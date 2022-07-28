ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Journal & Courier Small School All-Area baseball team

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHrW5_0gwTLFhE00

Patrick Barry, sophomore, SS/P, North Newton

Compiled a 0.92 earned run average with 100 strikeouts and 24 walks in 53 1/3 innings pitched. Offensively, hit .400 with one home run, one triple and seven doubles while stealing 14 bases. Added 24 runs batted in and 21 runs scored.

Evan Dienhart, junior, SS/P, Central Catholic

Posted a 1.79 earned run average and a 2-1 pitching record in addition to hitting .473 with 32 runs scored, 18 RBI and 17 stolen bases.

Caleb Edwards, junior, OF, Seeger

Swiped 22 bases along with hitting .489 that included six doubles and three triples. Scored 43 runs and drove in another 33, while fielding at a .934 clip.

Will Eldridge, senior, P/OF, Carroll

Went an unblemished 7-0 on the mound with a 0.83 earned run average, striking out 96 and walking 32 in 42 1/3 innings. Also led the Cougars with seven home runs in addition to a .328 average that included one triple, three doubles, 38 runs scored, 26 RBI and 29 stolen bases.

Evan Gagnon, sophomore, OF/IF/P, North Newton

Hit .408 with five doubles, two triples and two home runs while stealing 17 bases, scoring 26 runs and collecting 16 runs batted in. Also pitched 39 innings with 55 strikeouts and a 3.23 earned run average.

Lance Hanna, sophomore, SS/P, Rossville

Had 27 stolen bases, two triples and three doubles along with his .443 batting average, scoring 32 runs and driving in 20. Also had a 2-2 pitching record with 45 strikeouts over 30 innings.

Eli Harshbarger, sophomore, OF/P, Carroll

Struck out 43 to 19 walks over 30 innings in which he compiled a 4-0 record with one save. Also hit .494 with 29 runs batted in and 23 runs scored, swiping 12 bases and clubbing nine doubles.

Kelton Hesson, senior, OF, Rensselaer

Carried a .966 fielding percentage, while also hitting at a .411 clip, which included one home run, one triple, four doubles, 23 runs scored and 18 RBI.

Harden Knapp, junior, C/1B, Covington

Boasted a .452 batting average with one home run, one triple, 12 doubles and 30 runs batted in while also fielding .936.

Korbin Lawson, senior, Tri-County

Led the Cavaliers with a .464 batting average, hitting three home runs, three triples and five doubles while also stealing 13 bases, scoring 25 runs and driving in 24. Added a 3.15 earned run average and 25 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.

Chase Long, junior, C, Delphi

Led the area with a .507 batting average that saw him hit four home runs, three triples and 10 doubles. Drove in 46 runs and scored 45 more while also fielding .986.

Ben Mazur, junior, P/OF, Central Catholic

Compiled a 9-1 pitching record with 102 strikeouts and just 22 walks over 62 1/3 innings, collecting a 0.56 earned run average. Added one home run, seven doubles and 11 runs batted in offensively.

Owen Munn, junior, 2B, Central Catholic

Had 21 stolen bases, setting the table for CC out of the leadoff spot, while hitting .365. Had one home run and eight doubles, scoring 34 runs and driving in 23 more.

Wade Peters, senior, OF, Carroll

Came back from offseason injuries sustained in a crash to hit .500 with 45 runs batted in anf 42 runs scored. Had three triples, five home runs and 14 stolen bases.

Justin Schroeder, junior, 1B, Frontier

Hit .432 with one home run, two triples, five doubles and 10 runs batted in while scoring 11 runs, stealing 13 bases and fielding .943 for the Falcons.

Luke Smock, senior, SS, Delphi

Scored 42 runs and drove in 16 while boasting a .345 average with two home runs, two triples and seven doubles. Also stole 32 bases and fielding .944.

Noah Stephen, sophomore, 3B, Seeger

Hit .500 and scored 46 runs for the Patriots, while driving in 35 runs with one triple, 11 doubles and 13 stolen bases.

Nick Turner, senior, C/P, Seeger

Became a go-to pitcher for the Patriots, compiling a 5-1 record with a 1.88 earned run average, 45 strikeouts and just four walks over 41 innings. Also fielded .995 and hit .486 with 42 runs batted in, 14 doubles, one triple and one home run.

Tanner Turnpaugh, junior, P/OF, Carroll

Was 9-0 with one save and a 1.97 earned run average, striking out 64 and walking 27 over 53 1/3 innings. Offensively, had two home runs, three triples and nine doubles while hitting .393 with 29 runs batted in and 21 runs scored.

Jake Valiant, senior, SS/P, Faith Christian

Hit .458 with 15 runs batted in and 21 runs scored while stealing 11 bases and clubbing one home run, one triple and three doubles. Also collected a 3.68 earned run average with 41 strikeouts over 32 1/3 innings pitched for the Eagles.

Honorable mention

Owen Acton and Luke Foxworthy, Fountain Central; Koby Bahler, Xavier Cantrell and Tyler Vandeveer, Tri-County; Kayden Cruz, South Newton; Dane Gerling, Covington; Matthew Ford and Jace Jacoby, Rossville; Grady Lytle, Carroll; Kayden Minnich, Brinn Robbins and Ryan Schummer, Central Catholic; Jacob Pickering, Rensselaer; Hunter Pogue and Eli Quasebarth, North White; Bryce Rainford, North Newton; Breckon Riley, Clinton Prairie; Ashton Squirek, Attica; Jace Ware, Seeger

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Roping them in: Westfield teen an accomplished competitor on the rodeo circuit

Tatum Coker was all of 3 years old the day her grandfather, Mike, sat her down on the back of a horse for the first time. Then, like now, something made sense. Fast-forward 11 years to today when Coker, on the verge of starting her freshman year at Westfield High School, is regarded as one of the nation’s premier female rodeo competitors in her age group.
WESTFIELD, IN
lastwordonsports.com

The White Zone: Indianapolis won me over

INDIANAPOLIS — I strolled down the long, long pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I took in the sights and sounds of the century-old cathedral of auto racing. Yes, the booming bass of the music playing over the PA system died out hours ago. Yes, the fans long since exited the 559-acre property just roughly six miles from its namesake downtown, with just a sprinkling of fans standing beside the fences and finding pieces of cars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lastwordonsports.com

Indianapolis: Oval or road course

INDIANAPOLIS — Sitting at the podium in the DEX Imaging Media Center at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Stephen Conley of The Podium Finish asked AJ Allmendinger what winning at The Brickyard meant to him. “No matter what you race here,” he said, “if you’re able to win at this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, IN
Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
City
Rensselaer, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Attica, IN
City
Rossville, IN
City
Delphi, IN
Lafayette, IN
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rossi ends 49-race losing streak with win on IMS road course

INDIANAPOLIS — Alexander Rossi didn’t understand the allure of Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he showed up as a rookie seven years ago and won one of the biggest races in the world. His win Saturday on the Indy road course didn’t rival his 2016 victory in the 100th...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
territorysupply.com

10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Indianapolis

When people think about the best Mexican restaurants in the United States, cities such as Phoenix, Albuquerque, San Francisco, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Diego might come to mind. But what they might not realize is that Indianapolis, Indiana, also has some of the best Mexican food restaurants. You can...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Catholic#Rbi#Carroll Went
cbs4indy.com

A few storms start the week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square

The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Brown, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Brown; Hamilton; Hendricks; Johnson; Marion; Morgan The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morgan County in central Indiana Johnson County in central Indiana Northwestern Brown County in south central Indiana Eastern Hendricks County in central Indiana Marion County in central Indiana Boone County in central Indiana Hamilton County in central Indiana * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 834 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brownsburg, or 18 miles west of Indianapolis, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Avon around 840 AM EDT. Plainfield, Speedway, Clermont, Eagle Creek Reservoir and Indianapolis Int`l Airport around 845 AM EDT. Meridian Hills, Rocky Ripple, Williams Creek, Wynnedale, Spring Hill, Crows Nest and North Crows Nest around 850 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Beech Grove, Monument Circle, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Broad Ripple, Warren Park and Cumberland. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 147. Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 211. Interstate 70 between mile markers 57 and 93. Interstate 74 between mile markers 59 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Carmel Indiana

Italian food is some of the best in the world, and we all love it here in America! Finding new cuisine to experience is always a challenge when traveling, but when it comes down to Italian restaurants in Carmel, Indiana, just know you’ll be getting the best. Italian food...
CARMEL, IN
JamBase

Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis

Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living

Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

One dead in motorcycle crash with deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer just west of Mulberry. At 5:17 p.m. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on the intersection of Mulberry Jefferson Road and 600 West. A motorcycle driver, Gerald Palmer,...
FRANKFORT, IN
wrtv.com

Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody

ELWOOD — An Elwood Police Officer died early Sunday morning after a shooting, according to Indiana State Police. ISP says around 2 a.m., Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County. "For an unknown...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy