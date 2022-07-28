These credit cards make flying easier by including lounge access and credits for expedited airport security

www.cnbc.com
Family flying American Airlines claims they were asked to pay $30K after airline changed their flight to another country
A family alleges American Airlines tried to force them to pay roughly $30,000 to change their itinerary after the airline switched the family's return ticket to leave from an airport in another country, according to a complaint filed by the family with the Department of Transportation and American Airlines. Sam...
An Air Canada passenger who deliberately took only a carry-on to avoid luggage chaos says she was made to check the bag anyway, only for it to go missing
An Air Canada flier told Insider she didn't check a bag due to disruption at airports. She told Insider the airline made her check her carry-on, then lost the bag. The woman's story is one of hundreds in the summer of 2022 amid travel chaos around the world.
Why I've Stopped Using Credit Cards at Restaurants
It's a move that makes financial sense these days.
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle
A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster
The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
This Is the US Airport With the Worst Flight Delays
A recent analysis reveals that the airport with the worst cancellation and delay figures was one of the three that serve the New York City area.
I took a 35-hour train ride from Los Angeles to Seattle in a roomette. Here are 11 things that surprised me most.
I took Amtrak's Coast Starlight train from Los Angeles to Seattle, which was a 35-hour journey. The time passed by quickly, even though there was no Wi-Fi onboard. The roomette felt small for two people, but the views of the Pacific Ocean made the trip worth it.
Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?
The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
I’m a pilot and these are the big mistakes passengers make on flights
FLYING can be stressful – even taking a physically toll on our bodies. From knowing what to drink to how to get the best chance to sleep on a plane, pilot Christine Cancer has revealed her top tips to ensure your trip goes as smoothly as possible. And according...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
The best Amtrak booking is the private bedroom with 2 beds, a couch, and full bathroom for $1,000. Here's a look inside.
I spent a night in the Amtrak sleeper car's private bedroom for $1,000. With unparalleled privacy and space, it's the most comfortable Amtrak accommodation I've booked yet. It made spending 30 hours on a train from Miami to New York City feel luxurious.
A flight attendant says he's seeing cabin crew 'voluntarily dropping shifts, not coming to work' amid travel chaos
A flight attendant says the current travel chaos has led to some crew members calling out. Others are switching to other airlines that pay better leaving some flights short-staffed, George Connelly, told Insider. Shortages or delays on one flight impact others. As flight cancellations and delays continue, a flight attendant...
He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened
A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
