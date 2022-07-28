Soda City Live: Hotel Trundle nominated for USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

www.wistv.com
WIS-TV
Carolina Ale House to raise funds in support of Folds of Honor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Ale House announced it is raising funds for military families of service members that have died or become disabled in the line of duty. The restaurant is teaming up with Budweiser to assist Folds of Honor. The nonprofit organization provides educational scholarships for spouses and children for U.S. service members. From Monday, August 1 through Sept. 5, patrons of Carolina Ale House can donate while visiting.
WIS-TV
Superdog Saturday: PAALS and RCSD K-9 Unit show off skills at the South Carolina State Museum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The “Dog Days of Summer” are here in Columbia, and today, the South Carolina South State Museum opened its doors for some very special guests. PAALS, the Palmetto Animal Assistive Life Services, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit were at the museum to educate people in the area about service dogs and their unique, important jobs.
WIS-TV
Columbia looks to Clear the Shelters in August
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services is offering fee adoptions through August. The Clear the Shelters event runs from August 1st through the 31st. Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane Ln. in Columbia. Their hours of operations are Monday to Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WIS-TV
HEALTH U: Doulas providing support for expectant moms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Doulas have become a more common source of support for soon-to-be-moms. Lexington Medical Center has now been offering the assistance to women for more than 23 years. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Sylvan Learning teams up with law enforcement with Christmas in July Toy Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Toys can be donated to the Irmo Fire Department to comfort children during traumatic situations. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
WIS-TV
Friends remember transgender woman killed at Knights Inn
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been over a week since Keshia Geter was shot and killed at the Knights Inn hotel on Boy Scout Road. Her family tells us she was transgender and went by Keshia Chanel. So far, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been tight-lipped on details,...
WIS-TV
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local church hosts 2nd Annual National Night Out, bridging the gap between law enforcement and communities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “National Night Out” is an annual community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships. Midlands Law Enforcement agencies will be participating in the campaign Tuesday, August 2. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Building Better Communities Gun Violence Prevention Summit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Building Better Communities will present the Gun Violence Prevention Summit July 28-31. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
WIS-TV
West Nile Virus reported in Columbia, mosquito control expert weighs in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the last two days the City of Columbia has been spraying for mosquitos after DHEC announced a case of West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, mosquitoes become infected with the virus when they feed on infected birds that carry the virus in their blood.
WIS-TV
Parents impacted by rising cost of school supplies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands parents are reporting an increase in back-to-school supplies as the fall semester starts in August. The National Retail Federation reported a 22-percent increase in the cost of school supplies from 2019 to the present. Local parents claim the cost of select items has multiplied since last year.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning. The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported. Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
WIS-TV
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday in Richland County. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to 4100 Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on July 31 after gunshots were reported. A 16-year-old, who has not yet been identified, was hit in the upper...
WIS-TV
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning earthquake was felt in the Midlands Sunday. A 1.84 magnitude earthquake was reported near Elgin at around 1:24 a.m. It had a depth of roughly a half mile below the surface located 3 miles to the east south east of the city. Notice...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police searching for missing 17-year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager. Freaderick Black, 17, was last seen on Elmhurst Rd at around 11:30 a.m. by a relative. CPD said Black has a medical condition that needs immediate attention. Notice a spelling...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash. Floyd Johnson, 69, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead on July 28 at Prisma Health Richland after a crash in Winnsboro. The crash happened July 26, at the intersection of US...
WIS-TV
Dutch Fork preparing to avenge state championship loss
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “Well, it’s the first day and I’ve already got a September scowl on,” Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts said. “I’ve been ready to go since the Gaffney thing so I’ve been motivated.”. The Silver Foxes have extra motivation...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT- Expect near average temperatures with a few afternoon pop-up storms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mainly sunny skies for the morning with a few pop-up afternoon storms. Daytime high temperatures will reach start to soar this week with highs in the mid-90s First Alert Summary. Happy Sunday, expect warm temperatures neat average with highs in the low 90s and a stray...
WIS-TV
Two injured, one dead in fatal Orangeburg collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is deceased after a fatal collision on US Highway 178 near Holston Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the incident happened on Saturday, July 29 around 1:15 a.m. The driver of the Toyota Corolla and the...
