Teeling, new Fern Valley resident, jumps into the water

Camp Pendleton issues Noise Advisory ahead of explosives training
Camp Pendleton officials issued a Noise Advisory Saturday ahead of explosives training in North County.
South Bay lowriders show off for charity: ‘It’s just our style’
After an unsuccessful pilot program to bring back cruising in National City earlier this year, the low rider community came together to show off their cars for a good cause.
Poway residents speak out against plans for high density neighborhoods
POWAY, Calif. — Homeowners are up in arms in an upscale neighborhood in Poway. Residents live in large, beautiful, custom homes of many colors and are upset about what a new development might bring. Their cul-de-sac is to be opened out north for a new development called McKee Orchard.
Transplant games brings thousands to San Diego to celebrate life
About 6,000 people were inside the San Diego Convention Center Sunday attending the Transplant Games of America.
thevistapress.com
Tip of the Spear – Thomas calabrese
Thomas Calabrese–Jennifer Salter was born on Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base. The youngest child of Colonel Robert Salter. Going back to World War I, someone in the Salter family had served in the military. It wasn’t that it was demanded or expected of them, but growing up in an environment where God, family and country were top priorities made serving in the Armed Forces and defending their country a reasonable and logical choice. Her mother was killed in a car accident when she was in seventh grade and her father took on the role of both parents.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Residents Rent Out Backyard Pools to Strangers as Side Hustle
Remember when it was unheard of to get in a stranger’s for a ride? Or have someone else to do your grocery shopping for you? How about bring you full meals from local restaurants?. Apps like Uber, Instacart and DoorDash paved the way for unique ways for people to...
NBC San Diego
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
Longtime San Diego leader, activist turns 100
On Saturday, a 100th birthday party was held for a longtime San Diego political and civil rights leader, Leon Williams.
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment
Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido. The Grand Comedy Club opened three years ago per its owner.
sandiegocountynews.com
CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest
San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego cops were fierce
"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Marines Giving Out 19 Tons of Free Pet Food
This is your pet's opportunity to eat free. Marines at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society will be handing out 19 tons of free Mars Petcare dog and cat food donated by the Goods Program from Greater Good Charities. The event takes place July 30 at 9 a.m. for free to...
Chemical spill from crash prompts traffic delays in North County
A crash between two vehicles caused hazardous material to spill onto a roadway Sunday in North County, first responders said.
2nd annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival held at Liberty Station
San Diegans gathered at Liberty Station Saturday afternoon to celebrate the second annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival.
Park visitors 'stumped' by mysterious tree art in Chollas Lake Park
SAN DIEGO — A hiker at Chollas Lake Park didn't know what to think when his dog discovered a face staring back at them from the trees. In this Zevely Zone, I went to the lake and dove into a mystery. Park-goer Bob Couey thought somebody must have snuck into the park, carved this sculpture and flown the coup. Everyone loves a good mystery, but Bob was stumped by this one.
Water Main Break Near SeaWorld Forces Hours-long Closure of Friars Road
A portion of Friars Road near SeaWorld was closed throughout the day Saturday due to a morning water main break. There has been ongoing major construction work from Napa Street to Sea World Drive along Friars, according to OnScene.TV. At about 7 a.m. Saturday, the water main broke and started to flood the street.
Dog covered in cactus spines rescued near border
The San Diego Humane Society rescued a dog who was found covered in cactus spines near the United States-Mexico border, representatives said.
Thunderstorms, showers could hit San Diego County Sunday
San Diego County will continue to see the potential for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in E-Bike Crash in Del Mar Heights [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (July 29, 2022) – Late Saturday night, two people sustained various injuries in an e-bike crash in Del Mar Heights. The incident occurred around 10:26 p.m., along the 13800 block of Mango Drive at Del Mar Heights Road. According to officers, a man in his 50s...
