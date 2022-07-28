Carmel High School graduate earns silver at International Chemistry Olympiad

www.youarecurrent.com
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Current Publishing
Indianapolis Children’s Choir receives grant from Arts Commission
The Indiana Arts Commission recently announced it has awarded $31,002.00 to the Indianapolis Children’s Choir through the Arts Organization Support grant program. During its June 10 quarterly business meeting, the commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. More than 460 applications were reviewed by 85 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development and finance.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: County seniors receive scholarships to study medicine
From left, Eli VanHaaren (Hamilton Heights High School), Emma Bui (Hamilton Southeastern High School), Allison Maskew (Noblesville High School), Hannah Pensyl (Westfield High School), Erin Hanna (Fishers High School) and Brianna Hunter (Sheridan High School) (not pictured: Arya Musthyala, Carmel High School) are Dr. and Mrs. Malcolm Bray Medical Scholarship and Hamilton County Medical Society Scholarship winners. The Dr. and Mrs. Malcolm Bray Medical Scholarship was established in 1993 through Riverview Health Foundation and is awarded to a graduating senior wishing to pursue a career in the medical field. The Hamilton County Medical Society Scholarship was created at the end of 2021 in partnership with Riverview Health Foundation with the goal to help local students pursue a medical career. (Photo courtesy of Riverview Health)
Current Publishing
Roping them in: Westfield teen an accomplished competitor on the rodeo circuit
Tatum Coker was all of 3 years old the day her grandfather, Mike, sat her down on the back of a horse for the first time. Then, like now, something made sense. Fast-forward 11 years to today when Coker, on the verge of starting her freshman year at Westfield High School, is regarded as one of the nation’s premier female rodeo competitors in her age group.
Current Publishing
Letter: Extreme heat deadliest weather hazard in state
Last month, our community felt the impacts of climate change as record-breaking heat waves swept across Indiana. Temperatures were in the upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Heat waves are caused by the burning of fossil fuels, such as gasoline and coal, that release carbon dioxide into...
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
Current Publishing
Carmel woman’s gyro-inspired kolache takes third place in national contest
A Carmel woman was the bronze medal winner in the Kolache Factory’s fourth annual “Create a New Kolache” contest. For her third-place win, Grace Ravenna won free kolaches every day for three months. “I was shocked when I learned I was a finalist a few months back,”...
Current Publishing
ILEARN scores improve slightly at Noblesville Schools
Noblesville Schools made slight increases this year in the percentage of third- through eighth-grade students passing the English and math portions of the state’s standardized ILEARN test. According to the Indiana Dept. of Education, 43.2 percent of Noblesville students were found to be proficient in English and math. Noblesville...
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
Current Publishing
Monon Square: Businesses scatter as demolition nears
Major changes are coming soon to Monon Square. One vacant building at the aging city-owned shopping center has already been demolished to make way for a roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, and the others are set to come down this fall. Most tenants have relocated, some have...
Current Publishing
Carmel mother, son co-create dinosaur book
Jen Lis started writing books after becoming a new mom, inspired by true parenting events she thought others would find relatable. The Carmel resident’s oldest son, Gabe, 8, is now co-authoring with her. Together, they completed and published the book, “I Love You Like a Dinosaur.” It is the...
Current Publishing
District offers glimpse into new Deer Creek Elementary School
More than 600 elementary students from Hamilton Southeastern Schools will start school year in a new building featuring a STEM lab, collaboration spaces and outdoor courtyards. Members of the public, in addition to administration and other district employees, recently got a chance to tour Deer Creek Elementary School that will...
Current Publishing
Column: Overcoming the ‘mental’ challenge of exercising
When I was in fourth grade, we had a bicycle rodeo at my elementary school. For those of you who remember these, it was a fun competition involving decorating your bike and lots of different maneuvers. My favorite was trying to ride around in a circle inside painted lines on the playground. I loved my Schwinn Lemon Peeler and spent hours practicing the different skills.
Current Publishing
Sycamore Reserve profile: Helen Yoder
A business owner most of her life, Helen Yoder has long appreciated the importance of a positive first impression. Her residence, Sycamore Reserve Senior Living in Indianapolis, continues to impress Yoder, 89, who moved there in June 2020 with her husband, Lyle. Sadly, Lyle passed away in March at 91...
WANE-TV
‘God has moved these mountains’: Family finally brings home adopted daughter
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE)- Almost three years in the making, Cindy and Robert Sofronko welcomed home their 17-year-old Olga a week ago from Ukraine. But, their journey to get her here is one they did not expect. “Covid came and it still was ramped over there and there were travel...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
TSA hosting hiring event for interested individuals in Indiana
The TSA is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to help individuals interested in becoming a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND).
Current Publishing
3-story mixed-use development anchored by 1933 Lounge proposed east of Carmel’s Indiana Design Center
The Carmel Redevelopment Commission on Aug. 1 will ask the Carmel City Council for approval to spend up to $3 million to purchase land east of the Indiana Design Center for a three-story mixed-use building with a lounge and restaurant and office space and 12 adjacent townhomes. The redevelopment at...
What to know (and eat) at the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair kicks off its three-week run on Friday and there’s plenty to do and eat at the fairgrounds. On Thursday, fair officials were putting on the finishing touches to get ready to welcome back Hoosiers for the first time without COVID-19 restrictions. “The energy is back, the staff is so […]
WTHR
Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools went back to class last week, and thousands of Indianapolis Public School students will be heading back to school Monday. If your child still needs school supplies, there's a backpack giveaway happening Sunday at Verizon TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country, including 28 locations in central Indiana.
