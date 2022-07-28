ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ report: ‘Shahs of Sunset’ — Mike charged with domestic violence

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.crimevoice.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

1 dead in DUI crash in Hollywood: LAPD

A crash that killed a passenger near Hollywood Forever Cemetery Saturday morning was at least partially caused by a driver’s use of drugs or alcohol, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The two-car collision at 6078 W. Santa Monica Blvd. occurred just before 2 a.m. when a car attempted to turn left onto Santa […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Passenger dies in Hollywood crash

LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say

A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Tmz#Assault Weapon#Los Angeles City Attorney#Violent Crime
KTLA

Man shot in face in Thousand Oaks: Sheriff’s Office

A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the face in Thousand Oaks Saturday night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. as a dispute near Olsen Road, near the Sunset Hills Country Club, according to Capt. Cameron Henderson. Deputies found the man, whose name […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
foxla.com

Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding

LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriff deputies fired at by suspects in East LA

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies returned fire towards a suspect in an orange shirt on Friday in City Terrace.The incident took place on the 4208 block of Fisher Street, near Eastern Avenue in City Terrace, where deputies responded to after receiving a call for an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect shot at the first arriving deputies. None of the deputies were hit and they shot back at the suspect. It's unclear at this moment if the suspect was hit, or if there is another suspect involved. LA County Sheriff deputies have set up a perimeter near Esteban Torres High School. The suspect is still on the loose. 'Sky2 was over the scene as deputies escorted people out of a home. It's unclear at this moment if there any victims as a result to this incident. After more than 10 minutes went by, the suspect eventually came out of a house and surrendered to authorities.There were no other suspects involved in this incident, according to CBSLA Aerial Reporter Desmond Shaw. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID suicide-murder victims in West LA

LOS ANGELES – The deaths of a man and woman who were found with gunshot wounds in the Palms area earlier this week were an apparent murder- suicide, authorities said Friday. Officers were called at about 1:30 p.m. Monday to the 9700 block of Regent Street, and found the two people dead at the scene with gunshot wounds, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

False reports of active shooter at Westfield Culver City mall: Police

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Officials with the Culver City Police Department said the Westfield Culver City mall is safe, confirming that reports of shots fired and an active shooter are unfounded. Earlier Sunday, a man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, prompting its closure, was taken into...
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach school officer charged with murder, posts bail

The former Long Beach Unified School District safety officer who was charged with murder in the shooting death of Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez in September is now out of jail.Eddie Gonzalez bailed out of a Los Angeles County jail on Thursday, according to the California State VINE service.Gonzalez, 51, was charged with one count of murder by LA County District Attorney Gascón in October for the shooting death of Rodriguez. The incident took place on Sept. 28 near Millikan High School in Long Beach.Rodriguez had gotten into an altercation with a student at the high school and her and two others fled the scene when school safety officers approached. Gonzalez then fired gun shots into the fleeing car, striking Rodriguez in the head.Rodriguez was taken off life support on Oct. 5. Her organs were donated, according to her family's attorney. Meanwhile, Gonzalez spent several months in jail until bonding out on Thursday.He was fired by the Long Beach Unified School District following the shooting. It's unclear exactly how Gonzalez managed to post bond, which was set at $2 million.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 22, Reported Missing in Crenshaw

Police Friday sought the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old man who was last seen in Crenshaw. Genaro Salas was last seen on June 30 in the 4000 block of South Muirfield Road, near Baldwin Village, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Salas is Black, 5-feet-11 inches tall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Carson pastor accused of shooting LASD deputy won't face charges: DA

Carson pastor accused of shooting LASD deputy won't face charges: DA. A Carson pastor accused of shooting his son-in-law - a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department - during an alleged dispute at a Harbor City home will not be charged with a crime, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
CARSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy