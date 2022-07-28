ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal court facilities in Ventura County, region resume mask mandate as COVID cases rise

By Victoria Talbot, Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
Federal courts and their facilities in Ventura County began requiring masks as of last week in response to growing numbers of COVID cases across the region.

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California announced July 21 the return of masks, which also affects federal courthouses in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties. The requirement also affects the central district's Probation and Pretrial Services Offices, including its building on Telegraph Road in Ventura.

It's the latest agency to resume some level of restriction in Ventura County. Earlier this month, Naval Base Ventura County, CSU Channel Islands and Ventura County Superior Court system added measures to help slow the spread of the virus.

The regional court's executive committee unanimously approved an order to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding face coverings or masks. According to CDC guidelines, Ventura County’s COVID-19 activity places it in high-risk tier along with many other counties including Los Angeles. At the federal courts, the order will be enforced by the U.S. Marshals and court security officers.

The U.S. courthouses "must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent guidelines for face coverings," according to the order, which requires individuals to wear a mask to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 inside the federal courthouses.

Victoria Talbot is a courts and breaking news reporter with The Star. Reach her at victoria.talbot@vcstar.com or 805-437-0258.

#Federal Court#Cdc#Covid#Virus#Public Health#General Health#The U S District Court#Riverside#Csu Channel Islands#The U S Marshals
