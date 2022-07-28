Roaring 20’s Lawn Party to Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY

www.penbaypilot.com
Belfast Summer Street Party 2022 ready to rock Aug. 1
The party of the summer is about to descend on Belfast. It’s the 13th annual Street Party brought to Belfast. Monday August 1 or the NEXT SUNNY DAY!. From 5 to 9:30 p.m., it’s the event that men women and children of all ages from 3 to 93 look forward to all year long and it will be here in just a few days.
This Week in Lincolnville: Cleaning Out
“I haven’t used this spoon to put sugar on my oatmeal since I was a little boy,” my dad said one morning some 35 years ago. Dad was staying with us the winter before he died and had evidently never noticed that I was using the old spoon I’d found in his mother’s stuff.
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good
The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches throughout the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
RGC hosts member-guest, men’s league events
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted a pair of golf events Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. Member-Guest Results (July 30) Women’s Division Results. First Gross: Sue Hodgkins/Lisa Desmarteau 80. First Net: Sue...
Rockport honors Doris Johnson with Boston Post Cane
On July 28, the Town of Rockport honored longtime resident Doris C. Johnson with the Boston Post Cane, recognizing her as the elder of the town, at age 103. Mrs, Johnson was born in Richmond Hill, Queens, N.Y., on December 30, 1918. At 103, she has survived two pandemics. Her...
Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine Getaway
This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
Several Pairs of Underwear Were Just Discovered in The Walls of a Maine House During a Renovation
I am proud to present that we have uncovered the answer to the age-old question, Boxers or Briefs? Well, it's boxers. A house in Lewiston, recently bought by my wife and I has proved to not only be old but also full of very interesting surprises. When you buy an old house you do tend to think of what you may find inside. Whether it's a treasure, old coins, money, or even bones, you imagine these things but no one expected what was found.
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
There’s so much happiness in this, there’s no way you can be down after watching
The Sunflower Farm in Cumberland, Maine, always welcomed farm friends worldwide. Hope and Chris ran the farm and hoped to be one of the best dairy farms. The farm had numerous goats and goat kids. The farm owners, with their several Nigerian Dwarf goats and their kids, enjoyed every day....
Owls Head Village Library July 21 Garden Gathering Speakers Program
David Butwin, a widely published national author on travel, sports, and culture, led the Owls Head Village Library July 21 Garden Gathering Speakers Program, using his humorous insights and reflections to engage his local audience. The program is monthly from June- September. FMI: owlsheadlibrary.org.
What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine Mean?
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
Skowhegan awarded $4.9 million for River Park project
SKOWHEGAN — The town of Skowhegan is aiming to boost its outdoor recreation capabilities and local tourism industry by constructing the Skowhegan River Park. Kristina Cannon, a member of the Skowhegan River Park committee, said the project has been in the works for about 20 years. “So, the plan...
Maine Teenager Alexis Michaud Uses Make-a-Wish Request to Renovate Her High School Softball Field
Alexis Michaud was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, a rare bone cancer that has since led to her spending almost 20 hours in surgery – in just two days’ time – to remove a tumor and repair damage. The 17-year-old softball pitcher, thanks to her brave battle...
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. It was 7 a.m. on a Thursday and the seats around her were mostly empty. The 84-year-old has attended mass six days a week since she was a small child, and for decades has watched attendance slowly thin.
Fin caught on camera at Reid State Park
GEORGETOWN (WGME) -- Beachgoers captured video of a fin at Reid State Park in Georgetown Thursday afternoon. Margie Childs says she captured video of a fin on Wednesday around 2:15 in the afternoon. Childs said she watched the creature for around 45 minutes. The China resident said other beachgoers used binoculars to get a closer look at the fin and believed it looked like a shark fin.
Grenade Found Inside Maine Home Thursday Night, Neighbors Evacuated
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a grenade was discovered inside a Maine home on Thursday evening prompting a large police response to the area. Moss says that at about 7:00 on Thursday evening, police from the Rockland Maine Police Department were called to...
