Journal & Courier Small School All-Area baseball team

Patrick Barry, sophomore, SS/P, North Newton

Compiled a 0.92 earned run average with 100 strikeouts and 24 walks in 53 1/3 innings pitched. Offensively, hit .400 with one home run, one triple and seven doubles while stealing 14 bases. Added 24 runs batted in and 21 runs scored.

Evan Dienhart, junior, SS/P, Central Catholic

Posted a 1.79 earned run average and a 2-1 pitching record in addition to hitting .473 with 32 runs scored, 18 RBI and 17 stolen bases.

Caleb Edwards, junior, OF, Seeger

Swiped 22 bases along with hitting .489 that included six doubles and three triples. Scored 43 runs and drove in another 33, while fielding at a .934 clip.

Will Eldridge, senior, P/OF, Carroll

Went an unblemished 7-0 on the mound with a 0.83 earned run average, striking out 96 and walking 32 in 42 1/3 innings. Also led the Cougars with seven home runs in addition to a .328 average that included one triple, three doubles, 38 runs scored, 26 RBI and 29 stolen bases.

Evan Gagnon, sophomore, OF/IF/P, North Newton

Hit .408 with five doubles, two triples and two home runs while stealing 17 bases, scoring 26 runs and collecting 16 runs batted in. Also pitched 39 innings with 55 strikeouts and a 3.23 earned run average.

Lance Hanna, sophomore, SS/P, Rossville

Had 27 stolen bases, two triples and three doubles along with his .443 batting average, scoring 32 runs and driving in 20. Also had a 2-2 pitching record with 45 strikeouts over 30 innings.

Eli Harshbarger, sophomore, OF/P, Carroll

Struck out 43 to 19 walks over 30 innings in which he compiled a 4-0 record with one save. Also hit .494 with 29 runs batted in and 23 runs scored, swiping 12 bases and clubbing nine doubles.

Kelton Hesson, senior, OF, Rensselaer

Carried a .966 fielding percentage, while also hitting at a .411 clip, which included one home run, one triple, four doubles, 23 runs scored and 18 RBI.

Harden Knapp, junior, C/1B, Covington

Boasted a .452 batting average with one home run, one triple, 12 doubles and 30 runs batted in while also fielding .936.

Korbin Lawson, senior, Tri-County

Led the Cavaliers with a .464 batting average, hitting three home runs, three triples and five doubles while also stealing 13 bases, scoring 25 runs and driving in 24. Added a 3.15 earned run average and 25 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.

Chase Long, junior, C, Delphi

Led the area with a .507 batting average that saw him hit four home runs, three triples and 10 doubles. Drove in 46 runs and scored 45 more while also fielding .986.

Ben Mazur, junior, P/OF, Central Catholic

Compiled a 9-1 pitching record with 102 strikeouts and just 22 walks over 62 1/3 innings, collecting a 0.56 earned run average. Added one home run, seven doubles and 11 runs batted in offensively.

Owen Munn, junior, 2B, Central Catholic

Had 21 stolen bases, setting the table for CC out of the leadoff spot, while hitting .365. Had one home run and eight doubles, scoring 34 runs and driving in 23 more.

Wade Peters, senior, OF, Carroll

Came back from offseason injuries sustained in a crash to hit .500 with 45 runs batted in anf 42 runs scored. Had three triples, five home runs and 14 stolen bases.

Justin Schroeder, junior, 1B, Frontier

Hit .432 with one home run, two triples, five doubles and 10 runs batted in while scoring 11 runs, stealing 13 bases and fielding .943 for the Falcons.

Luke Smock, senior, SS, Delphi

Scored 42 runs and drove in 16 while boasting a .345 average with two home runs, two triples and seven doubles. Also stole 32 bases and fielding .944.

Noah Stephen, sophomore, 3B, Seeger

Hit .500 and scored 46 runs for the Patriots, while driving in 35 runs with one triple, 11 doubles and 13 stolen bases.

Nick Turner, senior, C/P, Seeger

Became a go-to pitcher for the Patriots, compiling a 5-1 record with a 1.88 earned run average, 45 strikeouts and just four walks over 41 innings. Also fielded .995 and hit .486 with 42 runs batted in, 14 doubles, one triple and one home run.

Tanner Turnpaugh, junior, P/OF, Carroll

Was 9-0 with one save and a 1.97 earned run average, striking out 64 and walking 27 over 53 1/3 innings. Offensively, had two home runs, three triples and nine doubles while hitting .393 with 29 runs batted in and 21 runs scored.

Jake Valiant, senior, SS/P, Faith Christian

Hit .458 with 15 runs batted in and 21 runs scored while stealing 11 bases and clubbing one home run, one triple and three doubles. Also collected a 3.68 earned run average with 41 strikeouts over 32 1/3 innings pitched for the Eagles.

Honorable mention

Owen Acton and Luke Foxworthy, Fountain Central; Koby Bahler, Xavier Cantrell and Tyler Vandeveer, Tri-County; Kayden Cruz, South Newton; Dane Gerling, Covington; Matthew Ford and Jace Jacoby, Rossville; Grady Lytle, Carroll; Kayden Minnich, Brinn Robbins and Ryan Schummer, Central Catholic; Jacob Pickering, Rensselaer; Hunter Pogue and Eli Quasebarth, North White; Bryce Rainford, North Newton; Breckon Riley, Clinton Prairie; Ashton Squirek, Attica; Jace Ware, Seeger