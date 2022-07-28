www.tnonline.com
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Beloved family-owned Pennsylvania restaurant closes abruptly after 17 yearsKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Times News
Communities to host National Night Out events
It’s an event that promotes neighborhood spirit, along with police-community partnerships throughout the country. Perhaps more importantly, it brings police and neighbors together to promote a true sense of community. Several local municipalities are scheduled to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday in their respective communities. Coaldale. Coaldale will...
Times News
Tamaqua arts center to hold gallery opening with artist
The Tamaqua Community Arts Center will have a gallery opening and meet and greet with artist Kat Collins on Aug. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Collins, of Allentown, is an abstract expressionist artist who expresses herself through shape, color and layers to create space and break the rules. In her work, she conveys emotional states and an openness to the process through gesture and action.
Times News
Share fair memories
The West End Fair in Gilbert is celebrating its 100th year when it opens on Aug. 21. Share your memories of the fair to be included in a special edition fair preview. Send stories and photos to tneditor@tnonline.com.
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Fair Schedule for Monday, August 1st 2022
Schuylkill County Fair Schedule for Monday, August 1st 2022. Schedule of events for Day 1 of the Schuylkill County Fair. The fair runs through Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at the fairgrounds on Fair Road in Summit Station near Schuylkill Haven. The fair officially opens to the fair at 4:00pm on...
Times News
Kutztown graduation, spring 2022
Kutztown University has conferred degrees for more than 1,070 students for the 2022 spring semester. Kutztown University announces degree conferment twice a year, once in the winter and once in the summer. Commencement exercises are held in May and December; however, students finish the requirements for graduation throughout the entire year.
Times News
Weis gift cards available to Pocono hospitality, restaurant workers
The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and Pocono Mountains United Way are teaming up to provide some much-needed financial relief to support individuals working in the hospitality and restaurant industry in the form of free $50 Weis Markets gift cards, redeemable for groceries or gas. The gift cards will be distributed to qualifying hospitality and restaurant businesses in Wayne, Pike, Monroe and Carbon counties.
Times News
USMC veteran entertains youngsters at Tamaqua pool
Robert Vannorman, Hometown, United States Marine Corps veteran, fashioned a Superman cape from a Tamaqua Blue Raiders flag on Thursday and launched himself over the H.D. Buehler Memorial Pool to entertain youngsters during an adults-only swim period. On Wednesday, pool patrons were treated to a free lunch courtesy of Gimbel Farms and Griffiths Funeral Home. Warm weather has kept crowds strong and activity brisk at the recreation site. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lehighton, PA USA
I was sitting on a bench outside of the infusion center, awaiting a friend who I was going to sit with while she had her chemotherapy infusion. I saw this in the corner of the bench, and was going to take it to “lost and found”. The heart found me.
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
Times News
On this date: Aug. 1, 1966
William M. Gillespie, a native of Lansford, has been named executive administrator of the Carbon-Schuylkill Industrial Development Corporation in an announcement made by Frank Arieta, Nesquehoning, CSIDC president. Gillespie, a former coal company official, will screen and contact prospective industrial firms and will represent the corporation in dealing with government...
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
Times News
carbon county property transfers
Lance C. Moyer to Thomas M. Vercusky, Hazleton, property at 101-103 Broad St., $250,000. Mecka LLC, to Adalgisa E, Armestar, 111 Trettle St., Beaver Meadows, property at 111 Trettle St., $170,000. East Penn Township. Arnold R. Loch to Brandon T. Gray, 1131 E. Lizard Creek Road, Lehighton, property at 1115...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following roadwork for the remainder of the week:. • Banks and Packer townships, Spring Mountain Road between Route 93 and Quakake Road, paving, daytime lane restrictions, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lehigh County. • Whitehall Township, Route 22, 15th Street...
Owner of hibachi restaurants dead at 44
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Brew Fest Draws Craft Beer Lovers to Downtown Pottsville
Hundreds of craft beer connoisseurs descending upon downtown Pottsville on Saturday. People filled Centre Street on Saturday for the annual Schuylkill County Brew Fest. Organized by Pilger Ruh Brewing and Cousin Dave Entertainment, the event brought together dozens of craft brewers and vendors. This year the event also including live...
Times News
Marian senior follows his faith in two missions
Off one mission, Rawlin Melendez is on another. Yet the last mission he was on was an eye-opening experience. He and members of the church to which he belongs, Grace Fellowship Church, Hazleton, spent a week in the Dominican Republic knocking down a “shack” and building a new home for a woman from Grace’s sister church there who tends to underprivileged boys and girls in the village of Juan Tomas.
Times News
Schuylkill County commissioners
Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday agreed to lease a 2022 Ford ranger 4x4 super cab through a five-year contract with Mauch Chunk Trust Company for a total cost of $27,023.60 for the Public Works Department. In personnel actions Wednesday, commissioners accepted the resignation of Children and Youth Service Agency caseworker...
Times News
Under my hat: The Bungalow Babes
Community pools are important nurturing grounds. They’re health-oriented venues to provide seasonal recreation. At their very best, they go beyond for children and adults. They help turn kids into great swimmers, championship divers, lifeguards, coaches, scout leaders and responsible adults. In Tamaqua, the pool also spawned a valuable social...
Pocono Canna Fest sparked interest in medical THC
GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A festival bringing awareness to CBD and medical marijuana made a stop in the Poconos for the weekend. The Canna Med Show features dozens of vendors including medical marijuana dispensaries and live entertainment. This is the festival’s first time hosting at the West End Fairgrounds. One of the organizers tells […]
