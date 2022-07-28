ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Tennessee crews head to Kentucky to help with water rescues amid flooding

By Jordan Whittington
WTVCFOX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Cars
Local
Kentucky Government
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Kentucky#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Tn#Kentuckians
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Appalachia's Flood

Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
elizabethton.com

COVID-19 situation has worsened in county; masks recommended

The COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. According to Tennessee Department of Health data, Carter County during the seven-day period ending July 23 had a daily case rate of 42.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day. During the 14-day period ending July 23, Carter County averaged 22.9 new cases per day. During the seven-day period ending July 23, Carter County’s positive raTe was 37.8 percent — the highest in Northeast Tennessee. Carter County was followed closely by Sullivan County with a 33.4 positivity rate; Johnson County with a 30.2 positivity rate; Unicoi County, the lowest at 21.4 percent; and Washington County at 30.5 percent.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Sales tax holidays begin in Tennessee, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tax-free weekend is here for two states in the Mid-South. The back-to-school sales tax holidays waive taxes on select essential items under $100. Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 29 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on July 31.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids

After months-long delays, state officials announced on Thursday that eligible families will finally be receiving funds from a federal summer food program to help with the rising cost of groceries. Summer Pandemic-EBT is an emergency program that originally rolled out with the 2020 CARES Act to assist families with meals after schools closed due to […] The post Late again, Tennessee finally distributes funds to feed hungry kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
KISS 106

Love Yard Sales? The World’s Longest Yard Sale Goes Through Kentucky, Tennessee, & Georgia

Love Yard Sales? The World's Longest Yard Sale is coming to several states and we have all the juicy details for your bargain-hunting pleasure. The 127 Yard Sale is otherwise known as “The World's Longest Yard Sale”. It travels through parts of 6 states; Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The Yard Sale is over 690 miles long and stays mainly on Highway 127 from Addison, MI in the north to Chattanooga, TN in the south. From Lookout Mountain, GA to Gadsden, AL the route switches to Lookout Mountain Parkway.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy