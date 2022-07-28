Titans WR Robert Woods: 'Biggest objective is being ready for Week 1'
The Tennessee Titans said goodbye to one-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft. This came six weeks after the team released Julio Jones — who just landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — following a largely disappointing season with the team.
The Titans drafted Treylon Burks out of Arkansas with the 18th overall pick in April. They also added two-time 1,000-yard receiver Robert Woods in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Woods is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he was limited to nine games due to a season-ending ACL tear, but the 30-year-old gave a promising update on his recovery Thursday.
