...
Huge update after NINE die in horror poisoning in rural Florida as harrowing death details are released
COPS are hoping to push for murder charges after nine people died in a horror poisoning in Florida. The victims - aged between 34 and 67 - were found dead in Gadsden County over the July 4 holiday weekend. Officers said the unprecedented spike in drug overdoses caused four cardiac...
Comments / 0