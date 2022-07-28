TMZ report: ‘Shahs of Sunset’ — Mike charged with domestic violence

www.crimevoice.com
Man in custody after firing shots that led to closure of Hollywood Farmers' Market
A man was in custody after he was seen on video firing shots in the area of the popular Hollywood Farmers' Market.
1 dead in DUI crash in Hollywood: LAPD
A crash that killed a passenger near Hollywood Forever Cemetery Saturday morning was at least partially caused by a driver’s use of drugs or alcohol, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The two-car collision at 6078 W. Santa Monica Blvd. occurred just before 2 a.m. when a car attempted to turn left onto Santa […]
foxla.com
Passenger dies in Hollywood crash
LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
Man shot in face in Thousand Oaks: Sheriff’s Office
A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the face in Thousand Oaks Saturday night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. as a dispute near Olsen Road, near the Sunset Hills Country Club, according to Capt. Cameron Henderson. Deputies found the man, whose name […]
foxla.com
Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding
LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
LA County Sheriff deputies fired at by suspects in East LA
Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies returned fire towards a suspect in an orange shirt on Friday in City Terrace.The incident took place on the 4208 block of Fisher Street, near Eastern Avenue in City Terrace, where deputies responded to after receiving a call for an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect shot at the first arriving deputies. None of the deputies were hit and they shot back at the suspect. It's unclear at this moment if the suspect was hit, or if there is another suspect involved. LA County Sheriff deputies have set up a perimeter near Esteban Torres High School. The suspect is still on the loose. 'Sky2 was over the scene as deputies escorted people out of a home. It's unclear at this moment if there any victims as a result to this incident. After more than 10 minutes went by, the suspect eventually came out of a house and surrendered to authorities.There were no other suspects involved in this incident, according to CBSLA Aerial Reporter Desmond Shaw.
Ontario Mills mall shooting reports sees cops rush to CA scene before confirming false alarm
POLICE are en route to a shopping center in California due to reports of an active shooter in the area. It was later confirmed by police that the reports of a shooter at the Ontario Mills mall were false. “The Mall is safe,” tweeted Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz.
Judge Rules 2 Pomona PD Members Can Take Retaliation Suit to Trial
Two sworn members of the Pomona PD who allege they were subjected to disparate treatment by the former police chief when they returned to work despite being acquitted of charges related to a confrontation with a teen patron at the 2015 LA County Fair can take their case to trial, a judge has ruled.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID suicide-murder victims in West LA
LOS ANGELES – The deaths of a man and woman who were found with gunshot wounds in the Palms area earlier this week were an apparent murder- suicide, authorities said Friday. Officers were called at about 1:30 p.m. Monday to the 9700 block of Regent Street, and found the two people dead at the scene with gunshot wounds, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes.
foxla.com
False reports of active shooter at Westfield Culver City mall: Police
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Officials with the Culver City Police Department said the Westfield Culver City mall is safe, confirming that reports of shots fired and an active shooter are unfounded. Earlier Sunday, a man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, prompting its closure, was taken into...
Two of Three Men Get Life Sentences in Gas Station Killing
Two of three men convicted of killing a 24-year-old man during a 2016 attempted robbery that went wrong at a Buena Park gas station were given life sentences Friday.
Long Beach school officer charged with murder, posts bail
The former Long Beach Unified School District safety officer who was charged with murder in the shooting death of Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez in September is now out of jail.Eddie Gonzalez bailed out of a Los Angeles County jail on Thursday, according to the California State VINE service.Gonzalez, 51, was charged with one count of murder by LA County District Attorney Gascón in October for the shooting death of Rodriguez. The incident took place on Sept. 28 near Millikan High School in Long Beach.Rodriguez had gotten into an altercation with a student at the high school and her and two others fled the scene when school safety officers approached. Gonzalez then fired gun shots into the fleeing car, striking Rodriguez in the head.Rodriguez was taken off life support on Oct. 5. Her organs were donated, according to her family's attorney. Meanwhile, Gonzalez spent several months in jail until bonding out on Thursday.He was fired by the Long Beach Unified School District following the shooting. It's unclear exactly how Gonzalez managed to post bond, which was set at $2 million.
Police arrest 7 for allegedly aiming laser pointers at helicopters
The Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that at least seven people were arrested for allegedly shining lasers at police helicopters during street takeover events over the past two months. Of the seven arrestees, police only identified Xavier Randal, 21, who was arrested on July 2. He was booked for...
Fontana Herald News
Woman allegedly attacks and injures deputy from Fontana Sheriff's Station
A woman allegedly attacked and injured a deputy from the Fontana Station before being arrested during an incident on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 3:03 p.m., the Sheriff's Department responded to a call for service in the 10400 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
mynewsla.com
Man, 22, Reported Missing in Crenshaw
Police Friday sought the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old man who was last seen in Crenshaw. Genaro Salas was last seen on June 30 in the 4000 block of South Muirfield Road, near Baldwin Village, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Salas is Black, 5-feet-11 inches tall...
foxla.com
Carson pastor accused of shooting LASD deputy won't face charges: DA
Carson pastor accused of shooting LASD deputy won't face charges: DA. A Carson pastor accused of shooting his son-in-law - a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department - during an alleged dispute at a Harbor City home will not be charged with a crime, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
LA County Man to Plead Guilty to 7-Eleven Store Robberies
A Los Angeles County man is expected to plead guilty Friday to an indictment alleging he and a co-defendant committed multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year.
Man allegedly scammed out of $3,200 trying to rent Long Beach condo
Thomas Flood paid $3,200 to rent a Long Beach condo but found out it wasn't actually for rent.
Santa Clarita Woman Sentenced to Prison for Embezzling $1.7 Million
The former human resources manager at a Santa Clarita race car design and development firm was sentenced Friday to more than four years behind bars for scheming to defraud her then-employer out of more than $1.7 million earmarked for diversity recruitment.
