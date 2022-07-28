Omaha City Council panel moves 10 charter amendment recommendations forward

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to head to the farmers market this Sunday should take note of a temporary change. The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village will move across the street to the Baxter Arena in lot 26 this Sunday due to the Maha Festival. The festival takes place at Stinson Park, which is where the market usually is.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO