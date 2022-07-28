ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

SC man accused of secretly recording people at rental property

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqmNV_0gwTLbv600

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina man is accused of recording people at a rental property without their knowledge.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison, Rhett Riviere, 68, of Aiken, was arrested Thursday on two counts of voyeurism.

Arrest warrants state that on or between April and June 2001, Riviere video recorded or filmed a person while they were in the bedroom and bathroom of a rental apartment located in Aiken.

SLED said this was done for the “purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person.”

Riviere was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond at a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead following argument in Waterloo, deputies investigating

WATERLOO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning death in Waterloo. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Burton Creekside Road around 8:50 a.m. for an argument that ended in death. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 62-year-old Ronald K. Dunaway, from Waterloo. He was […]
WATERLOO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina#Nexstar Media Inc
wfxg.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Family and friends remember life of murdered transgender woman

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -Keshia Chanel Geter was fatally shot outside a Knights Inn, on Boy Scout Road on July 21. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged 22-YEAR-OLD, JAQUARIE ALLEN WITH MURDER AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME. MANY GATHERED in DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA FOR A...
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Investigators on scene at apartment shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of Peach Orchard Apartments. Just after 7:30pm Saturday, deputies were called in reference to shots fired. One vehicle was found to have been struck but no injuries were reported. This incident is under investigation.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Beech Island man dead following shooting in Clearwater

An incident where four people in separate cars were reportedly shooting at each other has left one man dead. Capt. Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reported deputies were called to the intersections of Belvedere Road and the Jefferson Davis Highway (US Routes 1 and 78) and Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. Sunday after several 911 callers reported individuals in four vehicles were shooting at each other with handguns.
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WRDW-TV

Shots fired at Peach Orchard Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, July 30th at 7:32 p.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 3630 Peach Orchard Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that one vehicle had been struck, but no one was injured. Investigators are on scene with no...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Second person arrested in Richmond County kidnapping

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A second person was arrested after a kidnapping in Richmond County. 25-year-old Tatiana Mayes was arrested Friday after a kidnapping from a Family Dollar. Mayes and the other suspect, Kadarius Cheatham, allegedly drove up to the victim in a dark colored SUV, claiming that the victim shot him earlier that night. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Sias found guilty on charges of destroying evidence, lying to the FBI

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A jury of eight women and four men deliberated for just two hours before rendering a verdict on Sammie Sias, finding Sias guilty on both charges in this case. Sias was charged with Destruction of evidence, destruction of documents, as well as lying to the FBI. Just hours after they subpoenaed […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Another person wanted for questioning in the Simon Powell case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 62-year-old Randall Eugene Johnson, who is wanted for questioning in relation to the Simon Powell murder investigation. Johnson is believed to have connections in Augusta, Waynesboro and North Carolina. If you have any information, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-6633. […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Former Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias found guilty on both charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias was found guilty after a four-day trial of destroying records in a federal investigation and then lying about it to federal investigators researching the case. He has 14 days to file an appeal. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy