Improvements coming for Michigan's power grid

Paul Baumgart
4d ago
wow are they setting us up again. I see a big charge increase coming
10
Morning Sun
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
wrif.com
Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You
Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
UPMATTERS
Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
wkar.org
Michigan DNR to require deer harvests to be filed online this coming season
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Detroit News
Michigan secretary of state: Attempts to block election certification will be 'futile'
Lansing — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office will not tolerate any effort to obstruct the certification of Tuesday's primary election based on "partisan games" or "baseless lies." "Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile," Benson said...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
wbkb11.com
2022 Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon Underway
GRAYLING,MI- 93 pairs of canoe racers took to the rivers on Michigan in the 74th annual AuSable river canoe marathon. The 120 mile race takes competitors from Grayling to Oscoda in an overnight event that goes on for over 15 hours. Consumers Energy is now in its 8th year as...
Stimulus money available for your rent or mortgage in Michigan
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash) Would you like some help so you can pay your mortgage or rent? Did you know that money is available to you in Michigan? The key is to know where to find it. Here is more information that you can use about the different programs that are available in Michigan.
Tv20detroit.com
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
WEST MICHIGAN - Just a couple short years ago we had houses falling into Lake Michigan from record high water levels along the lakeshore. Homeowners were shoring up their foundations and in some cases, even physically moving the house back from the lakeshore to prevent damage or catastrophe. Fast forward...
Masks recommended by CDC again in Wayne, Washtenaw, 10 other Michigan counties
Michigan now has 12 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses these calculations, called Community Levels, to determine COVID risk and puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Twelve of Michigan’s 83...
Could masks return as 12 Michigan counties hit high transmission for COVID-19?
Kalamazoo County, as well as 11 others in the Upper Peninsula and eastern side of the state have been classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Local hospital leaders with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health West say we're in a better spot this summer, but the rise in cases shouldn't be ignored.
CBS 58
Ithaca High School receives new patriotic stadium from private donor
ITHACA, Michigan (WNEM) -- A Michigan high school sports stadium will get a facelift with grand plans to make it an enormous memorial to veterans and first responders. Over the last 10 years, Ithaca’s football program has been one of the most dominant in the state of Michigan, with seven division six championship game appearances and five state titles. This summer, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the program now has a new, state-of-the-art, artificial field turf.
Meet the candidates for Michigan's newly-drawn 28th District for state Senate
On the ballot will be two Democratic candidates running against each other and two Republican candidates running against each other to represent the newly-drawn 28th District in the Michigan Senate.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
5 of Michigan's best hiking trails for scenic views: See the map
Our travels would be nothing without the dirt paths along Michigan's thick forests and sandy seasides. Year-round, the state's trails hospitably guide us on foot, bike, or ski. For short trips, strap on your best hiking boots and bring a snack or two. If you're a hardcore hiker, you will need a backpack full...
Weigh In – Do You Live In Michigan’s Most Obese City?
There is a study for everything and not all results of a study are going to be positive. Some study results may even weigh on you (pun intended). If you live in Genesee County or Lapeer County - you are marked safe from living in Michigan's most obese city. If you live in Saginaw County, you do live in Michigan's most obese city. Do you have any guesses as to exactly what Michigan city did get the not-so-prestigious honor?
