Former Cyclones take field at NFL training camps

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday.Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year. He made his big league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.The rebuilding Cubs received minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski in the deal. The 24-year-old Wesneski, a sixth-round selection in the 2019 amateur draft, is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.Wesneski spent part of last season with Double-A Somerset, where his pitching coach was Daniel Moskos, now an assistant pitching coach with the Cubs.The AL East-leading Yankees host the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. The trade deadline is Tuesday.The addition of the 28-year-old Effross gives manager Aaron Boone another option in front of All-Star closer Clay Holmes.Effross is particularly tough on right-handed batters, holding them to a .159 batting average this year.
EXPLAINER: Watson discipline didn't require legal charges
When two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal complaints stemming from allegations of sexual assault or harassment by 24 women, it didn’t clear the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback from facing consequences from the NFL. Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of his punishment on Monday, when he was suspended six games without pay for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the decision after the NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and Watson’s legal team argued for no punishment during a three-day hearing that concluded June 30. A look at the issue:
