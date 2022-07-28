ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teeling, new Fern Valley resident, jumps into the water

By JP Crumrine
 4 days ago
Tip of the Spear – Thomas calabrese

Thomas Calabrese–Jennifer Salter was born on Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base. The youngest child of Colonel Robert Salter. Going back to World War I, someone in the Salter family had served in the military. It wasn’t that it was demanded or expected of them, but growing up in an environment where God, family and country were top priorities made serving in the Armed Forces and defending their country a reasonable and logical choice. Her mother was killed in a car accident when she was in seventh grade and her father took on the role of both parents.
Beth Torres

San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment

Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest

San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego cops were fierce

"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
Park visitors 'stumped' by mysterious tree art in Chollas Lake Park

SAN DIEGO — A hiker at Chollas Lake Park didn't know what to think when his dog discovered a face staring back at them from the trees. In this Zevely Zone, I went to the lake and dove into a mystery. Park-goer Bob Couey thought somebody must have snuck into the park, carved this sculpture and flown the coup. Everyone loves a good mystery, but Bob was stumped by this one.
2 Injured in E-Bike Crash in Del Mar Heights [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (July 29, 2022) – Late Saturday night, two people sustained various injuries in an e-bike crash in Del Mar Heights. The incident occurred around 10:26 p.m., along the 13800 block of Mango Drive at Del Mar Heights Road. According to officers, a man in his 50s...
