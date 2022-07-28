Tennessee crews head to Kentucky to help with water rescues amid flooding

foxchattanooga.com
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
Tennessee crews deployed to Kentucky to assist in water rescue efforts
Rescue crews from Tennessee have been deployed to Perry County, Kentucky, to help with ongoing water rescues due to severe flooding.
Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky
Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
mountain-topmedia.com
Bodies of other two Knott children recovered as death toll continues to climb
FRANKFORT, Ky. — During a press conference following an aerial tour of Eastern Kentucky flood damage with FEMA Adminstrator Deanne Criswell, Gov. Andy Beshear said his office has learned that the bodies of two missing Knott County children have been recovered. The children were among four siblings swept away...
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Most rural counties in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Appalachia's Flood
Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINED UNCHANGED BETWEEN MAY AND JUNE AT 3.3 PERCENT. ACROSS TENNESSEE, 68 COUNTIES HAD UNEMPLOYMENT RATES THAT WERE LESS THAN 5 PERCENT IN JUNE. THE REMAINING 27 COUNTIES HAD RATES THAT CAME IN AT 5 PERCENT OR HIGHER BUT LESS THAN 10 PERCENT.
fox17.com
Students head back to the classroom in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Several school districts in Middle Tennessee open their doors this week to students. Here is a list of school openings the 2022-23 year. Houston County Schools returned on July 27 and Trousdale County Schools on July 28.
People recommended to mask up in Knox County again after CDC places more East TN counties under 'high' COVID risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
elizabethton.com
COVID-19 situation has worsened in county; masks recommended
The COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. According to Tennessee Department of Health data, Carter County during the seven-day period ending July 23 had a daily case rate of 42.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day. During the 14-day period ending July 23, Carter County averaged 22.9 new cases per day. During the seven-day period ending July 23, Carter County’s positive raTe was 37.8 percent — the highest in Northeast Tennessee. Carter County was followed closely by Sullivan County with a 33.4 positivity rate; Johnson County with a 30.2 positivity rate; Unicoi County, the lowest at 21.4 percent; and Washington County at 30.5 percent.
Gov. Lee details what to expect in Tennessee schools following executive order on safety
The order improves building security and violence intervention programming.
Sales tax holidays begin in Tennessee, Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tax-free weekend is here for two states in the Mid-South. The back-to-school sales tax holidays waive taxes on select essential items under $100. Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 29 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on July 31.
Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids
After months-long delays, state officials announced on Thursday that eligible families will finally be receiving funds from a federal summer food program to help with the rising cost of groceries. Summer Pandemic-EBT is an emergency program that originally rolled out with the 2020 CARES Act to assist families with meals after schools closed due to […] The post Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WTVCFOX
Virginia dad accused of driving over 300 miles to shoot NC man who dated his daughter
HUBERT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a Virginia man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight. News outlets report that the Onslow County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders found Jared...
Love Yard Sales? The World’s Longest Yard Sale Goes Through Kentucky, Tennessee, & Georgia
Love Yard Sales? The World's Longest Yard Sale is coming to several states and we have all the juicy details for your bargain-hunting pleasure. The 127 Yard Sale is otherwise known as “The World's Longest Yard Sale”. It travels through parts of 6 states; Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The Yard Sale is over 690 miles long and stays mainly on Highway 127 from Addison, MI in the north to Chattanooga, TN in the south. From Lookout Mountain, GA to Gadsden, AL the route switches to Lookout Mountain Parkway.
