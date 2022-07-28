Omaha City Council panel moves 10 charter amendment recommendations forward

www.wowt.com
WOWT
Omaha’s Kountze Park to receive $250,000 for upgrades
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local park will get some extra funding for various upgrades. According to the City of Omaha, Kountze Park will get $250,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The City Council says the funding will help with several projects, including upgrading the...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Center-Valhaven
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Arbor Care Center-Valhaven about the job opportunities available in all departments. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Maha Festival sees large turnout at Aksarben Village
OneWorld offered several health screenings during a Back to School bash. A large turnout was seen at the Benson Days Parade.
WOWT
Omaha drug prevention specialists share concern over cannabis store advertising
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us get coupons in the mail every week, offering deals on everything from groceries to insurance. But there’s a group of people who are concerned about coupons that show up in the mail offering deals on cannabis. Marijuana is illegal in Nebraska but...
WOWT
Omaha community health event gives out 1,200 free backpacks with school supplies
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OneWorld Community Health Centers encouraged people Saturday to get up and get moving. The Get up! Get moving! Back-to-school Bash was held in OneWorld’s parking lot on S. 30th Street. In exchange for learning about health and wellness, people got free backpacks and school supplies.
WOWT
High temperatures in Omaha prompt cooling centers, advice from health experts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Amid high temperatures this week, cooling centers will open once again around Omaha. The Salvation Army of Omaha says its cooling centers offer air-conditioning and cold bottled water. The cooling centers will be in three locations this week:. Kroc Center, 2825 Y Street. Monday – Friday,...
WOWT
Bellevue West teacher, students make the community their canvas
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It looks like a giant postcard located on W. Mission Ave next to Dip Cravers. The business owner asked Bellevue West art teacher, Trevor Brockhaus, to do it. His answer was an easy yes. “It would be something that we could do for community outreach. It...
WOWT
Union leaders pleaded to increase criminal charges after Metro bus driver assaulted
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Metro bus driver was attacked but while Metro won’t comment, the police and the bus driver’s union will. Like many streets in Omaha, Metro buses travel through 14th and Farnam all the time. But things were different just after 6 a.m. on July 22.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting
Intense heat and humidity is back this week with highs expected to reach the 90s every day. Crews are still battling a wildfire south of Scottsbluff.
WOWT
OPPD warns of increase in scam phone calls
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of people around the metro have complained of scam calls claiming to be OPPD. According to Omaha Public Power District, there have been more than 450 reports of scam phone calls so far in July, a sharp increase since June, which saw less than half of that number.
WOWT
Nationwide teacher shortage will continue into new school year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the new school year fast approaching, many parents are wondering if there will be enough teachers in their district. The Omaha Education Association says at Omaha Public Schools, 200 teaching positions remain open after many left at the end of last year. OPS teachers return...
WOWT
Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to head to the farmers market this Sunday should take note of a temporary change. The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village will move across the street to the Baxter Arena in lot 26 this Sunday due to the Maha Festival. The festival takes place at Stinson Park, which is where the market usually is.
WOWT
Marijuana scams hit mailboxes around Omaha metro
A high school art teacher is turning the Bellevue community into his canvas.
WOWT
No injuries in Omaha house fire that engulfed entire deck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire was caused by a charcoal grill over the weekend. According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house fire near 130th and Jessie Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, July 30. Upon arrival, crews found a large fire on the back deck of the...
WOWT
Road construction equipment in south Lincoln vandalized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after equipment at a road project was vandalized, causing more than $100,000 in damage. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vandalism near 40th and Rokeby Road. LPD said an employee of Bauer Underground and...
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
WOWT
Emily's Friday evening forecast
New details in a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a large pick-up truck in Sarpy County.
WOWT
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It’s made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, on the outskirts of Omaha, allowed themselves a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
WOWT
Omaha shooting injures 1, police looking for suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting. Omaha Police responded to a shooting just after 5 a.m. Monday on North 60th near Spaulding. Upon arrival, officers found one person had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Police...
WOWT
A great summer day ahead of a heat wave
There is concern over some advertising coming to homes around the metro area. New details in a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a large pick-up truck in Sarpy County.
