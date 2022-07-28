ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need school supplies? Here are some upcoming Augusta-area giveaways

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
The first day of school is just days away for students in Richmond and Columbia counties – Thursday, Aug. 4 – while Aiken County students’ first day is Monday, Aug. 15. However, students may not yet have the backpacks, pens, calculators and other school supplies they need, and these items might be too expensive for families. Statista reported on July 22 that an American household is expected to spend $864 on supplies, the same as last year but much higher when compared to the past 15 years.

To close that gap, several Augusta-area churches and community-support organizations have collected supplies to provide to area students for free. Here are more details on their upcoming giveaway events:

Augusta-area school supply giveaways

Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Baptist Church is giving away backpacks filled with supplies at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Sunni's Neighborhood Food Store at 2849 Lumpkin Road.

Verizon TTC's 10th annual "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at its locations at 3120 Peach Orchard Road in Augusta and 3601 Richland Avenue in Aiken. While picking up their backpacks, students in grades K-12 can be entered into a $10,000 college scholarship sweepstakes. Five winners will be chosen among the nationwide entries.

More back-to-school news:When does school start for Richmond, Columbia and Aiken county? It's time to get ready

Restoration Ministries will be giving away supplies starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 31, at the church at 2404 Tobacco Road.

Oasis Church at Hephzibah is giving away 500 backpacks filled with supplies from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in a drive-thru area outside the church located at 2228 Highway 88.

Augusta Dream Center is giving away backpacks at the nonprofit center 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at 3364 Peach Orchard Road.

Saved by Grace Ministry is giving away supplies 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at A.L. Williams Park at 1850 Broad St.

EL-Shaddai Worship Center International is also hosting a "Back-to-School Bash" 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the church located at 4015 Washington Road in Martinez. Families will be able to pick up school supplies plus enjoy free food, play games, get their face painted and listen to music.

Sports – Top 14: here are the top Columbia County football prospects for the class of 2023

In school sports:Here's how this Greenbrier Middle School baseball player earned a spot on Team USA

School supply giveaway festivals

The 3rd annual Fit 4 School will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at James Brown Arena at 601 Seventh St. in Augusta. School supplies will be handed out in a drive-thru area. Superheroes and fairy tale characters will be giving out goodie bags. Free haircuts will be provided inside the arena.

The SWAT Foundation is organizing a "Back-to-School Bash" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Salvation Army Kroc Center at 1833 Broad St. in Augusta. In addition to school supplies, SWAT will be giving out toiletries, diapers, feminine products, personal protective equipment and free haircuts.

Impact Church's "Back 2 School Bash!" is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the church at 360 West Trippe Street in Harlem. Kids will enjoy inflatables and get free food, haircuts and backpacks full of school supplies.

Fatty Marsha Kids' back-to-school drive is 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Pendleton King Park at 1600 Troupe Street in Augusta. School supplies will be given out as well as hair accessories, books, food and more.

If you are planning an upcoming school supply drive or giveaway, contact Miguel Legoas at mlegoas@augustachronicle.com.

