Report: 'Multiple teams' interested in trade for Rockies closer Daniel Bard

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
Could the Colorado Rockies land a significant haul for closer Daniel Bard? Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard is drawing interest from multiple teams who want to acquire the 37-year-old pitcher ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, according to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand.

Bard has recorded 21 saves this season for the Rockies in 23 save opportunities with 43 strikeouts and 20 hits allowed. He's scheduled to become a free agent in 2023, making him a logical player for Colorado to move with the team in last place in the NL West at 45-54 on the year.

Bard began his career with the Boston Red Sox, making his MLB debut with the team in 2009 and quickly emerging as a top relief pitcher for the team. In 2011, he set a franchise record with 25 consecutive appearances without allowing a run. However, the strong start to his career was derailed when Bard began struggling with control.

After a lengthy stay in the minors with several organizations and a more-than-two-year retirement, Bard announced a comeback and signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies in February 2020. He made his MLB return later that year and earned NL Comeback Player of the Year honors when he finished the season with six saves in as many opportunities.

This season, Bard's 91.3 save percentage is second in MLB behind only Milwaukee Brewers four-time All-Star Josh Hader.

