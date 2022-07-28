Severe Weather Statement issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-29 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of DeGray Lake State Park, or 10 miles west of Arkadelphia, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arkadelphia... Caddo Valley Halfway... DeGray Lake State Park Friendship... Bismarck Alpine... Joan Hollywood... Lower Lake Recreation Area De Roche This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 69 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

